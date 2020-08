Aandeel Galapagos AEX:t20925, BE0003818359

One team of analysts argues that Gilead still needs M&A...and that Vertex would be the perfect target.ByBen Levisohn June 30, 2017 9:34 a.m. ETWe haven't heard much about Gilead Sciences (GILD) recently, as the biotech company fell out of favor with investors. But with Gilead shares on the move recently--they've gained 9.2% so far in June--analysts are once again asking what it will take to get a sustained move going.The arrow is stopping on M&A. With its hepatitis-C business slowing, Gilead "needs a transformational acquisition soon to prop up its falling revenue and growth outlook," claim Leerink's Geoffrey Porges and Bradley Canino. They explain why Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) makes the perfect target for Gilead:In our view, VRTX’s rare-disease portfolio and robust pipeline would satisfy all the critical attributes for a meaningful acquisition for Gilead - Shortage, Size, Security and Synergy. Gilead currently has ~$32bn in cash and a leverage ratio of ~1.2x, suggesting that the company has the potential to comfortably make a transformative acquisition such as Vertex. Our preliminary merger analysis indicates that an acquisition of VRTX in the range of typical premia of 20-40% ($153-178/share) would prove to be meaningfully accretive to Gilead in the long run with an internal rate of return of ~8-10% for Gilead’s shareholders.Shares of Gilead Sciences are little changed at $70.85 at 9:33 a.m. this morning, while Vertex Pharmaceuticals has gained 1.9% to $129.61. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has dipped 0.1% to $312.00.