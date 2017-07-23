Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

July 31 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd



* Katanga Mining announces independent directors' review and restatement of certain financial statements



* Katanga Mining Ltd - has established a blackout on trading by directors, officers and other insiders of Katanga?



* Katanga Mining-?independent directors concluded certain financial statements and related management's discussion & analysis will likely require restatement?



* Katanga Mining Ltd - ?review relating to historical accounting is not expected to affect anticipated timing for commissioning of wol project?



* Katanga Mining-review expected to cause filing of unaudited interim financial statements for 3 & 6 months ended June 30 to be delayed beyond Aug 14 deadline?



* Katanga Mining-?intends to continue blackout on trading by directors, officers of co until Q2 filings, restated financial statements have been filed?



* Katanga Mining-?review related to accounting relating to production of copper cathode among others, which may impact valuation of inventories & property


