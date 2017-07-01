Franse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Biophytis ontploft, Integragen en Theradiag next!
Het Franse aandeel Biophytis ging deze week maar liefst 30% hoger. Waarom dan? Nou, ze hebben recent geld opgehaald en Braknor Fund heeft een belang. Het gaat deze jongens natuurlijk maar om 1 ding en dat is geld verstrekken en vervolgens er meer geld uit halen. Maar het is super goed voor het sentiment. De kans is dan ook groot dat achtergebleven en recent gefinancierde bedrijven ook een koerssprong kunnen maken. Ik heb 2 kandidaten: Theradiag en Integragen. Om met de laatste te beginnen:
aantal uitstaande aandelen: 6 536 944
42% in vaste handen
huidige marktwaarde: 19 miljoen
3.7 mln opgehaald in februari tegen EUR 2.53
Uit een recente presentatie worden de volgende doelen voor de komende 12 maanden uiteengezet:
3.10 is ijsberg, kapot smelten!
Pharming als een rakte, grafiek Integragen super mooi en men gaat kopen nu de launch steeds dichterbij komt van hun product
Grow of partnerships in clinical genomics
– Access new clinical genomic platforms as the sole or partner operator
Enlarge digital genomics offering
– Continue development of clinical sequencing offers such as circulating tumor exome, low DNA quantity
– Develop & market bio informatics software – ICE launch in 2018
– Grow GeCo expertise and IT support
Successfully Launch miRpredX test
– Licensing partners in North America and Europe
– CE marked kit launch in European countries
Select R&D partnerships
– Access to clinical trials relevant for miR-31 -3p biomarker in Colorectal and Lung cancer
– Companion Dx agreement
ik zou ze alle drie lekker verkopen.
De handel in aandelen van Biophytis is opgeschort in afwachting van een nieuw persbericht
Parijs (Frankrijk), Cambridge (Massachusetts, VS), 13 februari 2020, 08:00 CET - Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS - FR0012816825) heeft Euronext Parijs gevraagd om de handel in haar aandelen vanaf vandaag 13 februari op te schorten 2020 vóór de opening van de beurs.
****
Zomaar een dag op slot.. Hoe kan dat nou?
Afgelopen dagen immens gestegen dus hoop goed bericht. Zit er bewust niet groot in. Benieuwd of Biophytis morgen wel ´open´ is en wat het persbericht gaat zijn. Overname zou leuk zijn. Slecht nieuws dan maar pennystock voor een tijdje en wachten op een nieuwe uitbraak.
Schijnt morgen ook nog geen handel. Wordt dus maandag.
Press release
Biophytis successfully completes a € 3.3 million capital increase to strengthen its financing structure
Paris (France), Cambridge (USA), 14 February 2020 – 8am CET, Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a primary focus on the development of its lead drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, announced the completion of a private placement of new shares allowing it to achieve a capital increase of approximately €3.3 million. The transaction was conducted via a private placement, which was carried out on 12 February 2019 after the market closed.
The common shares were purchased by institutional European and U.S. investors, most of them previously invested in Biophytis
Terms of private placement
This private placement resulted in the issuance of 12,394,071 new common shares via a capital increase, without preferential subscription rights, or 31.6% of the shares outstanding after the transaction. For illustration purposes, a shareholder holding 1% of the share capital of the Company prior to this capital increase will experience a decrease in its holding to approximately 0.684%, assuming no purchase by it of new common shares in this private placement.
The price of the new common shares to be issued is €0.27 per share following an accelerated book building exercise. This price corresponds to a 29.5% discount to the weighted average Biophytis stock price over the last 10 trading sessions prior to private placement. Biophytis estimates the gross proceeds of the issuing to be €3,346,399.17 million.
Following the capital increase, the shareholding structure will be as follows:
Shareholders
Before capital increase After capital increase Nb of shares % Nb of shares %
Management
Other than management Free float
New shareholders
TOTAL
1,560,937 5.82%
1,560,937 87,620 25,164,697
12,394,071
39,207,325
3.98%
0.22% 64.18% 31.61%
100.00%
87,620 25,164,697
-
0.33% 93.85% 0.00%
26,813,254 100.00%
Use of funds
Biophytis will use the net proceeds of the capital increase to strengthen its financial resources, in particular for the preparation of the MYODA clinical study in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), for which Sarconeos (BIO101) obtained an IND from the FDA in December 2019. This capital increase, along with the other financing instruments already in place, allows the company to secure its financial position beyond the next 12 months.
Settlement-delivery and listing of new shares
The settlement-delivery of the securities will take place on or about February 19, 2020, subject to the usual 1
Press release
conditions. The new common shares should be admitted to trading on the regulated Euronext Paris market under the existing ISIN code of Biophytis common shares by no later than February 20, 2020. The new common shares, with a face value of €0.20 euro, will rank equally with the existing common shares of Biophytis.
In accordance with Article 211-3 of the AMF General Regulation, this offer of financial securities did not require a prospectus subject to the AMF visa.
Detailed regulatory information regarding the Company are available in the 2018 Annual report, accessible on its website: www.biophytis.com/ , including the entirety of chapter 4 regarding risks
Stanislas Veillet, President and CEO of Biophytis, said: "We are pleased to announce that we have successfully received commitments for a capital increase of €3.3 million. This allows Biophytis to reinforce its financing structure, and in particular for the preparation of the MYODA clinical study in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), for which Sarconeos (BIO101) obtained an IND from the FDA in December. I want to thank our investors who have been following us for years and have not hesitated to invest again in Biophytis at a 73% premium to last week’s lowest share price”
****
About BIOPHYTIS
Biophytis SA is a clinically staged biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates to slow down degenerative processes and improve functional abilities in patients with age-related diseases, particularly neuromuscular diseases.
Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally, currently in clinical phase 2b in sarcopenia (SARA-INT) in the United States and Europe. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne myopathy (DMD) for which the company received IND status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2019.
The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's common shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825). For more information www.biophytis.com.
Warning
This press release contains forward-looking statements. While the Company considers its projections to be based 2
This private placement was made pursuant to Article L. 411-2 II of the Monetary and Financial Code under the 12th resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on August 8, 2019.
The decision to conduct this capital increase was made by the Company's Board of Directors, at a meeting on 12 February 2020. This capital increase was made by issuing new common shares with the removal of the preferential right of subscription of shareholders in accordance with Article L. 225-136 of the Code of Commerce (by private placement of less than 20% of the company’s share capital).
The private placement is led by H.C. Wainwright & Co. as the exclusive placement agent in the United States and Banque Delubac and Cie – CIB as an advisor and global coordinator of the transaction.
Press release
on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements may be called into question by a number of hazards and uncertainties, so that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties likely to affect the results, BIOPHYTIS' financial position, performance or achievements and thus cause a change from the forward-looking statements, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Equity Admission Prospectus for listing on the Euronext Growth market in Paris filed with the AMF and available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and BIOPHYTIS websites ( www.biophytis.com).
This press release, and the information contained in it, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor the solicitation of a purchase or subscription order, of BIOPHYTIS shares in any country. The elements contained in this communication may contain forward-looking information involving risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual achievements may differ materially from those anticipated in this information due to different risk and uncertainty factors. This press release was written in French and English; If there is a difference between the texts, the French version will prevail.
Biophytis Contact for Investor Relations
Evelyne Nguyen, CFO evelyne.nguyen@biophytis.com Tel:+33144272332
Media contact
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
Quentin DUSSART/Sylvie BERREBI/ Nathaniel DAHAN biophytis@citigatedewerogerson.com Tel:+33(0)155307091/+44(0)2076389571
3
ik blijf maar "rustig" zitten. In ieder geval weer leven in de brouwerij.:)
Vet balen. Op 55ct. ingestapt xD. Dat was zowat de top. Naja.. Genoeg moois in de pipeline en afgelopen maanden mooie PBs uitgekomen. Word niet voor niets voor vele $ in aandelen geïnvesteerd.
Verkooporder 1EU ingesteld. Krijg vanzelf een mailtje wanneer die geactiveerd is :):)
Rustig op de plank laten liggen, kijk maar naar Pharming en Novacyt.
