Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

The company plans to operate in the following segments of the industry.



Mining/hardware: investing in computer software to run the complex mathematical algorithms needed to mine different digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and others.

Coinqx.com: developing digital currency exchanges to facilitate the conversion of Bitcoin and other online currencies. This will include the creation of digital wallets where users can securely buy, sell and accept Bitcoin and other currencies.

Providing liquidity to worldwide Bitcoin and digital currency exchanges.

Promotion/ education: engaging, encouraging and educating the everyday consumer and merchants about the value of accepting Bitcoin and the benefits it provides.

Business to consumer or B2C: developing online stores and various platforms whose goods and services will exclusively support the acceptance of Bitcoin.

Research and Development: developing innovative technologies that will promote the use of digital currency and conduct extensive research in other emerging forms of cryptocurrency.



