Fisherman on TV's 'Wicked Tuna' pleads not guilty to fraudCanadian Press, The Canadian Press2 Comments| August 10, 2015BURLINGTON, Vt. - A fisherman featured on the reality show "Wicked Tuna" has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges that he collected government benefits while claiming to be disabled.The U.S. Attorney's office in Vermont says that 50-year-old Paul Hebert, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, and Barre, Vermont, accepted more than $44,000 in Social Security and Medicaid benefits benefits between 2010 and 2013.Hebert appeared in court Monday in Burlington where he entered the plea.Prosecutors say while Hebert was seen manning big fishing rods and harpooning huge fish on the National Geographic Channel reality show, he was at the same time claiming he was unable to work and living alone with no income.Neither Hebert's attorney, nor National Geographic returned calls seeking comment.Read more at www.stockhouse.com/news/bulletins/201...