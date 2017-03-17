uniQure « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
3 Posts
Vitavita 17 mrt 2017 om 07:34
Tijd voor de aanmaak van een verzamelplek voor berichtgeving over specifiek AAV5.

www.nature.com/gt/journal/vaop/ncurre...
Vitavita 2 jul 2017 om 14:48
"...and other severe diseases"


~ Updated, Long-term Results from the Phase I/II Dose-Escalating Study of AMT-
060 to be Presented on Monday, July 10, 2017 ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, June 23, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
-- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing
transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced
that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the International
Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) Congress held in Berlin, Germany,
July 8 - 13, 2017.

"The data to be featured in an oral presentation at ISTH now demonstrate long-
term safety, efficacy and the potential for broad application of AAV5 in
hemophilia B," stated Matthew Kapusta, chief executive officer of uniQure. "We
also look forward to the presentation of clinical data demonstrating successful
and effective transduction in patients with pre-existing neutralizing antibodies
to AAV5, further supporting our belief that our AAV5-based gene therapies may
provide clinical benefits to nearly all patients suffering from hemophilia B and
other severe diseases."
Vitavita 31 jul 2017 om 17:45
@ Prof. Dollar: "Dat Chiesi niet de big pharma is waarmee de wereld wordt veroverd daarin kan ik mij vinden. Aan welke 'potential opportunities' die nota bene gerelateerd zijn aan het programma zouden ze denken?"



..deze cliffhanger hebben we ook nog staan...

"and other severe diseases"
