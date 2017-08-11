Ondanks de geopolitieke spanningen n een over verhitte beurs lijken de Amerikanen nog op fantasy island te leven. Beursen in euro staan terecht in het rood. Amerikaanse valuta wordt gedekt door werkelijk helemaal niets. De 5 dollár biljetten kosten honderden % meer dan de nominale wáarden van het papier. Bitcoin is een bubbel gedekt door niets en niemand. De Fang aandelen worden gestuwd door verwachtingen. Bedrijven met werkelijk bezit zoals Ahold, DSM , Bam zijn te goedkoop. Wanneer komt er een einde aan deze gekte. Ik zit vanaf vandaag in goud etc. Wat is jullie mening?

Ondanks de geopolitieke spanningen n een over verhitte beurs lijken de Amerikanen nog op fantasy island te leven. Beursen in euro staan terecht in het rood. Amerikaanse valuta wordt gedekt door werkelijk helemaal niets. De 5 dollár biljetten kosten honderden % meer dan de nominale wáarden van het papier. Bitcoin is een bubbel gedekt door niets en niemand. De Fang aandelen worden gestuwd door verwachtingen. Bedrijven met werkelijk bezit zoals Ahold, DSM , Bam zijn te goedkoop. Wanneer komt er een einde aan deze gekte. Ik zit vanaf vandaag in goud etc. Wat is jullie mening?