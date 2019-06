About American Stock. Lost in all this hype is the reality that from November 20, 2008, the S&P 500 went from 752 to 2265 on January 20, 2017. Since then it went to about 2380. It's like President Obama helicoptered Trump to 100 feet from the top of Everest, and climbing the last 100 feet, Trump wants to claim he climbed Mount Everest. The reality is he is just riding the crest of the continuing wave that President Obama created. I just hope when he comes crashing down, Trump doesn't cause an avalanche in stock values.here is better statistics by writer at uk.essaydune.com/ so check it out.