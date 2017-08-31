Is NEM (handelscode XEM de nieuwe Bitcoin
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Zit iemand anders op dit forum ook in NEM (Handelscode XEM) ???
Steeg gisteren al 10 % en vandaag nog eens 15 % erbij.
Zit iemand anders ook in NEM ? : nl.investing.com/crypto/nem
No, but this tendency is quite scaring , isn't it?
I would switch to something else instead like thetermpapers.net !
While I may not be certain of my future, I know for certain that I want to serve. I realize that service is as important an aspect of education as is academic work here advanced-writer.com/discussion-board-... .
Nice to see this here and thanks for sharing this to us. incrediblyedible.org/krowd-darden-login/
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
19 nov
De aandelenbeurzen in New York lieten dinsdag bij het slot een gemengd beeld zien. De leidende Dow-Jonesind...
Indices
|
|AEX
|596,67
|0,00%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1073
|-0,04%
|
|Germany30^
|13.188,60
|-0,25%
|
|Gold spot
|1.475,34
|+0,23%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.301,31
|-0,09%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|8.570,66
|+0,24%
|
|US30#
|27.888,80
|-0,15%
Stijgers
Dalers
Column Forum
Meer»
|
|
(158)
shortie
op
19-nov-19 23:37
|
|
(4)
Happy
op
19-nov-19 22:13
|
|
(3)
Troebadoert
op
19-nov-19 21:23
|
|
(11)
BultiesBrothers
op
19-nov-19 20:42
|
|
(2)
Snugger
op
19-nov-19 12:06