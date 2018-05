Takeaway.com « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Van Facebook Australie, en het gaat over Uber



Pep Rigano

May 4 at 3:35pm



Tonight I walked into a take away restaurant to order some food. Once I had placed my order, the owner brought up a topic that was quite unsettling.



He said to me: 'I'm closing my doors on Sunday'. This shocked me because he has been operating for 5 years in North Adelaide and has some dam good food. He went on to tell me that his business won't survive with the change in trends. I obviously prompted him to continue. He explained that now that most orders are placed from his clients at home with the convenience of services such as Uber Eats, it means his business is suffering. Little did I know, that every time you order from a restaurant or take away joint, Uber takes 30% of the sale. WHAT?!



So he went on to show me the app which had a breakdown of his sales to prove it. I honestly couldn't believe what I was seeing. On top of all that, Uber also won't let businesses put up the prices of their food items to accomodate for this insane percentage cut. They have a rule in place to ensure the store menu matches the online menu. He said to me 'I have no choice but to use the app because everyone orders through uber...that's where we get most sales from'.



Now, me being me, i took this topic quite seriously and asked a whole range of questions that I won't get into. But it really made me think. I know that I LOVE the concept of UberEats - its convenient, its reasonably fast and its brought a whole new dimension to having great food easily delivered to your door. But I didn't realise it was having this sort of impact. ??



How is it legal for a business to take such a high percentage of someone else's work? How are we able to maintain a local community of food providers if we continue to make orders through an app that takes a majority of their profits?

If you take into consideration costs such as GST, rent, outgoings, staff, equipment and supplies...these businesses are left with a marginal profit. IT'S RIDICULOUS!



Perhaps you haven't been a business owner to know what it would feel like to lose everything you have or maybe you don't care. But, if this continues to go on, we won't have local businesses anymore.



And so, I am making my pledge online to ensure that every order I place in the future is done directly through the restaurant or take away joint until we see a fairer approach to smaller businesses. And I am hoping you will have the heart to join me...



#letsmakeastand #supportlocal #wehavethepower #oratleastjusthinkaboutit