Goud « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Home  /  Forum  /  Goud  /  Argonaut Gold is de beste kleine goudmijn

Goud

Argonaut Gold is de beste kleine goudmijn

12 Posts
DeZwarteRidder 14 jul 2017 om 09:26
About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production activities. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and construction stage San Agustin project in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. Advanced exploration stage projects include the San Antonio project in Baja California Sur, Mexico, the Magino project in Ontario. The Company also has several exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

Argonaut Gold’s Mission – Our mission is to extract and deliver maximum value from our projects and gold mining operations for all our stakeholders. The management team has a strong history of creating value and will continue to focus on creating value.

Argonaut Gold’s Vision – Create the next quality mid-tier gold producer in the Americas with a production profile between 300,000-500,000 ounces.

We will continue to move towards accomplishing our vision and our mission within our daily operations through our unique values.

Value adding consolidation in the gold sector.
Seeing value for investing in projects beyond surface analysis, in both the field and the gold mining sector.
Exploration and expansion of existing gold mining assets base.
Maintain investor involvement in a productive manner.
Management will deliver on operational targets while working to exceed expectations.
We will operate in a safe, cost efficient manner, while honoring commitments to the environment and communities where we operate.

The Argonaut Investment Difference for Gold Investors

Strong board and management
Low cost production
Leverage to gold through development assets
Focus on high-return, short payback projects in the Americas
Focus on simple projects
Near term production growth
Strong balance sheet
DeZwarteRidder 14 jul 2017 om 09:27
Ze hebben geen schulden:

www.argonautgold.com/_resources/finan...

www.argonautgold.com/investors/corpor...
Overvloedgolf 24 jul 2017 om 11:21
En waarom zou dit dan het beste junior goudmijnbedrijf zijn? Sommige analisten op Seeking Alpha denken daar heel anders over.
DeZwarteRidder 24 jul 2017 om 12:22
quote:

Overvloedgolf schreef op 24 jul 2017 om 11:21:


En waarom zou dit dan het beste junior goudmijnbedrijf zijn? Sommige analisten op Seeking Alpha denken daar heel anders over.

Ik geloof daar niks van.
Belegger-92 11 aug 2017 om 13:41
Prima cijfers gister met mooie productie outlook, net zoals in het eerste kwartaal. 4 cent p/s 2e kwartaal, verwachting was 1 cent p/s.

www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-mi...
DeZwarteRidder 14 nov 2017 om 14:34
Argonaut Gold Announces the Acquisition of the Cerro del Gallo Project in Guanajuato, Mexico for US$15 million
T.AR | 1 hour ago

Canada NewsWire

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2017

All dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars, unless otherwise specified

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2017 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") is pleased to announce its has reached an agreement with Primero Mining Corp. ("Primero") whereby it will acquire the Cerro del Gallo project ("CDG" or the "Project") through the purchase of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Primero subsidiary San Anton Resource Corporation for cash consideration of $15 million, which is payable upon closing. Argonaut expects to be able to recover approximately $1.7 million of value added tax, which reduces the total purchase price to $13.3 million. The Company expects the transaction to close on or before November 30, 2017.

image: mma.prnewswire.com/media/603315/Argon...
Pete Dougherty, President & CEO stated: "We view the acquisition of the CDG as a low risk, high reward investment for Argonaut shareholders. CDG is a project in our own backyard where we have the ability to leverage our existing operations and projects team's skill sets. We view CDG as a pipeline project that fits well within our portfolio of Mexican assets. This acquisition is an opportunity to acquire a project within a well-known jurisdiction with known mineral reserves, upside resource potential, excellent infrastructure and at a reasonable investment. With $37 million in cash at September 30, 2017, projected cash flow from operations and an undrawn $30 million corporate revolver, Argonaut will remain in a strong financial position after completing the transaction."

About CDG

The CDG deposit is located in the state of Guanajuato in central Mexico, approximately 270 kilometres northwest of Mexico City in an active mining district. The property is accessible by road, rail and air services. Additionally, there is availability of a skilled local workforce, grid power, water, sealed roads, equipment suppliers and established transport routes.

A Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for CDG was completed in May 2012. The DFS outlines an initial 7.2 year mine life, which could be extended to 14 years through a Second Stage Carbon-in-Leach (CIL)/Heap Leach mill expansion. The Project has been planned as conventional open-pit truck and shovel operation coupled with a 4.5 million tonne per annum processing plant. The flow sheet design is broadly based upon a conventional cyanide heap leach and gold on carbon recovery technologies but will incorporate a SART processing stage to facilitate copper removal prior to gold recovery. The plant design is based on the treatment of both fully and partially oxidised ores, producing an average of 95,000 ounces of gold equivalent annually at estimated cash costs of US$700/oz.

For more information on CDG, please see the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report dated June 29, 2012 (effective May 11, 2012) and available at www.primeromining.com or at www.sedar.com.

Read more at www.stockhouse.com/news/press-release...
aapnoot 1 mrt 2018 om 20:02
Argonaut Gold staat in de top 25 op www.goldstockdata.com/
DeZwarteRidder 3 sep 2018 om 18:16
Argonaut Gold Announces Second Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results

Production of 38,441 Gold Equivalent Ounces

Toronto, Ontario - (August 9, 2018) Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX: AR) (the “Company”, “Argonaut Gold” or “Argonaut”) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company reports a quarterly cash flow from operating activities before changes in operating working capital of $17.0 million, net income of $0.4 million or earnings per share of $0.00, adjusted net income[1] of $7.0 million or adjusted earnings per share1 of $0.04, net cash1 increase of $1.5 million and production of 38,441 gold equivalent ounces[2] (“GEO” or “GEOs”). All dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise specified (C$ refers to Canadian dollars).

CEO Commentary

Pete Dougherty, President and CEO stated: “As previously reported, we went several weeks without blasting material at our La Colorada mine. I commend the team for its ability to adjust the mine plan temporarily and maintain our 12,000 tonnes per day operation without sacrificing the long term mine plan. Although the use of low-grade stockpiles will ultimately lead to lower 2018 production at La Colorada, with the continued outperformance at our new San Agustin mine, we remain comfortable with our consolidated annual production and cost guidance of between 165,000 and 180,000 GEOs at cash costs between $700 and $800 per gold ounce sold1.”
seadoc 4 sep 2018 om 11:02
ze gaan best goed. Koers blijft wat achter, goudprijs werkt ook niet enorm mee natuurlijk.
DeZwarteRidder 23 jan 2019 om 09:57
Argonaut Gold Achieves Record Quarterly and Annual Production, Meets 2018 Production Guidance and Provides 2019 Guidance
Record Quarterly and Annual Production of 51,658 and 165,117 Gold Equivalent Ounces Respectively, Setting the Stage for 2019

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Argonaut Gold Inc.(TSX: AR) (the "Company", "Argonaut Gold" or "Argonaut") is pleased to announce it has met its 2018 production guidance with record gold equivalent ounce1 ("GEO" or "GEOs") production of 51,658 during the fourth quarter of 2018 and 165,117 during 2018. During the quarter, production was 37,977 GEOs at the El Castillo Complex (18,984 from the El Castillo mine and 18,993 from the San Agustin mine) located in the State of Durango, Mexico and 13,681 GEOs at the La Colorada mine located near Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. During 2018, the El Castillo Complex and La Colorada mine production totaled 117,126 GEOs and 47,991 GEOs, respectively. All dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise specified.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (CNW Group/Argonaut Gold Inc.)

Pete Dougherty, President & CEO stated: "We achieved record quarterly production of nearly 52,000 GEOs, which contributed to record annual production of over 165,000 GEOs. I commend the team on this accomplishment. We achieved 51% production growth quarter over quarter and are now at a run rate that indicates we can produce over 200,000 GEOs in 2019. This represents an approximate 65% increase in full year production between 2017 and 2019 – a goal that we set for ourselves early in 2017. With the strong finish to 2018, the stage is set for a robust beginning to 2019. Our main focuses as a Company during 2019 will be expanding the San Agustin mine's crushing capacity and adding cash to the balance sheet through the free cash flow generated by our operations while continuing to de-risk and advance our development assets."

2019 Guidance

The Company anticipates it will produce between 200,000 to 215,000 GEOs during 2019 at a cash cost2 of between $775 to $875 per gold ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC")2 of between $875 to $975 per gold ounce sold. Table 1 below illustrates the 2019 production and cost guidance:
nascar 23 jan 2019 om 19:11
Heb er gisteren nog kunnen oppikken op 1.41 :-) order maar half uitgevoerd :-( heb er ook nog op 1.51,gaan we nog plezier aan beleven,me dunkt,grts
Daver 26 feb 2019 om 21:43
Zou ik het nog durven om te kopen?
Is al een paar weken gestaag gestegen!
