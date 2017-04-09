Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Factom: the sleeping giant
Toch maar eens een apart draadje opgestart voor Factom, m.i. 1 van de crypto initiatieven met het meeste potentieel.
Wat doet Factom?
Simpel gezegd: het faciliteren van opslaan van data op de Blockchain.
www.factom.com
Factom is a system for securing millions of realtime records in the blockchain with a single hash.
This gives you the tools to build applications with all of the security of the blockchain without the speed, cost, or size limitations.
Our goal is to involve the Bitcoin and Crypto community to engage with us, look at our work, and collaborate with developers across the industry
and beyond.
Factom is a next generation platform for creating enterprise tools and applications using Blockchain technology.
Factom allows you to build applications on top of the Bitcoin blockchain. Factom uses a simple API that lets you build projects that were not possible
before while still harnessing the trust and security of the Blockchain.
Factom is a solution to:
Blockchain bloat
Off chain transactions
Use cases and project ideas for hashing data into the blockchain
In a nutshell, what is Factom?
Factom is a system to record entries in a way that makes the list unique (everyone gets the same copy) and allows anyone to add to the list, but does
not allow anyone to change entries once they are in the list.
Does Factom use a cryptocurrency?
Yes. You can use Factoids (the Factom currency) to purchase Entry Credits with a simple transaction. The protocol does the conversion, so you
effectively purchase the Entry Credits from the protocol. You assign those Entry Credits to a public key.
Who controls Factom?
Factom is a distributed, decentralized protocol running on top of Bitcoin. That means nobody controls it, but that it is software that people all over
the world run to make the protocol work.
Gestart in 2014, maximaal 12M Factoids. Market Cap momenteel $40,427,092, 19e in de Market Cap lijst. Prijs op Poloniex momenteel 0.0039 BTC, de hoogst bereikte prijs was 0.0084 BTC in maart 2016, maar de hoogste prijs in $ werd een paar dagen geleden bereikt (5$).
Het verbaast mij dat deze slapende reus nog zo laag op de Market Cap list staat, aangezien er wel degelijk al (commerciele en non-profit) organisaties zijn de Factom gebruiken om hun data op te slaan.
Laatste interessante nieuws van Factom:
www.the-blockchain.com/2017/03/24/fac...
Disclaimer: ik bezit Factoids vanaf 2014 (ICO)
Presentatie van Peter Kirby (Factom CEO) over de laatste ontwikkelingen bij Factom:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkwNlCfjkKA
Factom Harmony, a record keeping system for the mortgage keeping industry
Enzo123 schreef op 9 apr 2017 om 10:27:
Leg eens even uit waarom de 'factoids' zouden moeten gaan stijgen als deze venture succes heeft.
Ik neem aan dat dit bedrijf winst moet gaan maken en wie krijgt dan de winst...???
gezien het geringe aantal lezers / volgers is het kennelijk niet duidelijk waarover het hier gaat! Misschien iemand die dat eens kan toelichten? Onbekend maakt immers onbemind...
Totaal onbegrijpelijk NERD-gebrabbel....!!
Nerd-gebrabbel? Ik kan dat pas beoordelen indien iemand mij uitlegt waarover het zou moeten gaan....
blockgeeks.com/guides/what-is-blockch...
Begin hier eens mee, als er dan gerichte vragen zijn wil ik daar wel op ingaan. De discussie dat een nieuwe technologie waardeloos is omdat het grote publiek het niet direct begrijpt, ga ik zoals eerder gezegd niet meer aan.
Factom BTC EUR koers ziet er interessant
www.coingecko.com/en/price_charts/fac...
Flinke koersstijgingen de afgelopen dagen, waarschijnlijk op basis van het nieuws over Harmony. Peter Kirby had het over 3 grote financiële organisaties waar ze mee in onderhandeling zijn.
Factom raises over 8M $:http://www.coindesk.com/blockchain-factom-8-million-extended/
Blockchain Startup Factom Raises $8 Million in Extended Series A
Stan Higgins (@mpmcsweeney) | Published on April 18, 2017 at 19:26 BST
Blockchain startup Factom has finished raising just over $8m as part of an extended Series A round.
Last October, the firm said that it had raised $4.2m as part of the funding in an effort to raise capital ahead of planned product launches. Taking part in the round, according to AustinInno, include Harvest Equity and Peeli Ventures, along with several as-yet-unnamed local investors.
According to public records from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Factom raised approximately $8,027,535 during the round.
Previously, the firm – which uses its own blockchain network to verify the the integrity of data – had raised $1.1m in a crowdsale conducted in mid-2015, before going on to raise about $400,000 in seed funding later that year.
Yet since its launch, the project has attracted its share of criticism, centered mainly at its crowdsale of a publicly traded token (known as factoids), as well as a headline-grabbing – but ultimately stalled – effort to partner with the government of Honduras.
In recent months, the company has moved to launch a new mortgage-focused product, dubbed Harmony.
Why blockchain technology will be the next big thing for the mortgage industry
www.mortgageorb.com/blockchain-next-m...
Factom wordt een opgenomen in het Chinese WanCloud;
m.nasdaq.com/article/sandbox-for-publ...
Equator gaat het Factom® Harmony blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform gebruiken.
About Equator®
Equator, an Altisource® business unit, is a leading provider of default software solutions for servicers, real estate agents, vendors and other mortgage and real estate industry professionals. Equator's REO, short sale and loss mitigation modules have processed transactions totaling more than $330 billion since its inception, including nearly $12 billion in 2017. Equator is part of the Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) family of businesses.
----------------
www.nasdaq.com/press-release/equator-...
De Factom koers is ongeveer 250% gestegen sinds 15 november. De koers was overigens ook onevenredig hard gedaald de laatste 6 maanden.
Wachten is nu op meer grote klanten die het BaaS platform gaan gebruiken.
Today @YooyaChina announced their adoption of the Factom Harmony platform as their blockchain solution delivered through @Wancloud_, Factom's re-seller in China. See the full press release here: bit.ly/2U9WeFE
Factom gaat een partnership aan met SPA om de toepassing van blockchain technologies bij Department of Defense en andere landelijke organisaties te onderzoeken:
www.tmcnet.com/usubmit/-spa-factom-te...
23-feb-19 11:29