erg he , fake news ..

ff_relativeren 6 jun 2017 om 23:47
Lid sinds: 05 mrt 2013
Laatste bezoek: 03 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
12.838
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2175
Gegeven: 2160
Fake news en onbetrouwbare media ?
Of echt nieuws van gerenommeerde media ?

5 minuten online : www.cnbc.com/2017/06/06/trump-organiz... .

fred12345 7 jun 2017 om 07:48
Lid sinds: 19 mei 2011
Laatste bezoek: 03 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
5.753
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 531
Gegeven: 13
Trump is een fake president...zijn daden hebben veel wel van een nukkig kind, dat om aandacht vraagt.
ff_relativeren 10 jun 2017 om 18:13
Lid sinds: 05 mrt 2013
Laatste bezoek: 03 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
12.838
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2175
Gegeven: 2160
Amerikaanse Justitie heeft het in onderzoek genomen ;
www.cnbc.com/2017/06/10/new-york-atto... .
ff_relativeren 4 jan 2018 om 00:02
Lid sinds: 05 mrt 2013
Laatste bezoek: 03 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
12.838
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2175
Gegeven: 2160
nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2018/01... .

ff_relativeren 4 jan 2018 om 00:40
Lid sinds: 05 mrt 2013
Laatste bezoek: 03 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
12.838
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2175
Gegeven: 2160
quote:

ff_relativeren schreef op 4 jan 2018 om 00:02:


nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2018/01... .



aanvullend op bovenstaand artikel, deze quote ;

But an April email that, Wolff writes, circulated around the White House "purporting to represent the views of Gary Cohn" takes this to a new level:


"It's worse than you can imagine. An idiot surrounded by clowns. Trump won't read anything - not one-page memos, not the brief policy papers; nothing. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored. And his staff is no better. Kushner is an entitled baby who knows nothing. Bannon is an arrogant prick who thinks he's smarter than he is. Trump is less a person than a collection of terrible traits. No one will survive the first year but his family. I hate the work, but feel I need to stay because I'm the only person there with a clue what he's doing. The reason so few jobs have been filled is that they only accept people who pass ridiculous purity tests, even for midlevel policy-making jobs where the people will never see the light of day. I am in a constant state of shock and horror."


bron : www.cnbc.com/2018/01/03/the-wildest-c... . (zie voor de rest van het moddergooien de bovenstaande link)
