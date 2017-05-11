Warehouses « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Forum Warehouses Estates Belgium geopend

IEX - Forummoderator 11 mei 2017 om 19:32
Warehouses Estates Belgium is a Regulated Real Estate Company (Belgian REIT) that specializes in owning and managing business real estate properties.At the end of September 2016, the company's real estate holdings had a total leasing area of 292,168 m2 with a market value of EUR226.5 million broken down primarily between businesses buildings (63.4%; 120,680 m2), industrial buildings, warehouses and halls (21.3%; 147,379 m2) and offices (13.8%; 24,110 m2).All asset value is in Belgium.

Groet Henk
pielsje 30 mei 2018 om 20:35
Groet Henk


Dank Henk, vandaag opgenomen in mijn dividend porto
Leuk aandeel
