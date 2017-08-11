Fantasy island
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
Ondanks de geopolitieke spanningen n een over verhitte beurs lijken de Amerikanen nog op fantasy island te leven. Beursen in euro staan terecht in het rood. Amerikaanse valuta wordt gedekt door werkelijk helemaal niets. De 5 dollár biljetten kosten honderden % meer dan de nominale wáarden van het papier. Bitcoin is een bubbel gedekt door niets en niemand. De Fang aandelen worden gestuwd door verwachtingen. Bedrijven met werkelijk bezit zoals Ahold, DSM , Bam zijn te goedkoop. Wanneer komt er een einde aan deze gekte. Ik zit vanaf vandaag in goud etc. Wat is jullie mening?
About American Stock. Lost in all this hype is the reality that from November 20, 2008, the S&P 500 went from 752 to 2265 on January 20, 2017. Since then it went to about 2380. It's like President Obama helicoptered Trump to 100 feet from the top of Everest, and climbing the last 100 feet, Trump wants to claim he climbed Mount Everest. The reality is he is just riding the crest of the continuing wave that President Obama created. I just hope when he comes crashing down, Trump doesn't cause an avalanche in stock values.here is better statistics by writer at uk.essaydune.com/ so check it out.
It is just what I was looking for and awriter.org/7dollaressay-com-review quite thorough as well. Thanks for posting this, I saw a couple other similar posts but yours was the best so far. The ideas are strongly pointed out and clearly emphasized
Walgreens provides the pharmaceutical products, the customers who purchase from the Walgreens can take part in the onlinesurveyhq.xyz/walgreenslistens/
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
28 jun
De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn vrijdag op de laatste handelsdag van de goed verlopen eerste helft van ...
34
Indices
|
|AEX
|561,76
|+0,76%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1373
|0,00%
|
|Germany30^
|12.418,90
|+1,21%
|
|Gold spot
|1.409,47
|0,00%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.466,22
|0,00%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|8.006,24
|+0,48%
|
|US30#
|26.649,88
|+0,26%
Stijgers
Dalers
Column Forum
Meer»
|
|
(4)
A3aan
op
30-jun-19 11:35
|
|
(97)
Now U See Me!
op
30-jun-19 09:06
|
|
(6)
Snugger
op
29-jun-19 13:02
|
|
(10)
Snugger
op
29-jun-19 12:32
|
|
(12)
gijs123456
op
28-jun-19 22:30