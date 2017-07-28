Cognosec « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Cognosec AB is a cybersecurity company based in Sweden.



It provides risk and compliance services, consulting, implementation and ongoing operation and review of cybersecurity solutions, conducting operations from Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria and the UAE.



The company delivers services to public and private sector organizations, including government, healthcare, retail, insurance, manufacturing and hospitality sectors. The services comprise client audit, penetration testing, application security assessment, information systems audit, security monitoring, urgent incident response & crisis management, data leakage & loss prevention, as well as data security & management.



The company’s main shareholders are Barclays Bank and UBS Switzerland AG.



Groet Henk