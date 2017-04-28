Aandeel TIKKURILA OY CHX:TIK1V, FI4000008719

Tikkurila Oyj is a Finland-based company active in the paint industry. It provides consumers, professionals and the industry with products for protecting and decorating surfaces.



The Company’s operations are divided into four strategic business units (SBU’s): SBU East, SBU Scandinavia, SBU Finland and SBU Central Eastern Europe (CEE).



The Company offers products, including interior paints, lacquers, and effect products, exterior products for wood, masonry, and metal surfaces, as well as services related to painting, among others.



In addition, the Company produces paints and coatings for the metal and wood industries. The Company sells decorative paints primarily to home improvement stores, paint store chains, and independent paint retailers.



The Company also has its own paint stores.



It has four main strategic brands, which include Alcro, Teks, Tikkurila and Vivacolor, as well as a number of local brands, which comprise Beckers, Finncolor, Gamma and Jedynka, among others.



