Smakkie 11 aug 2017 om 18:02
Ondanks de geopolitieke spanningen n een over verhitte beurs lijken de Amerikanen nog op fantasy island te leven. Beursen in euro staan terecht in het rood. Amerikaanse valuta wordt gedekt door werkelijk helemaal niets. De 5 dollár biljetten kosten honderden % meer dan de nominale wáarden van het papier. Bitcoin is een bubbel gedekt door niets en niemand. De Fang aandelen worden gestuwd door verwachtingen. Bedrijven met werkelijk bezit zoals Ahold, DSM , Bam zijn te goedkoop. Wanneer komt er een einde aan deze gekte. Ik zit vanaf vandaag in goud etc. Wat is jullie mening?
gdugduygd 15 aug 2017 om 17:41
About American Stock. Lost in all this hype is the reality that from November 20, 2008, the S&P 500 went from 752 to 2265 on January 20, 2017. Since then it went to about 2380. It's like President Obama helicoptered Trump to 100 feet from the top of Everest, and climbing the last 100 feet, Trump wants to claim he climbed Mount Everest. The reality is he is just riding the crest of the continuing wave that President Obama created. I just hope when he comes crashing down, Trump doesn't cause an avalanche in stock values.
It is just what I was 4 feb 2018 om 17:39
rafelmama 30 jun 2019 om 11:28
