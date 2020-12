Aandeel TIKKURILA OY CHX:TIK1V, FI4000008719

Tikkurila OyjPress ReleaseJune 19, 2017 at 1.30 PM (CET+1)Tikkurila plans to build new factory in RussiaTikkurila has signed a Letter of Intent to buy a seven hectare industrial sitenear St. Petersburg, Russia. The aim is to start the construction work of agreenfield factory in 2018.In order to support growth, Tkkurila is planning to invest in a new factory inRussia. The factory will be located in Greenstate Industrial Park, twokilometers south of St. Petersburg. The annual capacity of the factory will be30 million liters with an expansion possibility in the future. The new sitewill also include a Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) center as wellas extensive warehouse premises for raw materials and finished goods withrailway connection, which will improve and enhance the efficiency ofTikkurila's distribution facilities. The total investment amount will bearound EUR 30-35 million depending on the final set-up. Design of the facilitywill start immediately and construction is scheduled to begin late next year.The production is set to commence in 2020.The new factory will produce decorative and industrial products and it willreplace the two existing solvent-borne production units in St. Petersburg.After the investment, Tikkurila will operate one water-borne and onesolvent-borne factory in the St. Petersburg area. The investment will increasethe Russian net capacity and there is also an option for further expansion."We are committed to developing our business operations in Russia, which isthe second biggest market for Tikkurila after Sweden. We are the clear marketleader in decorative paints in Russia and our aim is to strengthen ourposition further in all our customer segments. The new factory, warehouse andRDI premises improve our competitiveness, production capabilities and customerservice," says Erkki Järvinen, President and CEO of Tikkurila."Several location options for the new factory were studied. GreenstateIndustrial Park in the Leningrad oblast was chosen due to its optimallocation. We also want to hold on to the skilled people we currently employ inSt. Petersburg," says Petri Miettinen, Senior Vice President of Operations."Deployment of the latest production technology will reduce lead-times andimprove our environmental footprint. We want to promote high-quality productsthat are durable and safe for both users and the environment."Tikkurila has been in the Russian market for decades. Tikkurila started toexport paints and coatings to the former Soviet Union since the 1970s. Thefirst Western-style paint factory in Russia was opened by Tikkurila in St.Petersburg in 1995. Currently, Tikkurila has four production units in Russia;three in St. Petersburg and one in Staryi Oskol. Tikkurila's logistics andretail network covers the whole country. Tikkurila operates two primary brandsin Russia, Tikkurila and Teks.For further information, please contact:Petri Miettinen, Senior Vice President, Operations, mobile +358 50 311 1281,Ilari Hyyrynen, Country Director, Russia, mobile +358 400 447 472,Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic regionand Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 14 countries. Ourhigh-quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible userexperience in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.