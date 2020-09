Aandeel JUST EAT TAKEAWAY AEX:TKWY, NL0012015705

Dit meldt de concurrent op zijn website:24 April 2017 - BerlinDelivery Hero continues on strong growth path in 2016Berlin, 24 April 2017 – Delivery Hero Group (“Delivery Hero”), the leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace, further strengthened its leading market position in 2016 as full-year revenues grew by 79%1, and by 71% on a like for like basis1 2, compared to 2015 driven by organic and external growth.Niklas Östberg, CEO of Delivery Hero, said:“We had a fantastic year 2016 and we expect to continue on our strong growth trajectory in 2017 and in the medium term. To maintain this momentum, we will continue to invest into expanding our leadership in the online food ordering and delivery market. We are evaluating a variety of financing options at our disposal, including a potential IPO.”Group financial developments1:Substantial increase in full-year (FY) 2016 revenues by 79% to EUR 297 million (FY 2015: EUR 166 million), driven by organic and external growth.Strong growth across all regions with revenues in Europe growing by 53% (52% like for like2), Middle East & North Africa (MENA) by 148% (82% like for like2), Asia by 54% (77% like for like2) and Americas by 117% (117% like for like2).Significant improvement in results despite continued strong investment in further growth.Key developments1:Order numbers grew by 65% to 171 million in 2016 (FY 2015: 103 million), up 52% on a like for like basis2, making Delivery Hero the number one online food and delivery marketplace in the majority of the more than 40 countries in which it operates.GMV up by 62% as Delivery Hero processed orders with a total merchandise value of EUR 2,324 million (FY 2015: EUR 1,430 million), up by 51% on a like for like basis2.On December 31, 2016, Delivery Hero significantly expanded its geographic footprint through the acquisition and successful integration of the foodpanda Group (“foodpanda”), which added 20 countries to Delivery Hero’s portfolio, giving it access to markets where Delivery Hero sees particularly strong growth prospects, especially in the Middle East and South East Asia. On a pro forma basis, i.e., adding revenue of foodpanda to revenue of Delivery Hero as if foodpanda had been acquired as of January 1, 2016, Delivery Hero’s revenue would have been EUR 347 million in 2016.The sale of hungryhouse Group in the UK for over £200 million in December 2016, which is subject to certain regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in the course of 2017, rationalizes Delivery Hero’s global footprint, and underlines its strategy to remain focused on operating market leading brands globally.