uniQure « Terug naar discussie overzicht

"...and other severe diseases"





~ Updated, Long-term Results from the Phase I/II Dose-Escalating Study of AMT-

060 to be Presented on Monday, July 10, 2017 ~



LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, June 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

-- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing

transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced

that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the International

Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) Congress held in Berlin, Germany,

July 8 - 13, 2017.



"The data to be featured in an oral presentation at ISTH now demonstrate long-

term safety, efficacy and the potential for broad application of AAV5 in

hemophilia B," stated Matthew Kapusta, chief executive officer of uniQure. "We

also look forward to the presentation of clinical data demonstrating successful

and effective transduction in patients with pre-existing neutralizing antibodies

to AAV5, further supporting our belief that our AAV5-based gene therapies may

provide clinical benefits to nearly all patients suffering from hemophilia B and

other severe diseases."

