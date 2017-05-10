Pieris Pharmaceuticals « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Hidden Gem - Pieris Pharmaceuticals - 2017

FatCool 10 mei 2017 om 19:31
To be uncovered slowly or quickly.

content.stockpr.com/pierisag/media/7e...

Dit aandeel gaat als een speer. Morgen de Q1 cijfers.

fc
FatCool 16 mei 2017 om 19:39
Blijkbaar een positief verhaal in Londen op het 2de Annual Advances in Immuno-Oncology Congress gisteren/vandaag.

Tussen 3 en 6 juni nog de uitkomst van de Phase 1b van PRS-060 in bloedarmoede. Dit kwartaal nog de start van Phase IIa van PRS-060. En ook nog in dit tweede kwartaal de start van een Phase 1 van PRS-343 in Immuno-Oncology.

Wat wil je nog meer!?!

fc
FatCool 30 mei 2017 om 19:34
Gaat weer als een straaljager vandaag. Heeft zelfs even boven de $5 dollar gestaan. Stevig vasthouden, ongelofelijke belegging!

Super degelijk Duits onderzoeksprogramma in een Boston jasje.

Bericht hierboven bevat trouwens een fout. PRS-080 wordt onderzocht voor bloedarmoede en de Phase 1b start in juni. PRS-060 voor astma start een Phase 1 rond het midden van 2017, dus vermoedelijk juli/augustus.

fc
FatCool 4 jun 2017 om 13:32
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Data for Anemia Drug Candidate, PRS-080, at the 54th ERA-EDTA Congress

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - June 04, 2017) - Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for cancer, respiratory and other diseases, announced today the presentation of Phase 1b study results for its anemia program, PRS-080#022-DP, at the 54th European Renal Association & European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress, convening in Madrid, Spain June 3-6, 2017.

The poster presentation, entitled "A phase Ib study investigating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of the hepcidin antagonist PRS-080#022-DP in anemic chronic kidney disease patients undergoing hemodialysis", was delivered by Dr. Lutz Renders, Professor at the Klinikum Rechts der Isar, Department of Nephrology, Munich, Germany, and the lead investigator on the clinical trial. The poster is available here.

c.eqcdn.com/_8ffb87b647b4972ad5a4f74b...

In this multi-center, placebo-controlled, double-blind study, 24 dialysis-dependent stage 5 chronic kidney disease (CKD5) patients with anemia were treated with single ascending doses of PRS-080#022-DP in 3 cohorts at 2, 4, and 8 mg/kg body weight.

Intravenous administration of PRS-080#022-DP was both safe and well-tolerated at all doses, and resulted in a profound decrease in free hepcidin within one hour after infusion, followed by robust mobilization of serum iron, with dose-proportional increases in both the level and duration of serum iron concentration and transferrin saturation (TSAT) following treatment.

Dr. Renders commented, "PRS-080#022-DP was safe and well tolerated with dose-dependent pharmacodynamic activity. Hepcidin levels are invariably elevated in anemic CKD5 patients, and as the master inhibitory regulator of iron metabolism, hepcidin represents an attractive target for treating the hypoferremia and iron-restricted anemia (IRA) which are often associated with poor prognosis and lower quality of life. Management of IRA using intravenous iron and erythropoiesis stimulating agents is ineffective for a significant subset of patients and may have adverse effects, driving the need for alternative new therapies."

Louis Matis, M.D., Pieris SVP and Chief Development Officer commented, "Based on the favorable profile of PRS-080#022-DP observed in this study, we look forward to the outcome of our upcoming multi-dose study to further explore the clinical potential of PRS-080#022-DP in hemodialysis-dependent anemic patients, for whom elevated hepcidin is associated with the severity of anemia."

About PRS-080#022-DP

PRS-080#022-DP is a fully proprietary Anticalin protein that sequesters hepcidin, typically regarded as the master negative regulator of iron metabolism. With a pharmacokinetic profile tuned to remove hepcidin in line with target turnover dynamics, PRS-080 is intended to optimally mobilize iron trapped in iron storage cells, particularly in anemic patients with iron-restricted erythropoiesis due to functional iron deficiency. The research leading to these results initially received funding from the European Community's Seventh Framework

Programme (FP7/2007-2013) under grant agreement n° 278408. Patients with end-stage renal disease almost invariably develop anemia, which is often associated with increased morbidity and mortality, as well as a reduced quality of life.

About Anemias of Chronic Disease

Anemia of chronic disease (ACD), also known as anemia of inflammation (AI), is the most prevalent anemia in hospitalized patients worldwide. It occurs in patients with acute or chronic inflammatory conditions including infections, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and chronic kidney disease. ACD is generally characterized by a normocytic anemia, impaired erythropoiesis, low serum iron and low transferrin saturation, but often normal to high body iron stores with iron sequestered in intracellular compartments. The molecular mechanisms and pathogenesis of the iron distribution abnormalities in ACD have been elucidated, and it has now been shown that inflammatory cytokines released during acute infection or chronic disease alter systemic iron metabolism by inducing excess synthesis of the iron regulatory hormone hepcidin. In turn, hepcidin inhibition of iron export from cells by blocking ferroportin activity has been established as the major underlying cause of the hypoferremia and iron-restricted erythropoiesis seen in ACD. Current treatment of the anemia generally includes administration of intravenous iron and erythropoiesis stimulating agents. However, the fact that these approaches do not directly address the high levels of hepcidin responsible for functional iron deficiency, together with concerns over adverse effects from these therapies, have driven the need for alternative treatments.
FatCool 30 jun 2017 om 18:24
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Added to the Russell 2000(R) and Russell 3000(R) Indexes

BOSTON, MA - Marketwired - June 27, 2017 - Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for cancer, respiratory and other diseases, announced today that the Company has been added to the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® Indexes at the conclusion of the Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, which took effect after the US market closed on June 23, 2017.

Stephen Yoder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pieris, commented, "Being added to the Russell 2000® Index provides increased visibility and stature within the investment community and signifies the value we are creating for our shareholders."

The Russell 3000® Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. companies, representing approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. The Russell 2000® Index measures performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000® Index. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index results in automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and style indexes.

Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $8.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell Indexes are provided by FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. For more information, visit: www.ftserussell.com/research-insights...

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals:
Pieris is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops Anticalin® protein-based drugs to target validated disease pathways in a unique and transformative way. Our pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor microenvironment, an inhaled Anticalin protein to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin protein to treat anemia. Proprietary to Pieris, Anticalin proteins are a novel class of therapeutics validated in the clinic and by partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Anticalin is a registered trademark of Pieris.
FatCool 6 jul 2017 om 08:16
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Announces Results from 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Provides Update on Therapeutic Programs

BOSTON, MA - 07/05/17 - Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for cancer, respiratory and other diseases, announced today the results from the Company's 2017 annual meeting of stockholders, and provided more details on the status and anticipated progression of its three most advanced programs.

In Friday's shareholder meeting, all proposed resolutions passed, including the re-election of Michael Richman and Stephen Yoder to three-year terms expiring in 2020. In addition, shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017.

The Company also provides an update on its most advanced programs: PRS-343, a 4-1BB/HER2 Anticalin-antibody bispecific fusion protein for HER2-positive solid tumors, fully proprietary to Pieris; PRS-080, an anti-hepcidin Anticalin to address functional iron deficient (FID) anemia, partnered in Japan with ASKA Pharmaceutical; and PRS-060, inhaled anti-IL4Ra Anticalin to address asthma, partnered with AstraZeneca:

The Company filed an IND for PRS-343 and has been engaged in discussions with FDA to finalize the clinical trial protocol for this first-in-patient study. Following FDA's request to modify the dose-escalation portion of the protocol, the Company has filed a response it believes addresses FDA's request. As start-up activities with initial clinical trial sites have been underway since IND filing, the Company anticipates dosing the first patient in due course following final FDA approval of the IND.
The Company filed separate clinical trial applications (CTAs) with the German and Czech Republic regulatory authorities to conduct a multi-dose trial for PRS-080 in FID anemia patients in a randomized placebo-controlled trial and, pending timely regulatory approvals, expects to enroll patients in the third quarter across several sites. The trial expects to enroll approximately twelve patients, six of whom will receive placebo and six of whom will receive PRS-080, who will be scheduled to receive five weekly doses at 8 mg/kg. Primary endpoints for this study include safety and tolerability of PRS-080, while hemoglobin represents a key secondary endpoint. ASKA has the option, following completion of this trial, to obtain an exclusive license to develop and commercialize PRS-080 in Japan, South Korea and certain other Asian markets (excluding China).
In collaboration with AstraZeneca, Pieris plans, as trial sponsor, to initiate and dose healthy subjects in the fourth quarter of 2017 in a single ascending dose trial followed by a multi-ascending dose trial under a clinical trial notification (CTN) to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia. The dosing of the first subject would trigger a milestone payment of $12.5 million by AstraZeneca to Pieris.

"We're pleased to have received strong shareholder support at the annual meeting to pass all presented resolutions," commented President and CEO Stephen Yoder. "The first half of 2017 has been an extraordinary growth period for the Company, with the signing of three major collaboration agreements. The second half of the year will be a period focused on deploying three programs through key clinical trials, with the anticipation of a number of readouts in 2018."
FatCool 6 jul 2017 om 08:21
Enige vertraging in de programma's dus. Maar de aankoopwoede in de aandelen houdt vooreerst aan. Eerlijk gezegd had ik en verwacht ik een afkoeling.

Voor de lange termijn echter een "no-brainer". Op de plank en over een jaar maar eens weer kijken.

JMHO

fc
yearling 6 jul 2017 om 09:04
Dag FatCool, je bent niet langer de enige hier :)
Ik ben ook ingestapt, hopelijk niet net te laat na een duizelingwekkende stijging van het afgelopen halfjaar.
Ik kwam een artikel tegen over PIRS op de Nasdaq, bekeek hun website en checkte vervolgens de Iex en daar trok je 'Hidden gem'-draadje mijn aandacht.
"To be uncovered slowly or quickly..." spreekt wel tot de verbeelding...
Enfin, mogelijk een afkoeling volgens jou? We gaan het zien.
In ieder geval heb ik ook een plank waar ze op kunnen :)
Mvg
FatCool 6 jul 2017 om 22:56
Welcome on board :)

Duidelijk is dat er grote partijen in de markt zijn. Vandaag opnieuw een miljoen aandelen omgezet.

Pieris heeft meerdere ijzers in het vuur en totaal verdund is de waarde van het bedrijf momenteel nog steeds slechts 350 miljoen.

Gewoon vasthouden.

fc
FatCool 10 jul 2017 om 22:35
Pieris doet het nog steeds geweldig; hoogste koers $6.05 vandaag.

Nog steeds geen spoor van de verwachte afkoeling :)

fc
yearling 11 jul 2017 om 07:41
Ja, ongelofelijk. Dit is mijn enige aandeel dat dag in dag uit blijft stijgen. Een mens wordt er een beetje ongerust van :)
FatCool 14 jul 2017 om 12:43
Eindelijk de al wat langer verwachte afkoeling. De Russell indices aanpassing duurde langer dan verwacht.

Maar komende van boven de $6 staan we nu rond de $5.50. Ik denk dat we wel boven de $5 blijven vooreerst. Anderzijds verwacht ik de komende weken niet veel nieuws dat de koers zal aanjagen: start phase I van PRS-343 zal neutraal ontvangen worden.

Maar we kunnen natuurlijk altijd weer een nieuwe samenwerking afgekondigd zien.

Dus aanhouden (of wat aandelen oprapen als je er nog niet in zit)!!

fc
PapaPieris 14 jul 2017 om 18:44
Ik wacht ook op een mooi instap moment. vind hem momenteel wel iets overraded. toen ingestapt op 1.45 helaas te vroeg er uit.
FatCool 14 jul 2017 om 23:40
Uitermate sterk gesloten op $5,83 op 630k volume. Instituten stappen nog steeds in.

@PapaPieris, het bedrijf dat je toen kocht was in een andere fase dan waar het bedrijf nu staat. Ik vind het bedrijf op de huidige koers niet overgewaardeerd. Maar dat zegt weinig, de koers kan altijd alle kanten op. Maar onder de $5 kunnen veel institutionele beleggers niet kopen, en die doen dat nu wel.

Pieris zit nog steeds in een vroege ontwikkelfase, maar de technologie lijkt sterk en dat is/wordt opgepikt, hoewel het bedrijf nog grotendeels onder de radar vliegt. Maar AstraZeneca is een grootmacht in de "ademhalingswegen" en Servier weet ook goed wat ze doen. En met Roche, de IO king hebben ze ook een deal. Een aantal top-partners!

fc
FatCool 22 jul 2017 om 00:37
Blijft er zoals verwacht goed bijliggen. Een enkele geluksvogel kan onder de $5.50 kopen, de meeste aandelen worden verhandeld in de 5.60 tot 5.80 bandbreedte.

fc
FatCool 27 jul 2017 om 20:14
Mooie aankoop mogelijkheid in Pieris vandaag. AstraZeneca kwam met heel slechte resultaten in een longkanker onderzoek. Daarmee ging 15% van de koers van AVN af. Daarmee kreeg IO een gevoelige tik vandaag. PRS-343 is natuurlijk ook IO.

Daarnaast begint de discussie opnieuw over de zelfstandigheid van AstraZeneca. Het is nooit goed als er gedold wordt met een partner (in i.v.m. de astma deal, die dan misschien onder druk komt).

Hoe dan ook, PIRS is vandaag op te rapen rond de $5.25.

fc
Beurspleintje 30 jul 2017 om 13:14
Ik heb ook mijn belangen in dit aandeel vergroot afgelopen donderdag.
Topperke 30 jul 2017 om 16:59
Pieris heeft ongeveer 100mil aan cash.
Dus waardeert men het bedrijf met al zijn geweldige samenwerkingen aan 130mil momenteel.
Dit terwijl de samenwerkingen mogelijk tot 3miljard aan royalties zal opbrengen en ze bezig zijn op een markt waar veel te verdienen valt. (vooral hun astma-product).
Iemand enig idee voor welk jaar het zou zijn dat Pieris zijn eerste product op de markt zou komen? 2021?
Topperke 30 jul 2017 om 17:01
quote:

FatCool schreef op 27 jul 2017 om 20:14:


Mooie aankoop mogelijkheid in Pieris vandaag. AstraZeneca kwam met heel slechte resultaten in een longkanker onderzoek. Daarmee ging 15% van de koers van AVN af. Daarmee kreeg IO een gevoelige tik vandaag. PRS-343 is natuurlijk ook IO.

Daarnaast begint de discussie opnieuw over de zelfstandigheid van AstraZeneca. Het is nooit goed als er gedold wordt met een partner (in i.v.m. de astma deal, die dan misschien onder druk komt).

Hoe dan ook, PIRS is vandaag op te rapen rond de $5.25.

fc

Welke negatieve invloed heeft het resultaat op Pieris?
Ik zou juist zeggen positief aangezien er dus een concurrerend middel minder op de markt is & dus meer potentieel voor Pieris?
FatCool 30 jul 2017 om 23:43
Als immuno oncologie een tik krijgt zoals midden vorige week, dan gaat Pieris gewoon op de deining mee, omdat Pieris ook zwaar inzet op IO. Rechtstreeks heeft Pieris natuurlijk weinig/niets te maken met de afwaardering van AstraZeneca, het sentiment trekt zich daar weinig van aan.

Vandaar de prachtige koopkans rond de $5.25.

fc
