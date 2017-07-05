Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  ProQR Therapeutics  /  QRX-411 for Usher Syndrome

ProQR Therapeutics « Terug naar discussie overzicht

QRX-411 for Usher Syndrome

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
10 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
PlayBall10 5 jul 2017 om 13:33
0
Lid sinds: 22 okt 2004
Laatste bezoek: 10 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
114
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 102
Gegeven: 15
ProQR's Drug Candidate QRX-411 for Usher Syndrome Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA and EMA
(GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) --Key Updates

- ProQR's QRX-411 receives Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA and EMA for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa, including Usher syndrome, the subtype targeted by QRX-411. Usher syndrome is an inherited condition that is characterized by combined deafness and blindness.

- QRX-411 targets the pseudo-exon 40 (PE-40) mutation in the USH2A gene and currently there are no therapies commercially available or in clinical development for the vision loss associated with this disease.

- QRX-411 has shown promising preclinical data in both patient fibroblasts and the optic cup model for mRNA restoration, which was presented at the Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) in May 2017.

- A lead candidate has been selected for this program and is currently ready for IND-enabling studies.

- QRX-411 is part of ProQR's ophthalmology pipeline that currently also includes one clinical compound, QR-110 for Leber's Congenital Amaurosis Type 10, and three preclinical programs, QRX-421 for Usher syndrome, QRX-1011 for Stargardt's disease and QRX-504 for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
ir.proqr-tx.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=25370...
TheAdmiral 5 jul 2017 om 14:09
0
Lid sinds: 21 jan 2013
Laatste bezoek: 09 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
517
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 77
Gegeven: 85
Heel mooi nieuws. ProQR ruim 10% in de plus op de pre-market momenteel.
Frenky_Tornado 6 jul 2017 om 12:24
0
Lid sinds: 09 sep 2004
Laatste bezoek: 23 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
854
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 194
Gegeven: 44
quote:

PlayBall10 schreef op 5 jul 2017 om 13:33:



- A lead candidate has been selected for this program and is currently ready for IND-enabling studies.



Met name dit stukje in het bericht biedt hoop voor de patienten en beleggers. Ready to go! :)
ivet 5 sep 2017 om 16:27
0
Lid sinds: 17 mei 2017
Laatste bezoek: 09 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 32
Gegeven: 6
ProQR’s Drug Candidate QRX-421 for Usher Syndrome Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA and EMA

GlobeNewswire•September 5, 2017

Key Updates

ProQR’s drug candidate QRX-421 for Usher syndrome receives orphan drug designation from the FDA and EMA, representing the third candidate in the company’s ophthalmology pipeline and the fourth in the broader pipeline to receive ODD in the U.S. and EU.
There are currently no therapies commercially available or in clinical development for the vision loss associated with Usher syndrome type 2.
QR-421 is part of the company’s growing ophthalmology pipeline which also includes lead candidate, QR-110 for Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10 currently in clinical trials, and three additional pipeline programs, QRX-411 that addresses another genetic mutation resulting in Usher syndrome, QRX-1011 for Stargardt’s disease, and QRX-504 for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.
Promising QRX-421 pre-clinical data in both patient fibroblasts and the optic cup model for mRNA restoration were presented at the May 2017 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) in Baltimore, MD.
In July 2017, QRX-411, ProQR’s second candidate for Usher syndrome received ODD from the FDA and EMA.
LEIDEN, the Netherlands, Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) today announced that investigational drug QRX-421 for Usher syndrome has received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA). This marks the third drug candidate in the company’s ophthalmology pipeline and the fourth drug in the broader pipeline to receive ODD from the FDA and EMA. QR-421 is a first-in-class investigational RNA-based oligonucleotide designed to address the underlying cause of Usher syndrome due to mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene. Usher syndrome is the leading cause of combined deafness and blindness.

ODD in the U.S. and European Union provides a special status for investigational drugs being developed for rare diseases. The ODD programs offer development program tax benefits and a waiver of the NDA application user fee, as well as market exclusivity for up to seven years in the U.S. and ten years in the European Union following market approval.

“We are pleased to have ODD designation for both our programs targeting Usher syndrome in the U.S. and EU, representing yet another important milestone for our company and highlighting the unmet need for patients in this disease,” said David M. Rodman, MD, Chief Development Strategy Officer of ProQR. “At ProQR, we are focused on designing accelerated development strategies that capitalize on our oligonucleotide approach to potentially bring our novel medicines to patients quicker and receiving ODD designations for these is an important step towards this goal.”

ProQR’s ophthalmology pipeline includes the following:

QR-110 for Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA 10) due to the p.Cys998X mutation, which received IND and CTA clearance and is in clinical development (PQ-110-001 Phase 1/2 safety and efficacy study). QR-110 was also granted Fast Track designation by the FDA and ODD designation by the FDA and EMA.
QRX-421 for Usher syndrome type 2 due to exon 13 mutations in the USH2A gene, for which a clinical candidate has been selected and is ready for IND enabling development studies.
QRX-411 for Usher syndrome type 2 due to the PE-40 mutation in the USH2A gene, for which a clinical candidate has been selected and is ready for IND enabling development studies. QRX-411 also received ODD designation by the FDA and EMA.
QRX-1011 for Stargardt’s disease due to c.5461-10T>C mutations in the ABCA4 gene, which is in optimization phase.
QRX-504 for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy (FECD), for which a clinical candidate has been selected and is ready for IND enabling development studies.
About QRX-421

QRX-421 is a first-in-class investigational RNA-based oligonucleotide designed to address the underlying cause of Usher syndrome due to mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene. Mutations in this exon can cause loss of functional USH2A protein that causes the disease. QRX-421 is designed to exclude exon 13 from the mRNA (exon skipping) and produce truncated but functional USH2A protein, thereby modifying the underlying disease.

About Usher Syndrome

Usher syndrome is the leading cause of combined deafness and blindness. Patients with this syndrome generally progress to a stage in which they have very limited central vision and moderate to severe deafness. To date, there are no treatments approved or products in clinical development that treat the vision loss associated with Usher syndrome type 2. Usher syndrome type 2 is one of the most common forms of Usher syndrome and is caused by mutations in the USH2A gene.
ivet 5 sep 2017 om 16:27
0
Lid sinds: 17 mei 2017
Laatste bezoek: 09 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 32
Gegeven: 6
finance.yahoo.com/news/proqr-drug-can...
ivet 7 sep 2017 om 11:51
0
Lid sinds: 17 mei 2017
Laatste bezoek: 09 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
140
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 32
Gegeven: 6
ProQR's QRX-421 Gets Orphan Drug Designation from FDA and EMA

Zacks
Zacks Equity Research
ZacksSeptember 7, 2017Comment
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR announced that its pipeline candidate, QRX-421, has received orphan drug designation (ODD) from the FDA and European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) for Usher syndrome. In fact, QRX-421 is the third candidate in the company’s ophthalmology pipeline and the fourth drug in the broader pipeline to receive ODD from the FDA and EMA.
Currently, QRX-421 is being evaluated for the treatment of Usher syndrome due to mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene.

ProQR’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The stock has increased 10.2% compared with the industry’s gain of 9.9% in the same time frame.


We note that the FDA, through its Office of Orphan Products Development, usually grants ODD to those drugs and biologics that are being developed for the safe and effective treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases or disorders affecting less than 200,000 people in the United States.

Benefits and incentives include a period of marketing exclusivity of seven years in the United States and ten years in the European Union upon regulatory approval for the designated indication.

Notably, ProQR has a growing ophthalmology pipeline and also includes QR-110 that is being developed for the treatment of Leber’s congenital amaurosis 10 in clinical studies (phase I/II).

Additionally, the pipeline includes three more candidates, QRX-411, which is being developed to treat another genetic mutation resulting in Usher syndrome. Markedly, QRX-411 received ODD from the FDA and EMA in July. The other two candidates are QRX-1011 for Stargardt’s disease and QRX-504 for Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Price


ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Price | ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ProQR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some top ranked stocks in health care sector include Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALXN, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN and Aduro BioTech, Inc. ADRO. While Alexion and Regeneron sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Aduro holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.


finance.yahoo.com/news/proqr-apos-qrx...
Tom3 9 jun 2018 om 09:14
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 10 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
5.540
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 717
Gegeven: 332
In februari van dit jaar heeft Labiotech.eu een informatief redactioneel stuk gewijd aan het Usher therapie van ProQR naar aanleiding van de verkregen grant uit de VS:

labiotech.eu/blindness-deafness-usher...
Tom3 10 jun 2018 om 13:54
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 10 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
5.540
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 717
Gegeven: 332
Dit stuk mag ook niet ontbreken op het Usher draadje:

www.ushersyndroom.nl/samenwerking-rad...

Ook hier is het Radboud MC betrokken bij de ontwikkeling, de samenwerking is nu 2 jaar geleden gestart.
Tom3 10 jun 2018 om 13:58
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 10 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
5.540
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 717
Gegeven: 332
En al in november 2016 hadden ze de oplossing gevonden:

www.ushersyndroom.nl/genetische-thera...
Tom3 10 jun 2018 om 14:27
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 10 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
5.540
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 717
Gegeven: 332
Goed ook om te lezen dat Usher 2a zich niet goed leent voor dna therapie omdat het gen in kwestie te groot is om door een virus op zijn plek te worden gebracht. Bij LCA bestaat die optie kennelijk wel. Spannend om te volgen wat de beste methode zal zijn.
10 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Meer »

Koers 7,100   Verschil +0,30 (+4,41%)
Laag 6,550   Volume 172.163
Hoog 7,150   Gem. Volume 213.909
08-jun-18 22:00
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX