Vastned Retail Belgium « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Forum Vastned Retail Belgium geopend

9 Posts
IEX - Forummoderator 11 mei 2017 om 19:25
Vastned Retail Belgium is a public regulated real estate company (RREC) under Belgian law, specialized in commercial real estate investments, mainly inner-city shops and retail warehouses on prime locations. As at 31 December 2015 the market value of the investment properties, with a total leasable space of 90,220 m2, was estimated at a fair value of 346.7 MEUR. The portfolio comprises 58% inner-city shops, of which some on prime locations in larger cities and 42% retail warehouses.The geographic spread of the portfolio is as follows: Flanders (72%), Brussels (17%), and Walloon region (11%).

Groet Henk
voda 4 jul 2017 om 16:17
PERSBERICHT: Vastned Retail Belgium verwerft 3 aaneensluitende core city assets in de historische binnenstad van Antwerpen gelegen te Steenhouwersvest 44 - 46 - 48

De gereglementeerde vastgoedvennootschap Vastned Retail Belgium heeft in
Antwerpen haar vastgoedportefeuille uitgebreid met de aankoop van 3
naast elkaar gelegen historische winkelpanden, gelegen op de
Steenhouwersvest 44-46-48.

De verwerving van deze panden, een investering van circa EUR 6 miljoen
(inclusief acquisitiekosten), past volledig in de strategie van de
vastgoedvennootschap om te investeren in core city assets. De totale
vastgoedportefeuille in Antwerpen bestaat nu uit 18 panden met een
totale waarde van EUR 82,9 miljoen.

voda 25 okt 2017 om 18:04
PERSBERICHT: Vastned Retail Belgium: Tussentijdse verklaring van de Raad van Bestuur per 30 september over het derde kwartaal 2017

Focus op core city assets blijft rode draad in activiteiten.

Acquisitie van 3 aaneensluitende core city assets in de historische
binnenstad van Antwerpen, gelegen te Steenhouwersvest 44 - 46 - 48 voor
een investeringsbedrag van circa EUR 6 miljoen.

Op 30 september 2017 bestaat 59% van de vastgoedportefeuille uit core
city assets en 41% uit mixed retail locations (binnenstadswinkels,
retailparken en baanwinkels).

Bezettingsgraad op 30 september 2017: 99% (98% op 31 december 2016).

Stijging van de reële waarde van de bestaande vastgoedportefeuille
met EUR 18 miljoen in de eerste negen maanden van 2017, voornamelijk
door de aanscherping van de rendementen van de core city assets.

Daling van het EPRA resultaat in de eerste negen maanden van 2017 tot
EUR 1,78 per aandeel (EUR 1,85 voor de eerste negen maanden van 2016)
voornamelijk door eenmalige kosten in kader van herfinanciering.

Verlenging van de gemiddelde looptijd van de kredietlijnen en daling van
de gemiddelde rentevoet als gevolg van de herfinanciering van de
volledige leningenportefeuille.

Beperkte schuldgraad van 28% op 30 september 2017.

Verwacht bruto dividend 2017 tussen EUR 2,42 en EUR 2,47 per aandeel.

voda 8 feb 2018 om 18:54
PERSBERICHT: Vastned Retail Belgium: Jaarcijfers 2017

Verdere uitvoering van de strategie om op termijn het aandeel core city
assets in de vastgoedportefeuille boven 75% te brengen.

Acquisitie van 3 aaneensluitende core city assets in de historische
binnenstad van Antwerpen, gelegen te Steenhouwersvest 44 - 46 - 48 voor
een investeringsbedrag van circa EUR 6 miljoen.

Op 31 december 2017 bestaat 59% van de vastgoedportefeuille uit core
city assets en 41% uit mixed retail locations (binnenstadswinkels,
retailparken en baanwinkels).

Realisatie van 23 verhuurtransacties die circa 9% van de totale
jaarlijkse huurinkomsten vertegenwoordigen.

Bezettingsgraad op 31 december 2017: 99% (98% op 31 december 2016).

Stijging van de reële waarde van de bestaande vastgoedportefeuille
met circa 6,2% in boekjaar 2017, voornamelijk door de aanscherping van
de rendementen van de core city assets en mixed retail locations.

Bruto dividend bedraagt EUR 2,62 per aandeel voor boekjaar 2017 (EUR
2,45 voor boekjaar 2016). Bruto dividendrendement van 5,8% op basis van
de slotkoers op 31 december 2017 zijnde, EUR 45,00.

Stijging van het EPRA resultaat in het boekjaar 2017 tot EUR 2,62 per
aandeel (EUR 2,45 voor boekjaar 2016) mede als gevolg van lagere
financieringskosten.

Beperkte schuldgraad van 27% op 31 december 2017.

voda 18 apr 2018 om 13:59
PERSBERICHT: Vastned Retail Belgium maakt de agenda bekend voor de buitengewone algemene vergadering van 18 mei 2018

Gereglementeerde vastgoedvennootschap Vastned Retail Belgium publiceert
vandaag de oproeping en agenda voor de buitengewone algemene vergadering
van aandeelhouders die zal gehouden worden op 18 mei 2018 om 10u00 op de
maatschappelijke zetel, Generaal Lemanstraat 74, 2600 Berchem.

voda 25 apr 2018 om 18:04
PERSBERICHT: Vastned Retail Belgium: Verslag van de gewone algemene vergadering van 25 april 2018

De algemene vergadering van Vastned Retail Belgium, gehouden op 25 april
2018, heeft alle agendapunten goedgekeurd.

voda 26 apr 2018 om 15:56
FSMA keurt prospectus overname Vastned Retail Belgium goed
Ook memorie van antwoord van Vastned Retail Belgium goedgekeurd.

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) De FSMA, de Belgische Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten, heeft de prospectes en memorie van antwoord van de raad van bestuur van VastNed Retail Belgium met betrekking tot het overnamebod van het Nederlandse Vastned goedgekeurd. Dit melden de twee bedrijven donderdag voorbeurs.

Op dinsdag 24 april gaf de Belgische toezichthouder zijn goedkeuring. "Dit betekent dat de enige aanvaardingsperiode op 2 mei 2018 van start zal gaan", aldus de bedrijven in het gemeenschappelijke persbericht.

Half april formaliseerde Vastned zijn overnamebod VastNed Retail Belgium. Half januari 2018 meldde het Nederlandse concern al van plan te zijn een bod uit te brengen op alle aandelen van Vastned Retail Belgium. Vastned heeft reeds al 65,49 procent van Vastned Retail Belgium in bezit.

Vastned biedt 57,50 euro per aandeel van het Belgische zusterbedrijf. Daarmee wordt Vastned Retail Belgium gewaardeerd op 395 miljoen euro.

Het overnamebod wordt unaniem gesteun door de raad van bestuur van Vastned Retail Belgium.

Het bod heeft als conditie een aanvaardingspercentage van minimaal 90 procent van de free float.

Het overnamebod kent slechts één aanvaardingsperiode, zonder dat een vrijwillige heropening van het bod mogelijk is.

Het aandeel VastNed sloot woensdag op een rood Damrak 0,2 procent hoger op 41,30 euro, terwijl Vastned Retail Belgium in Brussel 0,4 procent hoger sloot op 57,00 euro.

Door: ABM Financial News.

info@abmfn.nl

Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999

Copyright ABM Financial News. All rights reserved

(END) Dow Jones Newswires
voda 2 mei 2018 om 17:02
Biedingstermijn Vastned Retail Belgium begonnen
ROTTERDAM (AFN) - De biedingstermijn van het bod van winkelvastgoedfonds Vastned Retail op de resterende aandelen van dochterbedrijf Vastned Retail Belgium is begonnen. De termijn loopt tot en met 1 juni.

Het minimum acceptatieniveau is 90 procent. Het overnamebod heeft unanieme steun van de raad van bestuur van Vastned Retail Belgium. Ook heeft het bod slechts één aanvaardingsperiode, zonder dat een vrijwillige heropening van het bod mogelijk is.

Vastned heeft momenteel bijna 66 procent van Vastned Retail Belgium in handen. Het overnamebod op de rest, van 57,50 euro per aandeel in contanten, geeft Vastned Retail Belgium een ondernemingswaarde van 395 miljoen euro. In totaal worden er nog 1,75 miljoen aandelen niet gehouden door het moederbedrijf.
voda 2 mei 2018 om 18:05
PERSBERICHT: Vastned Retail Belgium: Tussentijdse verklaring van de Raad van Bestuur over het eerste kwartaal 2018

Stevige verankering in het segment van core city assets blijft het
objectief.

Op 31 maart 2018 bestaat 59% van de vastgoedportefeuille uit core city
assets en 41% uit mixed retail locations (binnenstadswinkels,
retailparken en baanwinkels).

Bezettingsgraad op 31 maart 2018: 99% (99% op 31 december 2017).

Stijging van de reële waarde van de bestaande vastgoedportefeuille
met EUR 1 miljoen in het eerste kwartaal van 2018.

Stijging van het EPRA resultaat in het eerste kwartaal van 2018 met 13%
tot EUR 0,66 per aandeel (EUR 0,58 voor het eerste kwartaal van 2017),
voornamelijk het resultaat van de herfinanciering van de
leningenportefeuille in 2017.

Beperkte schuldgraad van 26% op 31 maart 2018.

Vastned Retail N.V. brengt een vrijwillig en voorwaardelijk overnamebod
uit op Vastned Retail Belgium NV. De aanvaardingsperiode start op 2 mei
2018 en loopt tot en met 1 juni 2018.

