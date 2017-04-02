Bitcoin en andere cryptocurrencies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
DeZwarteRidder 2 apr 2017 om 08:00
Distribution

Of the 100 billion created, 20 billion XRP were retained by the creators, who were also the founders of Ripple Labs. The creators gave the remaining 80% of the total to Ripple Labs, with the XRP intended to fund operations. Ripple Labs also had a short-lived 2013 giveaway of under 200 million XRP (0.002% of all XRP) via World Community Grid. As of November 30, 2012, 7.2 billion XRP of Ripple Lab's amounts had been distributed, with some of the amount given to charities such as the Computing for Good initiative, which began offering XRP in exchange for time volunteered on research projects. As of March 2015, 67% of Ripple Labs's original 80% was still retained by the company, with Ripple Labs stating that "we will engage in distribution strategies that we expect will result in a stable or strengthening XRP exchange rate against other currencies." The amount of XRP distributed and their movement can be tracked through the Ripple Charts website.
DeZwarteRidder 2 apr 2017 om 08:03
Reactions to XRP

The reaction to XRP is polarized in the crypto-currency community. Proponents of bitcoin have criticized XRP for being "pre-mined," as XRP is built directly into the Ripple protocol and requires no mining. Also, Ripple Labs' distribution of the original limited amount of XRP currency has met with a fair amount of controversy, and in particular the founders' retainment of 20% is seen as a high percentage. However, Esquire countered in 2013 that "if that is devious, then so is every company that's ever gone public while retaining the great bulk of its shares." Much of the controversy was settled after the announcement that the founders Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto would be selling their XRP at a mediated rate over several years, "a move that should add stability and restore confidence to the XRP market." CEO Chris Larsen in turn donated 7 billion XRP to the Ripple Foundation for Financial Innovation, with the XRP to be "locked up" and donated over time.[131] In 2016, of the 20% allocated initially to the founders, nearly half had been donated to non-profits and charities
DeZwarteRidder 2 apr 2017 om 08:04
Ripple Board Member Jesse Powell Resigns in the Wake of Founder Sell-Off
Josiah Wilmoth
24/05/2014

Ripple Board Member Jesse Powell Resigns
When it rains, it pours, especially when it is raining bad news. If Ripple investors didn’t believe that before, they certainly do now. Just yesterday, CCN reported that Ripple Labs co-founder Jed McCaleb decided to sell the entirety of his XRP stock, which decreased the XRP exchange value by an astounding 40% in less than 24 hours. Now, a board member has resigned, leaving investors anxious about the company’s future.
CCN
Ripple Board Member Jesse Powell Resigns in the Wake of Founder Sell-Off

In the wake of the troubling news about McCaleb’s XRP liquidation, Ripple board member Jesse Powell announced his resignation earlier today on Ripple’s subreddit, /r/Ripple. Powell, who is also CEO of the popular Bitcoin exchange Kraken, had some candid remarks about the company.

Today I have submitted my resignation from the Board of Ripple Labs. While I care about the people who work there and I wish the company the best, I cannot personally continue to support the business. I believe that the technology and the protocol hold great promise, and have since the beginning, which is why I was the company’s first investor. Since Jed’s departure, the management of the company has taken a different direction. Sadly, the vision Jed and I had for the project in the early days has been lost.

Loss of Confidence
Powell also stated his displeasure at the founder of Ripple’s decision to allocate so much of the total stock of XRP to themselves. Like many Ripple believers, Powell had assumed that they would eventually return the XRP once the market had stabilized. However, they did not, and Jed McCaleb’s sudden decision to liquidate his XRP holdings demonstrates exactly how dangerous that centralization of funds is to the XRP market’s health. As Powell stated:

I’m no longer confident in the management nor the company’s ability to recover from the founders’ perplexing allocation to themselves of 20% of the XRP, which I had hoped until recently would be returned. Prior to Jed’s departure from Ripple, I had asked the founders to return their XRP to the company. Jed agreed but Chris declined—leaving a stalemate. This afternoon, I revisited the allocation discussion with the pair and again, where Jed was open, Chris was hostile.

Despite his strong feelings toward the way that Ripple’s management is conducting business, Powell wants to make clear that he does not harbor ill will toward the company.

As an investor, of course, I hope that Ripple Labs will overcome its hurdles and prove my lack of confidence misplaced. Unfortunately, unlike the founders, I don’t have swathes of XRP to dump if I don’t think it’s working out.

XRP Price Plummets
This bad news has not boded well for Ripple’s market stability. Since May 21, Ripple’s market cap has been on a vicious downswing. The bulk of this downswing resulted from McCaleb’s sell-off, which flooded the market with XRP and greatly reduced investor confidence. Ripple’s price has fallen from a mean of around $.006 to as low as $.003, halving its value in less than 48 hours.
DeZwarteRidder 2 apr 2017 om 08:04
coinmarketcap.com/currencies/ripple/#...
DeZwarteRidder 2 apr 2017 om 08:08
Ripple, a San Francisco-based blockchain firm, has secured a new member of its Global Payments Steering Group (GPSG), adding MUFG’s banking arm, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU).

BTMU is the third largest bank in the world and largest bank in Japan – its addition gives the GPSG its first Japanese banking member, which joins an existing group of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Santander, Standard Chartered, Westpac Banking Corporation, Royal Bank of Canada and CIBC. The GPSG helps oversee the maintenance and development of payment transaction rules and formalized standards for the commercial use of Ripple’s network.

For its part, the bank’s addition to the GPSG represents a further commitment to pursing fintech research and development, which has to date undertaken a number of initiatives designed to improve customer experience and contribute toward global expansion of financial services.
DeZwarteRidder 2 apr 2017 om 08:11
WIKI:

Consensus ledger

Ripple relies on a common shared ledger, which is a distributed database storing information about all Ripple accounts. The network is "managed by a network of independent validating servers that constantly compare their transaction records." Servers could belong to anyone, including banks or market makers. Though the Ripple protocol is freeware, Ripple Labs continues to develop and promote the Ripple protocol, which confirms financial transactions via a network of distributed servers. Ripple Labs is currently assisting banks in integrating with the Ripple network. A new ledger is created every few seconds, and the last closed ledger is a perfect record of all Ripple accounts as determined by the network of servers. A transaction is any proposed change to the ledger and can be introduced by any server to the network. The servers attempt to come to consensus about a set of transactions to apply to the ledger, creating a new ‘last closed ledger’.

The consensus process is distributed, and the goal of consensus is for each server to apply the same set of transactions to the current ledger. Servers continually receive transactions from other servers on the network, and the server determines which transactions to apply based on if a transaction came from a specified node in the ‘unique node list’ or UNL.[not in citation given] Transactions that are agreed upon by a "supermajority" of peers are considered validated. If the supermajority isn't in consensus, "this implies that transaction volume was too high or network latency too great for the consensus process to produce consistent proposals," then the consensus process is again attempted by the nodes. Each round of consensus reduces disagreement, until the supermajority is reached.[92] The intended outcome of this process is that disputed transactions are discarded from proposals while widely accepted transactions are included. While users may assemble their own UNL nodes and have full control over which nodes they trust, Ripple Labs acknowledges that most people will use the default UNL supplied by their client.
DeZwarteRidder 2 apr 2017 om 08:16
Wiki:

Use as a payment/forex system

Ripple allows users or businesses to conduct cross-currency transactions in 3 to 5 seconds. All accounts and transactions are cryptographically secure and algorithmically verified. Payments can only be authorized by the account holder and all payments are processed automatically without any third parties or intermediaries. Ripple validates accounts and balances instantly for payment transmission and delivers payment notification with very little latency (within a few seconds). Payments are irreversible, and there are no chargebacks. XRP cannot be frozen or seized. While as of 2014 anyone could open an account on Ripple, by 2015 identity verification procedures had been implemented. Ripple's Path-finding Algorithm searches for the fastest, cheapest path between two currencies. In the case of a user who wants to send a payment from USD to EUR, this could be a "one-hop" path directly from USD to EUR, or it could be a multi-hop path, perhaps from USD to CAD to XRP to EUR. Path finding is designed to seek out the cheapest conversion cost for the user. As of May 14, 2014, Ripple's gateways allow deposits in a limited number of fiat currencies (USD, EUR, MXN, NZD, GBP, NOK, JPY, CAD, CHF, CNY, AUD), a handful of crypto currencies (BTC, XRP, LTC, NMC, NXT, PPC, XVN, SLL) and a few commodities (gold, silver, platinum).

The Bitcoin Bridge
The bitcoin bridge is a link between the Ripple and bitcoin ecosystems. The bridge makes it possible to pay any bitcoin user straight from a Ripple account without ever needing to hold any of the digital currency. Additionally, any merchant accepting bitcoins has the potential to accept any currency in the world. For example, a Ripple user may prefer to keep money in USD and not own bitcoins. A merchant, however, may desire payment in bitcoin. The bitcoin bridge allows any Ripple user to send bitcoins without having to use a central exchange such as BTC-e to acquire them. Bitstamp acts as a gateway for the Ripple payment protocol, among other exchanges.
DeZwarteRidder 2 apr 2017 om 09:20
Wiki:


A distributed ledger (also called shared ledger) is a consensus of replicated, shared, and synchronized digital data geographically spread across multiple sites, countries, or institutions. There is no central administrator or centralised data storage.

A peer-to-peer network is required as well as consensus algorithms to ensure replication across nodes is undertaken. One distributed ledger design is through implementation of a public or private blockchain system. But all distributed ledgers do not have to necessarily employ a chain of blocks to successfully provide secure and valid achievement of distributed consensus, a Blockchain is only one type of data structure considered to be a distributed ledger.

In 2016, numerous banks trialed distributed ledgers for international payments.

Applications

Incumbent banks are investing heavily in distributed ledgers as a cost-saving measure and a way to reduce operational risks. The future use of distributed ledgers is expected to monetize the Internet of Things in a programmable economy.

Everledger is used to track diamonds by recording numerous unique data points.
DeZwarteRidder 2 apr 2017 om 09:30
koers vandaag:

$0.022672
0.00002105 BTC


Market Cap
$847,686,258
787,030 BTC

Volume (24h)
$22,247,500
20,656 BTC

Circulating Supply
37,388,960,792 XRP

Total Supply
99,995,688,517 XRP

Max Supply
100,000,000,000 XRP
short2312 2 apr 2017 om 20:20
#XRP #Ripple kijkumstijguh
cryptosmartindex.com/
DeZwarteRidder 3 apr 2017 om 09:36
Met dit soort absurde koersfluctuaties wordt het steeds duidelijker dat de banken die testen doen met een blockchain van Ripple Inc, never nooit de Ripple-valuta zullen gaan gebruiken, want daardoor wordt immers het koersrisico voor de banken veel te groot.

Inmiddels is ook duidelijk geworden dat overboekingen volgens het Ripple-protocol ook toepasbaar met gewone valuta's zoals de EUR en de USD en zonder gebruik van de Ripple-valuta.
Omnius 3 apr 2017 om 09:44
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 3 apr 2017 om 09:36:


Met dit soort absurde koersfluctuaties wordt het steeds duidelijker dat de banken die testen doen met een blockchain van Ripple Inc, never nooit de Ripple-valuta zullen gaan gebruiken, want daardoor wordt immers het koersrisico voor de banken veel te groot.

Inmiddels is ook duidelijk geworden dat overboekingen volgens het Ripple-protocol ook toepasbaar met gewone valuta's zoals de EUR en de USD en zonder gebruik van de Ripple-valuta.


Uit welke van bovenstaande linkjes blijkt dat precies?

Of kan het zijn dat ze juist op het punt staan om XRP te gaan gebruiken en dat daarom de koers naar een realistischer niveau moet, geschikt om miljarden per dag te verwerken?

En waarom weer een nieuw draadje?
DeZwarteRidder 3 apr 2017 om 09:48
quote:

Omnius schreef op 3 apr 2017 om 09:44:


[...]
Uit welke van bovenstaande linkjes blijkt dat precies?
Of kan het zijn dat ze juist op het punt staan om XRP te gaan gebruiken en dat daarom de koers naar een realistischer niveau moet, geschikt om miljarden per dag te verwerken?
En waarom weer een nieuw draadje?

1) het blijkt duidelijk uit bovenstaande berichten.
2) nee, dat is kolder
3) het draadje van Fred is nogal slecht dankzij Fred.


Jij hebt trouwens zelf gezegd dat Ripple niet op een blockchain draait en uit de persberichten blijkt dat de banken een (private) blockchain aan het testen zijn.
Omnius 3 apr 2017 om 10:35
@DZR: Blijkbaar verschillen we van mening over hoe de toekomst kansen van Ripple in te schatten. Jij ziet een Scam, ik zie een bedrijf van 180 professionals dat met succes hun techniek ,en daarmee in het kielzog ook XRP, aan het uitrollen zijn in de markt.
Het grootste gedeelte van het betalingsverkeer zal inderdaad rechtstreeks tussen banken gaan, maar MIJN verwachting is dat een (klein) gedeelte ook door het Ripple gedeelte gaat.
Garanties krijg je pas als het allemaal zover is. Beleggen is vooruitzien en daar op inspelen.

Als jij het anders ziet prima. Ik ga voortaan niet meer op jou reageren, omdat ik niet het idee heb dat je voor welk argement/nieuws dan ook open staat om je mening eventueel te herzien.
DeZwarteRidder 3 apr 2017 om 11:46
quote:

Omnius schreef op 3 apr 2017 om 10:35:


@DZR: Blijkbaar verschillen we van mening over hoe de toekomst kansen van Ripple in te schatten. Jij ziet een Scam, ik zie een bedrijf van 180 professionals dat met succes hun techniek ,en daarmee in het kielzog ook XRP, aan het uitrollen zijn in de markt.
Het grootste gedeelte van het betalingsverkeer zal inderdaad rechtstreeks tussen banken gaan, maar MIJN verwachting is dat een (klein) gedeelte ook door het Ripple gedeelte gaat.
Garanties krijg je pas als het allemaal zover is. Beleggen is vooruitzien en daar op inspelen.

Als jij het anders ziet prima. Ik ga voortaan niet meer op jou reageren, omdat ik niet het idee heb dat je voor welk argement/nieuws dan ook open staat om je mening eventueel te herzien.


Ripple Inc (Ripple Labs) is waarschijnlijk de slimste venture die ik ooit ben tegengekomen; deze venture hoeft geen cent te lenen of geld te vragen aan andere investeerders! Dat is uniek en volledig te danken aan het nep-geld dat ze zelf 'gedrukt' hebben.
Als ze geld nodig hebben verkopen ze gewoon een aantal Ripples van de vele miljarden ripples die ze nog hebben. Hetzelfde geldt trouwens voor de oprichters van Ripple.

Vroeg of laat gaat Ripple waarschijnlijk naar de beurs voor vele miljarden en verdienen ze nog een paar miljard extra.

De naamswijziging van Ripple Labs naar Ripple is ook erg slim, want nu denkt iedereen dat de banken ripples gaan gebruiken om geld over te maken.

Kortom; de ripple is totaal ongeschikt voor consumenten en zal ook nooit door de banken gebruikt worden. Kopers van ripples worden dus door Ripple Inc voor de gek gehouden ten gunste van hun eigen portemonnee.
Is het een scam..??
Ja en nee, want door het gebrek aan regels voor cryptomunten mogen ze gewoon alles doen en zullen ze nooit de bak ingaan, maar uiteindelijk zullen een groot aantal gokkers/believers overblijven met een waardeloze valuta.
Enzo123 4 apr 2017 om 07:58
Ik vind het nogal ver gaan om Ripple als scam te bestempelen. Met deze redenatie is Bitcoin ook een scam, want Satoshi Nakamoto bezit 1M bitcoins, en dat is 5% van alle ooit te minen bitcoins. Bovendien heeft BTC ook dit soort 'absurde prijsfluctuaties' doorgemaakt.
Wat betreft de private blockchain: ook private blockchains kunnen waardevol zijn, in de toekomst zullen er vele mengvormen bestaan tussen public en private.
DeZwarteRidder 4 apr 2017 om 08:56
quote:

Enzo123 schreef op 4 apr 2017 om 07:58:


Ik vind het nogal ver gaan om Ripple als scam te bestempelen. Met deze redenatie is Bitcoin ook een scam, want Satoshi Nakamoto bezit 1M bitcoins, en dat is 5% van alle ooit te minen bitcoins. Bovendien heeft BTC ook dit soort 'absurde prijsfluctuaties' doorgemaakt.
Wat betreft de private blockchain: ook private blockchains kunnen waardevol zijn, in de toekomst zullen er vele mengvormen bestaan tussen public en private.


Er zit nogal een verschil tussen 5% en ca 84% en bovendien is nooit gebleken dat Nakamoto iets verkocht heeft of iets wil verkopen.
Ripple is gewoon een commercieel bedrijf met als doel zo veel mogelijk winst maken. Het lijkt op geen enkele manier op de Bitcoin-community.
De opzet was natuurlijk om van de ripple een concurrent van bitcoin te maken, maar nu dat is mislukt heeft men iets anders verzonnen.
Ik denk niet dat de recente ripple-shuffle door de mensen van Ripple is georganiseerd, maar men profiteert hier enorm van. Ik denk dat er de laatste paar dagen vele flessen champagne op het kantoor van Ripple zijn ontkurkt.

De slachtoffers zijn de meelopers die nu blijven zitten met grote verliezen.
Enzo123 4 apr 2017 om 10:26
Het is geen 84% meer volgens mij, ik heb me niet in Ripple verdiept geen tijd momenteel om research te doen, maar volgens mij vertel je nu een nogal gekleurd verhaal. Nogmaals je kunt het wel of niet eens zijn met de opzet van Ripple maar om Ripple weg te zetten als scam gaat m.i. te ver.
Maar nog maar eens: de markt heeft altijd gelijk, niet alleen bij Ripple maar ook bij veel prive investeerders zullen de champagnekurken eraf gegaan zijn.
DeZwarteRidder 4 apr 2017 om 10:34
quote:

Enzo123 schreef op 4 apr 2017 om 10:26:


Het is geen 84% meer volgens mij, ik heb me niet in Ripple verdiept geen tijd momenteel om research te doen, maar volgens mij vertel je nu een nogal gekleurd verhaal. Nogmaals je kunt het wel of niet eens zijn met de opzet van Ripple maar om Ripple weg te zetten als scam gaat m.i. te ver.
Maar nog maar eens: de markt heeft altijd gelijk, niet alleen bij Ripple maar ook bij veel prive investeerders zullen de champagnekurken eraf gegaan zijn.


Ze begonnen met ca 84%, nu hebben ze er nog ca 63% over.
Van de 100 miljard ripples zijn er nu ca 38 miljard in omloop gebracht.

Het is en blijft een gigantische legale scam zoals de situatie nu is.
Omnius 4 apr 2017 om 10:55
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 4 apr 2017 om 08:56:


[...]

Er zit nogal een verschil tussen 5% en ca 84% en bovendien is nooit gebleken dat Nakamoto iets verkocht heeft of iets wil verkopen.
Ripple is gewoon een commercieel bedrijf met als doel zo veel mogelijk winst maken. Het lijkt op geen enkele manier op de Bitcoin-community.
De opzet was natuurlijk om van de ripple een concurrent van bitcoin te maken, maar nu dat is mislukt heeft men iets anders verzonnen.
Ik denk niet dat de recente ripple-shuffle door de mensen van Ripple is georganiseerd, maar men profiteert hier enorm van. Ik denk dat er de laatste paar dagen vele flessen champagne op het kantoor van Ripple zijn ontkurkt.

De slachtoffers zijn de meelopers die nu blijven zitten met grote verliezen.


grote verliezen... moet daar toch even op reageren. Na de grote stijging van dit weekend is de koers teruggevallen en inmiddels weer redelijk hersteld.

Om het even in perspectief te plaatsen: twee weken terug zaten we nog rond de 0.0065 USD en op dit moment ongeveer 0.0357 USD. Dit is nog steeds een stijging van ca. 400%!

Vind het prima dat je kritisch bent op Ripple, maar ongefundeerd Ripple afkraken vind ik beneden elk niveau. De insinuatie dat Ripple (het bedrijf) nu al hun ripples op de markt aan het verkopen is op niets gebaseerd. Ze zouden daarmee hun eigen ruiten ingooien omdat hun zorgvuldig opgebouwde naam en reputatie dan meteen om zeep geholpen is.

De enige oprichter die er mogelijk garen bij spint is Jed Mccaleb, 1 van de oorspronkelijke oprichters, die inmiddels niet meer bij Ripple werkt:

The sale controls are tied to daily volume in XRP markets. For the first year, according to Ripple, McCaleb will be unable to sell more than 0.5% of average daily volume "for each day of the week, including weekends and holidays".

During the second and third years of the agreement, this amount grows to 0.75%, while it accounts for 1.0% in the fourth year. Beyond the fourth year, the amount is set to 1.5%.

www.coindesk.com/ripple-jed-mccaleb-s...

En verder heb je gelijk dat XRP op dit moment geen consumenten coin is. Waarom zou het daarom niet kunnen slagen? Het gaat toch om dat er een user case is? Of dit nu consumer of business is.

Wat mij betreft heeft XRP, samen met Bitcoin en Ether, de grootste user case.
