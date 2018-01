Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Lithium scarce, zinc plentifulA huge deposit of lithium was discovered in 2013 near Rock Springs, Wyoming, where 25 square miles were estimated to contain some 228,000 tons of lithium potentially worth half a trillion dollars. But a Wyoming State Geological Survey report in 2016 suggested the concentration of lithium in the vast deposit is lower than that in other lithium mines worldwide, casting doubt on the enterprise commercially. Demand for battery-grade lithium soared some 17 percent since 2007, the report said, and its price quadrupled since 2000.Most lithium comes from China or Bolivia. Tesla’s battery factory in Nevada will draw lithium from the only active commercial lithium-carbonate mine in North America in Silver Springs, 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas. The mine employs about 80 people and is owned by Albemarle, a mining company based in Charlotte. Tesla’s factory is 45 miles by car northwest in Sparks, Nevada.A lithium-ion battery is not primarily made of lithium. Many lithium-ion batteries use cobalt as part of the cathode. “It’s mostly cobalt,” Burz said, accounting for a quarter to a third of battery weight. The batteries also contain manganese and aluminum.Most cobalt comes as a byproduct of nickel and copper. About 60 percent of the world’s supply of cobalt, which is only mildly toxic, comes from the Tenke Fungurume mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In May 2016, China Molybdenum acquired a 56 percent interest in the mine for about $2.65 billion.Tesla announced it will source cobalt only in North America, but Canada and the United States produce an estimated 4 percent of the world supply. Formation Metals, a Canadian mining firm, changed its name to eCobalt Solutions in 2016 and aims to extract cobalt ore from a hefty deposit near Salmon, Idaho. “The Idaho Cobalt Project remains the sole, near term, environmentally permitted, primary cobalt deposit in the United States, the world’s largest single consumer of cobalt,” said Paul Farquharson, president and CEO of eCobalt.Zinc supplies are plentiful, by comparison, with sources in China, Australia, Peru and the U.S. The U.S. produces about 900,000 tons of zinc a year, much of it from the huge Red Dog Mine in Alaska, operated by Vancouver-based Teck Resources. To make batteries for a million electric vehicles would require about 600,000 tons of zinc, Burz estimates. One major international zinc company mines some 14 million tons of zinc a year. “It’s the fourth most mined metal on the planet,” he said.Recycling battery metalsLithium-ion batteries can be reprocessed to recover some of the cobalt inside, but not at purity levels needed for new batteries. Lithium is about 5 percent of the material and can be recovered for use as an additive. “People are working on this because there are going to be lots of electric cars,” Burz said.Batteries could be taken out of cars when their performance drops after about 7-10 years and repurposed for grid storage at lower efficiency for another 7-10 years.Nearly 95 percent of lead-acid batteries are recyclable, including lead, plastic container and acid. “They smash it, recycle the plastic, grab the lead and melt it down to put it in a new battery, take the sulfuric acid and use it for something else,” he said.Zinc batteries offer similar recycling advantages, turning zinc and nickel into new cathodes. Plastic containers can be recycled into new ones. “The whole thing is recyclable,” Burz said. “It’s three times more efficient at about the same price” as lead-acid cells. “The cycle life is two to three times” that of lead-acid.In stop-start vehicles such as a Prius or Chevy Malibu, the car shuts itself off when it sits at stoplights. By year 2020 or 2025, nearly 80 percent of cars will be stop-start, Burz said. Batteries have to be big enough to keep air conditioning and radio working during stops. “You keep doing that every mile and you take the life of that battery and shrink it way down,” he said.China has about 200 million electric two-wheeled vehicles that now use lead-acid batteries. They could be replaced with zinc-based batteries. Beyond vehicles, zinc-based batteries could be used for energy storage in micro-grids or distributed grids to add resiliency. Every home could have its own battery storage. "It's cheaper, safer, not a lithium system sitting in your house that could explode," Burz said. "It's an enormous market."EnZinc's sponge anode currently in testing is a wafer about .8 millimeters thick and 1.5 centimeters in diameter. The electrolyte is potassium hydroxide enclosed to curb evaporation. "We're going to bigger and bigger cells," Burz said, experimenting with foil pouches to test the technology. Soon the wafers will increase in size to a square about 5 centimeters across. Eventually he expects a cell to span about six inches. "We can use lead-acid-battery manufacturing equipment," Burz said."It's like baking muffins," Burz said of zinc-sponge manufacturing. "We make an emulsion that looks like pancake batter and pour it into a mold. Then we bake them."