CGG « Terug naar discussie overzicht

IEX - Forummoderator 23 aug 2017 om 19:31
CGG (originally an acronym for Compagnie Générale de Géophysique) is a French-based geophysical services company founded in 1931.

CGG is a fully integrated[citation needed] Geoscience company providing leading[citation needed] geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers[citation needed] primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value[citation needed] across all aspects of natural resource explor ation and exploitation.

Groet Henk
Kouwe 81 25 aug 2017 om 07:43
Hallo :)

MZ 25 aug 2017 om 09:17
Gaat weer lekker vanochtend
Guus_Geluk 10 sep 2017 om 18:51
Ik wist niet dat dit forum ook al bestond. Ik ben sinds de flinke stijging vanaf 2.19 mooie ritjes aan het maken met CGG. Ik weet echter niet wat er speelt. De shortpartijen zijn niet aan het afbouwen volgens shortsell. shortsell.nl/universes/Frankrijk
Er zit nog steeds ruim 19% short in CGG dus als eenmaal de shorters gaan afbouwen moet de koers wel flink omhoog gaan spuiten. Wie er dan wel flink aan het aankopen is, is me een raadsel. De volumes zijn erg hoog en er heeft zich (nog) geen nieuwe grootaandeelhouder gemeld. De tijd zal het leren. Tot die tijd leuke ritjes met CGG!
Guus_Geluk 10 sep 2017 om 23:47
quote:

IEX - Forummoderator schreef op 23 aug 2017 om 19:31:


Henk, AB van mij! :-)
Guus_Geluk 13 sep 2017 om 14:07
De laatste dagen is het volume een stuk lager en lijkt het aandeel weer in wat stabieler vaarwater gekomen te zijn. Wel jammer, ik vond dat volatiele wel heel fijn om mee te handelen.
dader 19 sep 2017 om 17:29
Zit erin voor 4,54 maar de laatste dagen is het in snel vaart richting mijn inkoop prijs aan het zoeken.
dader 19 sep 2017 om 17:31
Vandaag -0,28 naar 4,72.
Guus_Geluk 5 jan 2018 om 11:34
De koers lijkt te bodemen rond 4 euro. De olieprijs is weer aan het aantrekken. Ben daarom weer voorzichtig ingestapt in CGG voor de MLT/LT.
Guus_Geluk 5 jan 2018 om 11:35
Nu moet alleen het volume nog omhoog.
Guus_Geluk 9 jan 2018 om 16:56
En dat is inmiddels gebeurd. 10 maal de gemiddelde dagomzet met een stijging van meer dan 20%. Ben er zojuist even uitgestapt. Heerlijk aandeel dat CGG, maar ik lijk hier alleen te zijn?! Maakt niet uit hoor, ik hark de grote winsten wel binnen.
Guus_Geluk 9 jan 2018 om 17:04
Dikke vette short squeeze vandaag. (Meer dan 20% zit short en dan kan het hard gaan)
Nu freeze up bij +21%
Guus_Geluk 9 jan 2018 om 23:48
Gesloten op +26%. De shorters moeten wel aan het coveren zijn. En er zitten toch veel shorters in dit aandeel. Het kan haast niet anders dan dat er nog een flinke koersstijging aan zit te komen de komende tijd.
Guus_Geluk 15 jan 2018 om 12:34
CGG heeft op maandag 15 januari 2018 09:00 met een koers van 4,66 het VG200 opwaarts doorbroken, in het algemeen wordt dit opgevat als een positief trendsignaal.

nl.quoteweb.com/nl-nl/fonds-detail/te...

Beoordeling van het technisch beeld
De indicatoren geven het volgende technische analyse beeld voor CGG.
CGG heeft een sterke opwaartse trend. De stabiele en sterk stijgende trend maakt hogere koersen in de nabije toekomst waarschijnlijk.

De kenmerken voor dit beeld zijn:
De koers noteert boven het 50 daags voortschrijdend gemiddelde, dit is een indicatie van een opwaartse tendens voor de middellange termijn.
Het 20 daags voortschrijdend gemiddelde is opwaarts gericht, dit geeft aan dat het korte termijn momentum positief is.
Het 50 daags voortschrijdend gemiddelde stijgt, dit geeft aan dat het middellange termijn momentum positief is gericht.
De MACD staat boven de MACD trigger lijn. Het korte termijn momentum is dus sterk.

nl.quoteweb.com/nl-nl/fonds-detail/ad...
Guus_Geluk 16 jan 2018 om 09:03
CGG PROVIDES FULL YEAR 2017 TRADING UPDATE
Paris, France – January 16, 2018

Full-Year 2017 CGG Group Revenue was up 10% year-on-year, standing at $1,320 million compared to $1,196 million in 2016.

Group Q4 revenue stood at $400 million, compared to $328 million in Q4 2016, as a combination of GGR at $256 million, Equipment at $116 million, Contractual Data Acquisition at $40 million and Elimination at $12 million. Within GGR, Multi-Client Q4 revenue was at $160 million, above expectations, while Equipment and Contractual Data Acquisition revenues were in line with our expectations.

Thanks to the relatively good Q4 Multi-Client revenue, 2017 Group EBITDAs (before restructuring costs) should be higher than expected, showing an increase above 10%, instead of an expected stability compared to 2016 EBITDAs ($328 million), for a less favorable cash generation. Restructuring costs related to the Group industrial Transformation Plan and its financial restructuring are estimated at $187 million for the whole year 2017, including $26 million booked in Q4.

Net debt amounted to $2.640 billion as at December 31, 2017 (at a €/$ closing exchange rate of 1.20), versus $2.571 billion as at September 30, 2017 (at a €/$ closing exchange rate of 1.18), with a cash balance at $315 million as at December 31, 2017. Such higher than expected year-end liquidity level was due to tight cash management, lower level of capex and better cash collection. However the cash generation is negative in 2017, as expected, due to lack of positive change in working capital versus 2016.

As indicated on December 1, 2017 the c. €112 million rights issue with preferential subscription rights and allocation of free warrants to shareholders is expected to be launched shortly, with the settlement and delivery of the various securities issuances provided for under the restructuring plan expected to occur by the end of February 2018.

Warning

The figures set forth in this press release have not been verified by the statutory auditors. The EBITDAS estimates, excluding restructuring costs relating to the Transformation Plan, for the period from January 1st to December 31st, 2017 will be the subject of a report by the statutory auditors, as part of the prospectus relating to the increase in the share capital with preferential subscription right provided for by the safeguard plan. In accordance with the financial calendar, CGG accounts should be published on March 9, 2018.

This document is not an offer of securities for sale nor the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction where such offer may be restricted. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or an exemption from registration. The securities of CGG described herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and CGG does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States of America.

About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a fully integrated Geoscience company providing leading geological, geophysical and reservoir capabilities to its broad base of customers primarily from the global oil and gas industry. Through its three complementary businesses of Equipment, Acquisition and Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR), CGG brings value across all aspects of natural resource exploration and exploitation. CGG employs around 5,400 people around the world, all with a Passion for Geoscience and working together to deliver the best solutions to its customers.

CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864) and the New York Stock Exchange (in the form of American Depositary Shares. NYSE: CGG).

www.cgg.com/en/Investors/Press-Releas...
Guus_Geluk 16 jan 2018 om 09:10
Mooie cijfers, lekkere stijging. +13%
Even wachten op de Freeze up. Arme shorters.

Zit er echt niemand meer in CGG?! Tja, je kunt natuurlijk weer op 30 euro gaan instappen..
ronald64 18 jan 2018 om 10:06
Wat is er aan de hand?
Guus_Geluk 25 jan 2018 om 13:29
quote:

ronald64 schreef op 18 jan 2018 om 10:06:


Wat is er aan de hand?


Er is een emissie geweest. De bodem lijkt achter de rug te liggen. Tijd voor een enorme rebound. RT 3.43
easy56 30 jan 2018 om 12:03
quote:

Guus_Geluk schreef op 25 jan 2018 om 13:29:


[...]

Er is een emissie geweest. De bodem lijkt achter de rug te liggen. Tijd voor een enorme rebound. RT 3.43
we wachten:-)
easy56 2 feb 2018 om 09:28
guus op tijd verkocht?
