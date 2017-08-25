Edelmetalen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
NOVO Resources: Grootste goudvondst OOIT?!

honkytonkgirl1 25 aug 2017 om 20:29
Beste beleggers in junior goud mijnen

Jaren geleden heb ik hier regelmatig gepost en begin nu weer met een aandeel dat misschien de goudwereld op de kop gaat zetten.

Novo Resources (NVO.V) op het punt om wellicht de grootste goudvondst ooit te doen.

Na jarenlang gebied op te hebben gekocht heeft de CEO Quint0n Hennigh nu de kat uit de zak gelaten door met een metaaldetector(!) en een lukraak gegraven gat van ruwweg 2 bij 3 bij 1 meter aan te hebben getoond dat er nuggets aan de oppervlakte liggen.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiAGlWyjRq8

De theorie is dat de vondst over wellicht tientallen kilometers zich uitstrekt en qua grootte de tot nu toe historisch grootste vondsten a la Voisey Bay en WITS in de schaduw zou kunnen stellen

John Kaiser is in ieder geval meer dan een klein beetje geinteresseerd:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpfWCYfzAu8

Het is nog vroeg dat en als je nu instapt doe je dat voor het grote publiek er kennis van neemt.....
Op Stockhouse is er meer te lezen omdat op de Novo site wordt gepost door zeer ervaren posters.
hoewel er nu ook diverse bashers naar voren komen..... I wonder why?!!!
www.stockhouse.com/companies/bullboar...

Zie maar of het iets voor je is....... Ik denk zelf dat we binnen een maand een drie bagger hebben gezien!

greetz,

Honkytonkgirl1
honkytonkgirl1 25 aug 2017 om 20:40
ps Als je makkelijk in het engels leest check dan de posts van TXRogers op Stockhouse, hij is er bij vanaf het eerste uur en kent het verhaal door en door

www.stockhouse.com/members/txrogers

(Scroll naar onderen en klik op "More Bullboard Posts" om het hele verhaal te lezen.... extremely good reading, well written and VERY informative)
seadoc 25 aug 2017 om 20:41
Welkom terug. Je hebt in ieder geval een volatiel aandeel uitgekozen.
honkytonkgirl1 25 aug 2017 om 20:46
Hey Seadoc old friend....
ja... inderdaad zeer volatiel, in enkele dagen van minder dan een dollar naar bijna $6 en nu terug naar $4-plus. Volgens mij wordt het hevig geshort maar zijn de kopers ook niet misselijk... als straks drill results uitkomen die positief zijn dan gaat het dak eraf!

(en ze staan ingepland voor release aan het eind van deze maand..........)
honkytonkgirl1 25 aug 2017 om 21:01
Het aandeel is nog niet bekend in Europa maar Australiers en Yankees slaan in.... hieronder een stuk uit een laatste bericht op SH waarin gewag wordt gemaakt van possibly double and triple digits... oftewel van $4 naar $40 en $100 .......

"what NVO has is potentially hundreds of times larger in scale. And if the Wit's 2.0 theory is substantiated over the next 6 to 12 months ..............then NVO will not have a double digit value , but a triple digit value."
Read more at www.stockhouse.com/companies/bullboar...
honkytonkgirl1 25 aug 2017 om 21:02
Als ik het bovenstaande zo eventkjes snel teruglees lijkt het op een klassiek Pumpverhaal.... "oude" posters hier kennen me en weten dat dit nooit mijn stijl is geweest.
Anyway: Do your own diligence....

greetz,
Honkytonkgirl
seadoc 25 aug 2017 om 21:10
Willem M. zit er in ieder geval al in:
www.cdfund.com/maandbericht/
seadoc 25 aug 2017 om 21:11
En Peter V. ook trouwens:
www.plethorapm.com/novo-resources-tha...
seadoc 25 aug 2017 om 21:12
Tijd voor een expert: Smith wat denk je??
smith&jones 26 aug 2017 om 02:55
HTG ik heb minstens 30k verloren op Campbell Resources indertijd, u welbekend..., veel geleerd daar.
Met name het met een snijbrander te lijf te gaan van een aandeel alvorens in te stappen.

Bij Campbell kwam dat inzicht aan de zeer late kant helaas.

Passages dat u zich niet aan pumpverhalen zou wagen hebben neem ik aan betrekking op uw schoeisel, iets anders kan ik er niet van maken zonder zwaar in de lach te schieten...

NOVO: zou wat kunnen zijn, echter: excuse me als ik eerst heeel veel research moet gaan doen :-))

S&J.

Voor de liefhebbers die een epic fail van mijn kant willen zien:

www.participaties.nl/Forum/Topic/1102...
honkytonkgirl1 26 aug 2017 om 03:52
0
Lid sinds: 25 aug 2017
Laatste bezoek: 29 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
120
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 1
Hi S&J

Ik heb inderijd nog meer dan u verloren op Campbell Resources. Het was destijds mijn eerste grote aanschaf, ik heb me (helaas) door ene Gung Ho laten verleiden veel in te slaan en was inderdaad zeer actief in het promoten van dit aandeel. Stom.... maar ja, wie maakt er geen (grote) beginnersfouten.

Daarna heeft u mij vast niet meer gevolgd wat enigszins begrijpelijk is gezien uw verlies.

Kijk echter voor een objectiever en genuanceerd beeld eens naar mijn bijdrages op Stockhouse mbt overnames van Freewest, Spider, Probe Mines en Integra Gold: allemaal bedrijven waarover ik veel heb gepost en waar veel geld mee is verdiend. Het nadragen van 1 classic fail is in mijn ogen niet zo chique.....

best wishes,
Honkytonkgirl
smith&jones 26 aug 2017 om 05:35
Op zich kan ik wel wat met je reactie, al waren jouw reacties op kritische benaderingen van het aandeel ook niet altijd even 'chique' destijds, laten we het verleden begraven. Dus puur focussend op NOVO:

Laten we eerlijk zijn: de businesscase van NOVO stinkt een uur in de wind naar wat Mark Twain ooit opmerkte over goudmijnen:

'A hole in the ground with a fool at the bottom and a liar at the top'
zo op het allereerste oog voldoet NOVO helemaal aan deze omschrijving.

Hopelijk zit ik er volledig naast...

S&J.
seadoc 26 aug 2017 om 10:11
We kunnen het ook omdraaien. Als het een pump en dump is, is ie wel goed uitgevoerd :-). Dan is het even de vraag in welke fase van de pump en dump je zit.

MC is nu 425 miljoen Cad. Daar zit nu al wel heeeeel veel verwachtingswaarde in. Maar ja als je daar kilometers lang nuggets uit de grond haalt, is het misschien een ander verhaal.
In ieder geval een mooi aandeel voor de betere traders onder ons.
seadoc 26 aug 2017 om 10:20
nog geen insider selling in ieder geval en dhr. Sprott is op 13 augustus nog op 2,10 ingestapt.
www.canadianinsider.com/company?menu_...
honkytonkgirl1 26 aug 2017 om 10:31
Hi S&J en Seadoc

Geen pump en dump..... Voor Novo Resources geldt (net als voor elke andere Junior Gold Miner zonder aangetoonde goudreserves) dat het aandeel wordt gewaardeerd door verwachtingen te koppelen aan potentie.

Dat het wat dat betreft bij elke Junior helemaal fout kan gaan is duidelijk. Ook bij Novo kan dat gebeuren. (Als drillresults niets opleveren zal de shareprices onder de euro zakken)

Het gaat echter om de mogelijkheid om nu in te stappen in wat wellicht 1 van de grootste goudvondsten ooit zou kunnen worden...... Geen garanties maar nogmaals... dat geldt voor elke Junior! Middelkoop's Discovery Fund is ingestapt en ook voor hem geldt het bovenstaande....

@S&J: Laten we inderdaad geen oude koeien meer uit de sloot halen.....

greetz,
HTG
swiezie 26 aug 2017 om 15:50
quote:

honkytonkgirl1 schreef op 25 aug 2017 om 21:01:


Het aandeel is nog niet bekend in Europa maar Australiers en Yankees slaan in.... hieronder een stuk uit een laatste bericht op SH waarin gewag wordt gemaakt van possibly double and triple digits... oftewel van $4 naar $40 en $100 .......

"what NVO has is potentially hundreds of times larger in scale. And if the Wit's 2.0 theory is substantiated over the next 6 to 12 months ..............then NVO will not have a double digit value , but a triple digit value."
Read more at www.stockhouse.com/companies/bullboar...



Wat een zever; van 4 naar 40 naar 100?? Heb je wel ervaring met mijnaandelen? Klinkt als je zuiverste pump en dump. Je spreekt bij 40 over een marktcap van 5 mia! Laat staan bij 100!! Enig idee wat je daarmee kunt kopen van bedrijven die winstgevend produceren? Bedrijven die wereldwijd opereren en al decennia bestaan... Novo heeft mooie samples gedaan, maar staat nog nergens. Tegen dat ze in productie kunnen gaan zijn we al snel 2025. ALS ze al in productie kunnen gaan, ALS het economisch haalbaar is, ALS ze permits krijgen, ALS ze tegen dan niet 5 keer het bestaande aantal aandelen hebben bijgedrukt, ALS ze tegen dan niet overgenomen zijn aan 8 usd of aan 2 USD. Er is zelfs nog geen res/res opgemaakt! Trap niet in dergelijke ongefundeerde zevers aub. Mensen als jij doen amateurs geld verliezen
swiezie 26 aug 2017 om 16:00
Doet me denken aan Explor resources destijds. Heb ik weten stijgen met 500%. Ben alles verloren nadien. Dat was ook "de grootste goudvondst ooit"
honkytonkgirl1 26 aug 2017 om 16:22
Hi Swiezie

Dank je voor je reactie.... vind deze trouwens vrij aanmatigend als je begint met de vraag: "Heb je wel ervaring met mijnaandelen?" Het klink uiterst arrogant omdat je hiermee jezelf neerzet als een superieure belegger en het strookt ook nog eens niet met de feiten.

Wat je beter had kunnen doen is de suggestie die ik hierboven deed volgen en mijn geschiedenis op SH bekijken alvorens loze kretologie te slaken waar we weinig mee opschieten. Let's keep it civil please.

Okay, op naar Novo dus.... Al je punten kloppen maar daar gaat het hier niet om. Als je je goed zou hebben ingelezen dan weet je inmiddels dat ik reeds heb gesteld dat het aandeel kan floppen. (dus svp geen reacties hier meer op: ik zie de potentie van een complete fail ook) Daar gaat het echter niet om.

Waar het wel om gaat is de potentie van een multibagger. De geologie van het Novogebied wijst erop dat we te maken hebben met een geologische structuur die zeer nauw verwand aan WITS is. Indien QH gelijk krijgt en de vains zich diverse tientallen kilometers uitstrekken dan zouden we inderdaad triple digits krijgen omdat we in dat geval Voisey Bay en Wits zullen overtreffen.

Op SH wordt regelmatig gesproken over circumstantial evidence en er zijn mijns inziens behalve bovenstaande meerdere aspecten te noemen die wijzen op een positieve uitkomst. Dus behalve de geologische structuur heeft Novo bv ook Artemis voor 50% binnen gehaald in een JV structure waar het veel voor heeft betaald. Je kunt je afvragen waarom..... ik denk dat QH weet wat hij hiermee heeft binnengesleept. Verder is daar natuurlijk de Funds a la Middelkoops Discovery Fund dat heeft aangegeven een "significante positie" in zowel Artemis als Novo heeft gestoken. Maar ook Plethore Precious Metals Fund (PPM) en Sprott zijn ingestapt, en die laatste trouwens toen de stijging al onderweg was....

Kortom, allemaal voorbeelden van circumstantial evidence die er op wijzen dat we te maken kunnen hebben met de vondst van de eeuw. De risk/reward ratio is enorm groot maar goed... stel dat het allemaal uitkomt dan kun je je baantjes opzeggen..... en nog eenmaal voor alle duidelijkheid: Novo's sp kan tot een cent dalen als het allemaal gebakken lucht blijkt te zijn. Dat is mogelijk.....

Best wishes,
HTG
DeZwarteRidder 26 aug 2017 om 17:45
quote:

seadoc schreef op 26 aug 2017 om 10:11:


We kunnen het ook omdraaien. Als het een pump en dump is, is ie wel goed uitgevoerd :-). Dan is het even de vraag in welke fase van de pump en dump je zit.

MC is nu 425 miljoen Cad. Daar zit nu al wel heeeeel veel verwachtingswaarde in. Maar ja als je daar kilometers lang nuggets uit de grond haalt, is het misschien een ander verhaal.
In ieder geval een mooi aandeel voor de betere traders onder ons.

Het probleem met nuggets is dat je ze net zo makkelijk kunt opgraven als begraven.
En om ze terug te vinden neem je gewoon je metaaldetector mee.

Bre-X is precies 20 jaar geleden, dus er is een hele nieuwe generatie om te belazeren.
DeZwarteRidder 26 aug 2017 om 17:54
Bre-X was a group of companies in Canada. Bre-X Minerals Ltd., a major part of Bre-X based in Calgary, was involved in a major gold mining scandal when it reported it was sitting on an enormous gold deposit at Busang, Indonesia (in Borneo). Bre-X bought the Busang site in March 1993 and in October 1995 announced significant amounts of gold had been discovered, sending its stock price soaring. Originally a penny stock, its stock price reached a peak at CAD $286.50 (split adjusted) in May 1996 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE), with a total capitalization of over CAD $6 billion. Bre-X Minerals collapsed in 1997 after the gold samples were found to be a fraud.

Busang's gold resource was estimated by Bre-X's independent consulting company, Kilborn Engineering (a division of SNC-Lavalin of Montreal), to be approximately 71,000,000 troy ounces (2,400 short tons; 2,200 t). Reports of resource estimates of up to 200,000,000 troy ounces (6,900 short tons; 6,200 t) were never made by Bre-X though the property was described as having this potential by John Felderhof, Bre-X's Vice-President for Exploration, in an interview with Richard Behar of Fortune Magazine.

Bre-X's gold resource at Busang was a massive fraud. Encouraging gold values were intersected in many drill-holes and the project received a positive technical assessment by Kilborn. Crushed core samples had been falsified by salting with gold that has a wide variety of characteristics that had been subjected to mineralogical examination by Bre-X's consultants.[clarification needed] In fact in an old report, found in Bre-X files, a mineralogist had reported that gold particles in Busang samples had the tell-tale darker yellow skin compared to the interior. This results from selective leaching of silver from the surface of gold particle during river transport, an indication that it was alluvial gold, not consistent with the drill core origin of the samples. The salting of crushed core samples with placer or supergene gold constitutes the most elaborate fraud in the history of mining. In 1997, Bre-X collapsed and its shares became worthless in one of the biggest stock scandals in Canadian history, and the biggest mining scandal of all time.
