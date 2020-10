Aandeel Wereldhave Belgium BRU:WEHB, BE0003724383

Wereldhave Belgium is a public regulated real estate company (RREC) that specializes in owning and managing business real estate properties. Rental income breaks down by type of asset as follows:



business premises (79.3%);

offices (20.7%).



At the end of 2015, the company's real estate, with a total area of 244,566 m2, amounted, in market value, to EUR733.5 million distributed between business premises (82.8%; 166,157 m2) and offices (17.2%; 78,409 m2).



Groet Henk