Warehouses « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Warehouses Estates Belgium is a Regulated Real Estate Company (Belgian REIT) that specializes in owning and managing business real estate properties.At the end of September 2016, the company's real estate holdings had a total leasing area of 292,168 m2 with a market value of EUR226.5 million broken down primarily between businesses buildings (63.4%; 120,680 m2), industrial buildings, warehouses and halls (21.3%; 147,379 m2) and offices (13.8%; 24,110 m2).All asset value is in Belgium.



