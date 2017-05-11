Vastned Retail Belgium « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Vastned Retail Belgium is a public regulated real estate company (RREC) under Belgian law, specialized in commercial real estate investments, mainly inner-city shops and retail warehouses on prime locations. As at 31 December 2015 the market value of the investment properties, with a total leasable space of 90,220 m2, was estimated at a fair value of 346.7 MEUR. The portfolio comprises 58% inner-city shops, of which some on prime locations in larger cities and 42% retail warehouses.The geographic spread of the portfolio is as follows: Flanders (72%), Brussels (17%), and Walloon region (11%).



