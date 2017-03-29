BioPharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Net Loss



Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $2.5 million, compared with $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The increase in net loss was primarily driven by the changes in general and administrative expenses, as discussed above.



Nasdaq Compliance



On August 2, 2017, the NASDAQ Stock Market provided written notice and granted the Company an additional 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirements set forth in the NASDAQ listing rules. As a result of this extension, the Company has until January 29, 2018 to regain compliance by maintaining a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for 10 consecutive business days. The NASDAQ written notice has no effect on the listing of the Company's common stock at this time.



Select Third Quarter 2017 and Recent Corporate Highlights



Select Business and Corporate Highlights



sd-rxRNA: Broadly applicable to numerous development areas providing continued and expanded growth



Grant Award – Development of self-delivering RNAi targeted to PTEN for treatment of spinal cord injury



The Company's proprietary self-delivering platform (sd-rxRNA) is broadly applicable to numerous therapeutic areas. For example, BioAxone Biosciences was recently awarded a grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), part of the agency's SBIR Phase II funding program, to fund further development of BioAxone's preclinical candidate BA-434 in collaboration with RXi Pharmaceuticals. This two-year grant provides funding for further development of BA-434, a novel sd-rxRNA compound that targets PTEN for the treatment of spinal cord injury.



BioAxone has been awarded a total of $1,794,895 to fund the collaborative project over 24 months. For their contribution, RXi will receive approximately $129,000 in the first year with the potential to receive an additional $118,800 in the second year after achieving certain milestones.



Cell Therapy for Oncology



The Company's ongoing research programs with its sd-rxRNA platform have demonstrated robust cellular uptake in a number of immune cell types including, human T-cells, meso CAR-T, human NK, and dendritic cells. Our internal preclinical programs are focused on development of sd-rxRNA compounds for optimizing existing cell-based therapy treatment paradigms in oncology. In addition, the Company is actively seeking partnerships and collaborations with industry and academia to develop new technologies using engineered cells and our sd-rxRNA compounds. Our scientific team and advisors provide a strong foundation for the development of novel therapeutic treatment approaches using sd-rxRNA. This support positions RXi well with opportunities to provide meaningful growth for the Company.



Direct Therapeutic Use



RXI-109-1402 – Hypertrophic Scarring



The Company's ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, RXI-109-1402, is being conducted to evaluate RXI-109, a sd-rxRNA compound targeting connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a key regulator of scar formation. This open-label, multi-center study is designed to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of RXI-109 to reduce scar formation in healthy volunteers post scar revision surgery. The Company expects to share final study outcomes before the end of this year.



RXI-109-1501 – Retinal Scarring in Advanced Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD)



Enrollment is complete in this Phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety and clinical activity of RXI-109 to prevent the progression of retinal scarring, a harmful component of numerous retinal diseases. This study is a multi-dose, dose escalation trial conducted in patients with advanced neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) where retinal scarring can result in continued vision loss. The primary endpoint for RXI-109-1501 is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of RXI-109. Additional endpoints will assess RXI-109's potential for clinical activity using numerous assessments to monitor ocular health and visual acuity. The Company expects to complete subject participation in the study by the end of 2017 and share top-line data in early 2018.