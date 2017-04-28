Aandeel TIKKURILA OY CHX:TIK1V, FI4000008719

Forum Tikkurila geopend
Volgen
-
Tikkurila Oyj is a Finland-based company active in the paint industry. It provides consumers, professionals and the industry with products for protecting and decorating surfaces.
The Company’s operations are divided into four strategic business units (SBU’s): SBU East, SBU Scandinavia, SBU Finland and SBU Central Eastern Europe (CEE).
The Company offers products, including interior paints, lacquers, and effect products, exterior products for wood, masonry, and metal surfaces, as well as services related to painting, among others.
In addition, the Company produces paints and coatings for the metal and wood industries. The Company sells decorative paints primarily to home improvement stores, paint store chains, and independent paint retailers.
The Company also has its own paint stores.
It has four main strategic brands, which include Alcro, Teks, Tikkurila and Vivacolor, as well as a number of local brands, which comprise Beckers, Finncolor, Gamma and Jedynka, among others.
Groet Henk
-
-
Tikkurila "een geverfde overnamekandidaat"
door Geert Schaaij van Beursgenoten.
Het artikel is hier te lezen:
content.beursgenoten.nl/hubfs/Ebook/B...
en de video:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fciu0RhS0oU&a...
-
AkzoNobel en PGG, hoe nu verder?
Zowel Akzo als PPG zullen nu op zoek gaan naar andere prooien waarbij de kans zich voordoet dat beiden elkaar gaan overbieden.
-
twinkletown schreef op 4 juni 2017 12:01:
AkzoNobel en PGG, hoe nu verder?
Zowel Akzo als PPG zullen nu op zoek gaan naar andere prooien waarbij de kans zich voordoet dat beiden elkaar gaan overbieden.
Citaat IEX van enige tijd gelden:
'Het Finse Tikkurila bijvoorbeeld, is al door vele beleggers ingeslagen voor het geval dat Akzo nog moet langskomen.'
www.tikkurilagroup.com/
De koers noteert nog steeds zo rond de 18,50 EUR met kleine uitschieters, zowel naar boven als naar beneden.
-
Tikkurila Oyj
Press Release
June 19, 2017 at 1.30 PM (CET+1)
Tikkurila plans to build new factory in Russia
Tikkurila has signed a Letter of Intent to buy a seven hectare industrial site
near St. Petersburg, Russia. The aim is to start the construction work of a
greenfield factory in 2018.
In order to support growth, Tkkurila is planning to invest in a new factory in
Russia. The factory will be located in Greenstate Industrial Park, two
kilometers south of St. Petersburg. The annual capacity of the factory will be
30 million liters with an expansion possibility in the future. The new site
will also include a Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) center as well
as extensive warehouse premises for raw materials and finished goods with
railway connection, which will improve and enhance the efficiency of
Tikkurila's distribution facilities. The total investment amount will be
around EUR 30-35 million depending on the final set-up. Design of the facility
will start immediately and construction is scheduled to begin late next year.
The production is set to commence in 2020.
The new factory will produce decorative and industrial products and it will
replace the two existing solvent-borne production units in St. Petersburg.
After the investment, Tikkurila will operate one water-borne and one
solvent-borne factory in the St. Petersburg area. The investment will increase
the Russian net capacity and there is also an option for further expansion.
"We are committed to developing our business operations in Russia, which is
the second biggest market for Tikkurila after Sweden. We are the clear market
leader in decorative paints in Russia and our aim is to strengthen our
position further in all our customer segments. The new factory, warehouse and
RDI premises improve our competitiveness, production capabilities and customer
service," says Erkki Järvinen, President and CEO of Tikkurila.
"Several location options for the new factory were studied. Greenstate
Industrial Park in the Leningrad oblast was chosen due to its optimal
location. We also want to hold on to the skilled people we currently employ in
St. Petersburg," says Petri Miettinen, Senior Vice President of Operations.
"Deployment of the latest production technology will reduce lead-times and
improve our environmental footprint. We want to promote high-quality products
that are durable and safe for both users and the environment."
Tikkurila has been in the Russian market for decades. Tikkurila started to
export paints and coatings to the former Soviet Union since the 1970s. The
first Western-style paint factory in Russia was opened by Tikkurila in St.
Petersburg in 1995. Currently, Tikkurila has four production units in Russia;
three in St. Petersburg and one in Staryi Oskol. Tikkurila's logistics and
retail network covers the whole country. Tikkurila operates two primary brands
in Russia, Tikkurila and Teks.
For further information, please contact:
Petri Miettinen, Senior Vice President, Operations, mobile +358 50 311 1281,
petri.miettinen@tikkurila.com
Ilari Hyyrynen, Country Director, Russia, mobile +358 400 447 472,
ilari.hyyrynen@tikkurila.com
Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region
and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 14 countries. Our
high-quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user
experience in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.
-
Het aandeel ligt er naar aanleiding van de HJ1-2017 resultaten niet al te best bij. Hierbij een handig linkje om de koers in de gaten te houden:
www.google.com/finance?q=HEL%3ATIK1V&...
-
'Het Finse Tikkurila bijvoorbeeld, is al door vele beleggers ingeslagen voor het geval dat AkzoNobel nog moet langskomen.' De koers van het aandeel Tikkurila is de laatste dagen fors opgelopen maar helaas, helaas: AkzoNobel heeft Axalta Coating Systems benadert voor fusie.
-
'Kans nieuw PPG-bod op Akzo erg klein'
Gepubliceerd op 20 nov 2017 om 19:08h
PITTSBURGH (AFN/BLOOMBERG) - Verfbedrijf PPG Industries mag vanaf eind volgende week weer een poging doen branchegenoot AkzoNobel in te lijven, maar de kans op een nieuw bod is vrijwel 0 procent. Dat concludeert analist Kevin McCarthy van Vertical Research Partners na gesprekken met het management van PPG.
PPG kwam na de afwijzing van het derde voorstel van het bedrijf voor zes maanden in de wachtbank te zitten wegens Nederlandse regels. Volgens de marktkenner kan er alleen nog een deal komen als Akzo zélf naar PPG stapt met een voorstel, maar dat dat gebeurt is erg onwaarschijnlijk. De analist denkt dat PPG zich elders op het overnamepad zal begeven.
Het Finse Tikkurila is mijns inziens een grote kanshebber! (tT)
-
business-class.nl/nl/uitzendingen/vid...
Luisteren/kijken vanaf het begin of 01:40 (Noorwegen is Finland)
-
Nieuwe winstwaarschuwing Finse verfboer Tikkurila
twitter.com/NicoInberg/status/9531838...
-
Tikkurila is afgesplitst van Kemira. Hierdoor heb ik de aandelen destijds verkregen. Op een lage stand bijgekocht. Degelijk bedrijf met goede leiding, maar klein in zijn sector. Sterk op Rusland e.d. gericht. Producten zijn goed en doen niet onder voor de grote jongens. Ook niet overladen met schulden. Overnamespeculatie is voor mij niet belangrijk. Voor de lange termijn een goede belegging die altijd netjes dividend betaalt(de).
Ben Finland minded. Prettige en betrouwbare zakenpartners is mijn ervaring.
-
Wat is er aan de hand? Een overname bod waarschijnlijk maar wie en hoe hoog?
-
Direct naar Forum
TIKKURILA OY
Meer
»
|
Koers
|
24,750
|
|
Verschil
|
+9,77
(+65,22%)
|Laag
|
24,700
|
|
Volume
|
93.418
|Hoog
|
24,825
|
|Gem. Volume
|
4.330
|
18 dec 2020 11:41