Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Cognosec  /  Forum Cognosec AB aangemaakt

Cognosec « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Forum Cognosec AB aangemaakt

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
17 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
IEX - Forummoderator 28 jul 2017 om 09:50
1
Lid sinds: 21 nov 2012
Laatste bezoek: 16 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
643
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 231
Gegeven: 6
Cognosec AB is a cybersecurity company based in Sweden.

It provides risk and compliance services, consulting, implementation and ongoing operation and review of cybersecurity solutions, conducting operations from Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria and the UAE.

The company delivers services to public and private sector organizations, including government, healthcare, retail, insurance, manufacturing and hospitality sectors. The services comprise client audit, penetration testing, application security assessment, information systems audit, security monitoring, urgent incident response & crisis management, data leakage & loss prevention, as well as data security & management.

The company’s main shareholders are Barclays Bank and UBS Switzerland AG.

Groet Henk
buf 28 jul 2017 om 10:44
1
Lid sinds: 15 sep 2001
Laatste bezoek: 16 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
2.603
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 183
Gegeven: 105
Cognosec AB is een cyberveiligheid bedrijf gevestigd in Zweden.

Het levert risico en compliance diensten, raadpleging, uitvoering en continue werking en herziening van cyberveiligheid oplossingen, het uitvoeren van operaties uit Zweden, Zuid-Afrika, het UK, Kenia, Duitsland, Oostenrijk en de VAE.

Het bedrijf levert diensten aan openbare en particuliere organisaties, met inbegrip van de overheid, gezondheidszorg, retail, verzekeringen, sectoren productie en gastvrijheid. De diensten omvatten client audit, penetratie testen, de beoordeling van de veiligheid van de toepassing, informatie systemen audit, toezicht op de veiligheid, dringende beveiligingsplan crisisbeheersing, gegevens lekken en verliesrekening preventie, evenals gegevensbeveiliging & beheer.

De voornaamste aandeelhouders van de vennootschap zijn Barclays Bank en UBS Zwitserland AG.
leon12345 28 jul 2017 om 18:05
0
Lid sinds: 05 nov 2005
Laatste bezoek: 15 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
1.536
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 92
Gegeven: 1
plaats hier uw nieuws over cognosec. Cyber security een grote markt met bijzonder veel kansen. Dit fonds doet 0,34 euro op het ogenblik 31 augustus half jaarcijfers waar we gaan exploderen tot wellicht wel boven de euro.
leon12345 28 jul 2017 om 18:09
1
Lid sinds: 05 nov 2005
Laatste bezoek: 15 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
1.536
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 92
Gegeven: 1
Miljarden markt en essentieel voor een company om inzage in jouw veiligheid te hebben. Marktgevoel heeft recent bij business class dit veelbelovende bedrijf aangeprezen. Maar de markt pakt het nog niet echt op. De koers is zelfs onder introductie niveau. Bedrijf schijnt met 100 teams te opereren.
leon12345 29 jul 2017 om 12:23
0
Lid sinds: 05 nov 2005
Laatste bezoek: 15 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
1.536
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 92
Gegeven: 1
Type: Openen (openingskoop)
Naam: Cognosec AB
ISIN-code: SE0007604061
Kooprange: 0,25 tot 0,40 euro p/s

Koersdoel: 0,70 euro
Stop loss: 0,20 euro

Argumentatie achter deze voorbeeldtransactie:

Cybercriminaliteit is aan de orde van de dag. Niet alleen dienen bedrijven en overheden zich te wapenen tegen digitale terreur, ook de man in de straat is veelvuldig slachtoffer; phishing en ransomware (uw bestanden worden gekaapt en slechts door het betalen van 'losgeld' kunt u weer bij uw data) zijn hierbij de bekendste vormen.

Digitale zakkenrollers komen gemakkelijk binnen. Het grote geld van bedrijven, geheime informatie maar ook rijksoverheden zijn interessant voor aanvallen via cyberspace.

Ook de financiële wereld is doelwit. Wat als kwaadwillenden, lachend hele rekeningen leegtrekken? Of als iemand Beursplein 5 digitaal weet te kapen? Dit zijn vooralsnog scenario's die alleen in films voorkomen, maar het zijn geen onrealistisch scenario's.

De media rapporteren er ook steeds vaker over nu grote, gevestigde, namen zoals: mediagigant Sony, taxibedrijf Uber, chipfabrikant ASML en zelfs het Witte Huis ten prooi vallen aan cyberaanvallen.

De ene keer gaat het om (politieke of bedrijfs-)spionage, een andere keer is het digitale rooftocht.

Russische hackers dagelijks in het nieuws

Een recent voorbeeld is de beschuldigingen die Amerika uit tegen Rusland. Het communistische land zou door middel van cyberaanvallen gevoelige informatie hebben gestolen en zo de Amerikaanse pesidentsverkiezingen hebben beïnvloed.

Beschuldigingen gaan over en weer, maar blijken er lastig te bewijzen. Daarnaast was het voor de gewone burger vaak een "ver-van-mijn-bed-show".

Slachtoffers van cybercriminaliteit met WannaCry

De meest recente ransomware aanval "WannaCry" bracht hier echter verandering in. Van de ene dag op de andere werden meer dan 200.000 mensen in meer dan 150 verschillende landen getroffen.

De computers van de getroffen slachtoffers werden "versleuteld" en konden alleen door middel van "losgeld" weer bruikbaar gemaakt worden. Achteraf bleek het dat, zelf wanneer het "losgeld" betaald werd, de versleuteling niet verdween. Een wake up call voor de wereld.
leon12345 29 jul 2017 om 12:25
1
Lid sinds: 05 nov 2005
Laatste bezoek: 15 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
1.536
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 92
Gegeven: 1
Investeringsbanken waaronder Goldman Sachs en Morgan Stanley investeren maar wat graag in cybersecurity. Ook de topman van Alibaba, Jack Ma, betaalt fors om zijn winkel veilig te houden. De schade kan immers immens zijn.

TNO schat de schade voor Nederland door cybercrime op 10 miljard euro per jaar. Wereldwijd komt Europol op een bedrag van 290 miljard euro per jaar.

Doordat bedrijven en overheden zich gedwongen zien zich voortdurend te weren tegen de slimme ontwikkelingen in de criminaliteit, zal er een constante cashflow bestaan naar de betere cybersecurity bedrijven.

Dat maakt deze sector tot een heel interessante beleggingskans. De verwachting is dat de omzet in cybersecurity de komende 5 jaar tot 125% kan groeien!

De wedloop tussen cybercriminelen en cybersecurity bedrijven is net begonnen en zal nog heel lang doorgaan.

Techniek en technologie verouderen razendsnel en vergen continue investeringen, aanpassingen en vernieuwingen. Met de 'the Internet of Things' is alles en iedereen met elkaar verbonden. Dit heeft de kijk op digitale veiligheid veranderd!

Aandeel Cognosec niche speler met potentie!

Marktgevoel zou Marktgevoel niet zijn als wij niet een specifiek aandeel vinden om van deze trend te profiteren.

Tijdens onze zoektocht binnen de cybersecurity sector kwamen wij het bedrijf Cognosec tegen. Dit aandeel is genoteerd aan de Zweedse beurs. Het is een niche speler in de wereld van cybersecurity met nu al meerdere grote namen in het klantenbestand.

Cognosec verzorgt onder andere (een deel van) de online security voor OPEC, AXA, First National Bank, bwin en Raiffeisen Bank International. Het bedrijf is een afsplitsing van het grotere UC Group, wat online betalingsverkeer verzorgt en gezien kan worden als het PayPal van Engeland.

Wat ons aanspreekt is het feit dat Cognosec alle certificeringen in huis heeft en dus wereldwijd aan de slag kan voor klanten
LIQUIDCOOLED 24 aug 2017 om 12:16
0
Lid sinds: 23 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 04 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
30
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 3
Wat is wijsheid? Vasthouden t/m de cijfers, of net voor de cijfers verkopen?
LIQUIDCOOLED 30 aug 2017 om 16:53
0
Lid sinds: 23 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 04 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
30
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 3
Niemand iets te melden over cognosec?
LIQUIDCOOLED 31 aug 2017 om 23:55
0
Lid sinds: 23 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 04 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
30
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 3
Cognosec AB (Publ): Half Yearly Report Ending 30 June 2017 - Improving Margins with Second Acquisition Near Completion Stage


August 31, 2017 16:38 ET | Source: Cognosec AB (Publ)
Half Yearly Report Ending June 2017 31st August 2017

Improving Margins with Second Acquisition
Near Completion Stage

Cognosec AB (Publ) ("Cognosec" or the "Group") is pleased to announce its results for the six months ended 30
June 2017.

Highlights

Total revenues grew 5.6% to 7.5m EUR (H1 2016: 7.1m EUR). This, combined with lower cost of sales, demonstrated
improved margins compared to Half Year 2016. Total Gross Profit for H1 2017 increased 19.36% from 2.6m EUR (H1
2016) to 3.14m EUR (H1 2017). Key contracts that were previously delayed are beginning to be converted into confirmed
sales, planned annual increases in Group costs that have been incurred to provide greater synergy across the Group,
has led to reductions of costs in Q2 2017 by 250k EUR, compared to Q1 2017. Planned shortfall in revenue stretched
the Group's cash position, pending debtor collections and unwinding of deposits. Overall Group loss for H1 2017 -1.6m
EUR (2016 H1: loss of 582k EUR). A-tek acquisition has been completed and has now been officially rebranded as
Credence UK. Cognosec AB announced the signing of Heads of Terms of Agreement, pursuant to the acquisition of
Intact Software Distribution and this acquisition is nearing the completion stage. These acquisitions reflect a planned
investment in upscaling our managed service and product offering across the globe.

· Group Revenue of 7.5m EUR (H1 2016: 7.1m EUR), an increase of 5.6%.
· Group loss of -1.6m EUR (H1 2016: loss 0,774m EUR)
· Cognosec UAE increased revenues by 22% to 1.67m EUR for H1 2017. (H1 2016:1.36m EUR).
· Credence SA increased revenues by 507k EUR (181.7%), to 786k EUR, compared to H1 2016 (279k).
· Group Gross Margin for H1 2017 was 41.9% (H1 2016 Gross Margin: 38.4%).
· Quarterly underlying operating loss, excluding new European entities: -516k EUR (Q1 2017 loss -78k EUR).
· The Group's net debt at the end of Q2 2017 was 144k EUR (Q1 2017: net debt 86k EUR).
· Group Q2 operating loss of -1.33m EUR (Q1 2017 YTD: loss 846k EUR).
· The Group employed 139 staff at the end of Q2 2017, up 21% compared to Q2 2016 (114).

*Result per share refers to result per share atributable to equity owners of the parent company. There is no dillution of earnings per share. This report
is published in English. Average number of shares outstanding for the period 30 June 2017 (Q2 2017) were 257,159,500 (Q2 2016 average number
of shares outstanding 247,600,500 ).

Contacts

For additional information, please contact: Tim Metcalfe or Miles Nolan, IFC Advisory, Cognosec AB
Telephone: +44 203 053 8671 E-mail: cognosec@investor-focus.co.uk

About Cognosec AB (Nasdaq: COGS.ST)

Cognosec AB (Publ) is engaged in cyber security and conducts its operations in Sweden, South Africa, UK, Kenya,
Germany, Austria and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North (Nasdaq: COGS.ST), the Group
delivers services and technology licences to enhance their clients' protection against unwanted intrusion and to
prevent various forms of information theft. Cognosec had revenues of 14.64m EUR in 2016. For further

information, please visit www.cognosec.se

Attachments:
www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/Attach...

Related Articles
More articles issued by Cognosec AB (Publ)
More articles related to:
Other News
Profile
Cognosec AB (Publ)
  Subscribe via RSS

 Subscribe via ATOM

 Javascript
London,
Media Files
Cognosec-AB-H1-2017-Interim-Report-31AUGUST2017-ENG[1].pdf
FILE URL | Copy the link below
EdArnhem 1 sep 2017 om 18:16
0
Lid sinds: 25 okt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
976
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 67
Gegeven: 1106
Nou dat waren dan de H1 cijfers. Geen grote koersuitslagen tot gevolg. Maar er werd redelijk positief uit de laat verkocht. Als dit volgende maand op 70 ct staat, ben ik verwonderd. Maar OK het is geen slecht aandeel, zeker niet. En Cybersecurity is een prima branch.
LIQUIDCOOLED 2 sep 2017 om 14:40
0
Lid sinds: 23 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 04 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
30
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 3
Volgens mij wel een bedrijf dat op de goede weg is.
investor129 8 sep 2017 om 11:53
0
Lid sinds: 25 feb 2014
Laatste bezoek: 16 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
5
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2
Gegeven: 0
Iemand enig idee waarom we de laatste dagen gaan stijgen, prettig hoor, maar aanleiding ?
investor129 8 sep 2017 om 12:13
0
Lid sinds: 25 feb 2014
Laatste bezoek: 16 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
5
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2
Gegeven: 0
We schieten naar 0,49 cent vandaag, nog geen spijt van m'n aankoop op 0,25 maar vanwaar nu pas reactie op cijfers ?
RW1963 31 okt 2017 om 16:02
0
Lid sinds: 16 apr 2015
Laatste bezoek: 16 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
1.418
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 145
Gegeven: 426
Op dit moment staat de koers op € 0,61. Het staat eigenlijk al een aantal weken stil. Wat is volgens jullie een reële koers voor dit aandeel. Is dit zo'n beetje het maximum of is er nog veel meer mogelijk?
groeidiamant 11 dec 2017 om 14:05
0
Lid sinds: 31 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 16 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
2
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Weten 1 van jullie wat de uitgifte is van de waardepapiertjes van Cognosec? Want de koers gaat nu wel erg hard down? En is het nog verstandig om Cognosec aan te houden?
snailx 30 apr 2018 om 15:48
0
Lid sinds: 26 jul 2002
Laatste bezoek: 14 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
70
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 6
Gegeven: 0
Ik heb met met de ceo gepraat. Hij zei hij had Sweden uitgekozen omdat er minder strengen eisen waren om een listing op de beurs te krijgen.
Het lijkt een aardig man. Maar!


Cognosec is een een van vele bedrijven van de parent grou Uc. Paulsen is daar ook ceo. Hij is van South Afrika en woont in London.


Ik heb wel de volgend informatie gevonden op de web. Ik weet niet of het helemaal waar is. Maar ik denk opassen met deze bedrijf.



www.theregister.co.uk/2003/12/22/dutc...

Dutch financial watchdog AFM is to investigate the sale of shares by UK Internet investment company Uc Group, which has left some 650 Dutch investors facing losses of at least €100 million, the Financieele Dagblad reports.

Uc Group, located in Bromley (Kent), says it seeks to create "a fully integrated Global E-Commerce & E-Services company focused on business-to-anyone internet infrastructure", by taking minority stakes in small Internet companies. One of these companies is vanderbloem.com, which has established a direct link between Dutch and US cut-flower growers and flower retail businesses in the USA and Canada.

Because of its relationship with Vanderbloem, Uc.com started selling shares through the Dutch company Amstelvision during the Internet boom years. But according to FD this agent had no license to sell shares to individual (non-professional) investors, at least not until July 2000, when millions of shares had already passed hands.

Even after the license had expired, Amstelvision continued selling Uc.com shares, while presenting customers with a largely unaudited balance sheet.

Former UC director and shareholder Alan Dacre, who last week appeared on Dutch television (interview, partly in English, here:), says the sale of shares was a "criminal act by the people who commissioned it", as Uc.com was a private company, and not a public limited company.

Acre also questions the company’s financial health. Of the 19 companies Uc.com once had under management, there is "almost nothing is left", while investments were diverted to a private company in Switzerland owned by Uc.com CEO Kobus Paulsen, Acre claims. Liechtenstein company Bautechinvest Establishment (BTE) invested more than $276 million in Uc.com
without due diligence, he says. The contract says that at least $100 million are for ‘balance sheet purposes only’.

Paulsen denies any wrongdoing, FD reports. In a statement to its shareholders last week the company says that 2003 has been a "watershed year for UC Group, during which we have made considerable progress". However, financial particulars were not given




www.nd.nl/nieuws/economie/miljoenen-e...


"
Miljoenen euro's verduisterd

18 december 2003, 22:50
Economie

AMSTERDAM - De directeur van het Britse internetbedrijf UC Group, de Zuid-Afrikaan Kobus Paulsen, heeft zo'n 100 miljoen euro van vooral Nederlandse beleggers verduisterd.

Dat is de conclusie van onderzoek van het televisieprogramma Nova en Het Financieele Dagblad. UC Group heeft sinds begin 1999 Nederlandse beleggers benaderd om in de onderneming te investeren. Dat zou via het bedrijf Amstelvision zijn gebeurd. Ongeveer 650 kleine en grote beleggers hebben geld in UC Group gestoken. Directeur Paulsen heeft volgens de oud-directeur van de Britse onderneming, Alan Dacre, miljoenen aandelen van UC Group doorgesluisd naar UC Silverline. Dat is een Zwitsers bedrijf dat niets met de UC Group te maken heeft. De voormalige advocaat van UC Group"
RW1963 16 jul 2018 om 22:02
0
Lid sinds: 16 apr 2015
Laatste bezoek: 16 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
1.418
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 145
Gegeven: 426
En weer een tip van Marktgevoel dat het nog niet lekker doet.
Ik ben benieuwd of het nog iets wordt met dit aandeel.
17 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Cognosec AB Meer »

Koers 0,220   Verschil -0,02 (-6,38%)
Laag 0,220   Volume 155.974
Hoog 0,250   Gem. Volume 0
16-jul-18 18:00
 