Bone Therapeutics « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Forum Bone Therapeutics geopend

19 feb 2017 om 11:02
Bone Therapeutics is gespecialiseerd in de ontwikkeling van celtherapieproducten bestemd voor de behandeling van osteoarticulaire ziektes en de regeneratie van botweefsel, op basis van een technologisch platform waarmee osteoblasten uit volwassen stamcellen geproduceerd kunnen worden. Het beoogde therapeutische domein betreft toepassingen voor botreconstructie (osteonecrose, niet-geconsolideerde breuken, reconstructie van kaak en gezicht, enz.) en de behandeling van ziektes als osteoporose.

www.beurs.be/products/equities/BE0974...

Groet Henk
20 feb 2017 om 10:59
ik zit hier al een tijdje in, met fors verlies.
Newsflow de laatste maanden is ook erg karig.
Er mag wel iets gaan gebeuren. Partner US for Allogeneic product?
22 feb 2017 om 19:31
U zit er dan vandaag nog een beetje dieper in :o je bent niet alleen hoor zit er ook ferm diep in al !
28 feb 2017 om 17:25
Ook in port: aan 8,50 en 7,50.
17/03 komen ze met nog wat cijfertjes.
Sta klaar om 3de keer bij te kopen.
3 mrt 2017 om 13:30
Wat verwachten jullie van de cash flow die wordt meegedeeld op 17/03? Bone zwakt steeds meer af de afgelopen weken zonder duidelijke reden? Of misschien door het gebrek aan nieuws?
3 mrt 2017 om 15:47
Robbe93 schreef op 3 mrt 2017 om 13:30:


Wat verwachten jullie van de cash flow die wordt meegedeeld op 17/03? Bone zwakt steeds meer af de afgelopen weken zonder duidelijke reden? Of misschien door het gebrek aan nieuws?


Inderdaad weinig nieuws en ze blijven zakken.
Heel weinig interesse in Bone(voorlopig?).
Hopelijk goed nieuws 17/03, zoniet, heeft de koers hier misschien al op gereageerd.
Ik blijf zitten. Misschien een bijkomende aankoop.
3 mrt 2017 om 18:04
Brammeke schreef op 3 mrt 2017 om 15:47:


Inderdaad weinig nieuws en ze blijven zakken.
Heel weinig interesse in Bone(voorlopig?).
Hopelijk goed nieuws 17/03, zoniet, heeft de koers hier misschien al op gereageerd.
Ik blijf zitten. Misschien een bijkomende aankoop.


Vergis je niet: de cijfers komen donderdag 16 maart!


Bone Therapeutics Notice of Full Year 2016 Results

Results to be announced on Thursday 16 March 2017

Gosselies, Belgium, 3 March 2017, 7am CET - BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, today announces it will release its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2016 on Thursday 16 March 2017.

Thomas Lienard, Chief Executive Officer, and Wim Goemaere, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and Q&A at 10:00 CET / 09:00 GMT to discuss the results. The call will be conducted in English and a replay will be available for 30 days via the company’s website.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the appropriate numbers below quoting the conference ID:

Belgium: +32 (0)81 70 00 61
France: +33 (0) 805 63 20 56
US: +1 (866) 966 9439
UK: +44 (0) 1452 555 566

Conference ID: 81483630

The presentation for the call will be made available on the investors section of the Bone Therapeutics website shortly before the call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start timing.
3 mrt 2017 om 18:08
Aafje Aasgier schreef op 3 mrt 2017 om 18:04:


Vergis je niet: de cijfers komen donderdag 16 maart!


Klopt.
4 mrt 2017 om 12:21
Welk nieuws zou er kunnen komen om de koers een boost te geven? Het aandeel blijft maar wegzakken en ik verwacht niet dat de cijfers super gaan zijn..
4 mrt 2017 om 23:51
rider13 schreef op 4 mrt 2017 om 12:21:


Welk nieuws zou er kunnen komen om de koers een boost te geven? Het aandeel blijft maar wegzakken en ik verwacht niet dat de cijfers super gaan zijn..


De volledige fase 2 resultaten voor Allob bij vertebrale fusie worden in het tweede kwartaal van 2017 verwacht. Dit zou de koers een boost kunnen geven...........of een extra knal naar beneden als de resultaten tegenvallen. Het blijft spannend, beleggen
9 mrt 2017 om 18:14
gallery.mailchimp.com/514b2fb84 ... _Final.pdf

Bone Therapeutics voltooit rekrutering van 16 patiënten in de
ALLOB® Fase I/IIA studie voor vertraagd-helende breuken
Laatste patiënt voor interim analyse behandeld eind februari.
Resultaten interim data-analyse verwacht in september 2017 -
10 mrt 2017 om 14:11
Bone Therapeutics zal deelnemen aan komende belangrijke congressen
Gosselies, België, 10 maart 2017, 9.00 uur CET – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels en Paris: BOTHE), het celtherapiebedrijf dat zich richt op de behandeling van belangrijke, onvervulde medische behoeften in het domein van orthopedie en botziektes, kondigt vandaag aan dat het zal deelnemen aan de volgende investeerderscongressen:
BioCapital Europe
Datum: 15 maart
Locatie: Amsterdam, Nederland

Portzamparc Mid & Small Cap Conference
Datum: 21-22 maart
Locatie: Parijs, Frankrijk

KBC Securities Healthcare Conference
Datum: 29 maart
Locatie: Brussels, België

European SmallCap Event
Datum: 18-19 april
Locatie: Parijs, Frankrijk

ARM Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day
Datum: 27 april
Locatie: Boston, VS

Bone Therapeutics zal ook aanwezig zijn op de volgende partnering conferentie en evenement voor particuliere beleggers:
VFB Happening
Datum: 25 maart
Locatie: Antwerpen, België

Knowledge for Growth
Datum: 18 mei
Locatie: Gent, België

bron: gallery.mailchimp.com/514b2fb84 ... _Final.pdf -
16 mrt 2017 om 07:49
goeiedag,
wat denken jullie over de cijfers?
16 mrt 2017 om 10:55
Verdere vooruitgang pijplijn bij Bone Therapeutics Gepubliceerd op 16 mrt 2017 om 07:46 (ABM FN) Bone Therapeutics heeft verdere vooruitgang geboekt met haar pijplijn en de kaspositie kwam hoger uit dan verwacht. Verder werd een nieuwe CEO aangesteld. Dit bleek uit de jaarcijfers die het biotechnologiebedrijf donderdag voorbeurs publiceerde. De strategische prioriteiten werden in 2016 gestroomlijnd, aldus de onderneming. De focus ligt hierbij op de allogene platform ALLOB. De klinische ontwikkelingen op dit platform kenden een sterke vooruitgang. Bij productlijn PREOB werd verdere efficiëntie aangetoond. De kaspositie van het bedrijf eind december bedroeg 20,3 miljoen euro, wat iets meer is dan verwacht. Eind 2015 bedroeg de kaspositie nog 33,6 miljoen euro. Het operationele inkomen lag in 2016 met 4,0 miljoen euro net iets hoger dan de 3,8 miljoen euro een jaar eerder. Het nettoverlies was met 13,02 miljoen kleiner dan de 14,09 miljoen euro over 2015. Nieuwe CEO Thomas Lienard werd aangesteld als nieuwe CEO, nadat eind 2016 de vorige CEO het bedrijf verliet. Miguel Forte werd eerder al aangekondigd als nieuwe CMO (Chief Medical Officer) en zal mee de weg naar commercialisatie voorbereiden. Outlook Voor dit jaar verwacht de onderneming nieuwe resultaten in het tweede halfjaar voor haar klinische testen rond breuken en de ruggengraat. Het bedrijf rekent op een cashburn van 15 miljoen euro over heel dit jaar. Tot in het tweede kwartaal van 2018 zou de huidige cashpositie moeten volstaan.
20 mrt 2017 om 21:53
Iemand enig idee waardoor de enorme stijging van de koers is veroorzaakt vandaag?
25 apr 2017 om 08:37
weet iemand de jaarresultaten?
10 mei 2017 om 10:17
Agenda Bone TherapeuticsToekomstige agendapunten11/05/2017Trading update (1e kwartaal)26/05/2017Algemene aandeelhoudersvergadering
11 mei 2017 om 13:26
Bone Therapeutics Business Update for First Quarter 2017


11 mei 2017 07:00
Regulated Information
Bone Therapeutics Business Update for First Quarter 2017
 
Completion of recruitment of first 16 patients in ALLOB ® Phase I/IIA delayed-union study
Over 40 patients have now been treated safely with ALLOB ®
Dr. Miguel Forte appointed as Chief Medical Officer to strengthen Bone Therapeutics' clinical leadership team
Gosselies, Belgium, 11 May 2017, 7am CEST - BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, today provides a business update for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017.
Thomas Lienard, Chief Executive Officer of Bone Therapeutics, commented: "During the first quarter of 2017 we have continued to execute on our new business strategy, focused around advancing our allogeneic bone cell therapy platform and strengthening the Company's clinical capabilities in preparation for commercialisation. Over 40 patients have now been treated safely with our allogeneic product ALLOB ® , giving us strong confidence in the potential of our approach.
We look forward to reporting on key inflection points later this year, with interim data from our delayed-union fractures and spinal fusion clinical programmes in September as we move ahead to bring this unique technology to patients and to deliver value for investors ."  
Business highlights
Completion of recruitment of 16 patients for an interim analysis in the ALLOB ® Phase I/IIA delayed-union study. In this six month, open-label clinical study, the safety and efficacy of the Company's allogeneic cell therapy product ALLOB ® is being evaluated in the treatment of delayed-union fractures of long bones.
Safety for these first 16 patients was subsequently confirmed by the Safety Monitoring Committee. To date, Bone Therapeutics has treated over 40 patients in different clinical trials with its allogeneic bone cell therapy product ALLOB ® without clinical adverse effect.
Study is targeting the recruitment of 32 patients, but is flexible and could be stopped prematurely after a positive evaluation of the interim data analysis of the first 16 patients, expected in September.

Corporate highlights
In March 2017, Dr Miguel Forte was appointed Chief Medical Officer, strengthening Bone Therapeutics' leadership team. His expertise in clinical development and regulatory affairs, particularly in the field of regenerative medicine, will help advance the Company's promising pipeline of bone cell therapy products.

Financial highlights
Cash used in operating, investment and financing activities amounted to EUR 3.8 million for the first three months of 2017, compared to EUR 3.3 million for the first quarter of 2016.
Operating loss amounted to EUR 3.0 million compared to EUR 2.4 million for the same period last year.
Cash at the end of March 2017 amounted to EUR 16.5 million.

Outlook
Two potential inflection points are expected in the second half of 2017, with clinical efficacy and safety data expected from ALLOB ® studies in delayed-union fractures and spinal fusion.
Additionally, Bone Therapeutics is expected to provide a recruitment update for the Phase III clinical trial of the autologous product, PREOB ® for the treatment of osteonecrosis.
Good cash management will remain a key priority, with a strong focus on net cash burn. Cash burn for the full year 2017 is expected to be approximately EUR 15 million. Based on its new strategic priorities, the Company provides guidance that it has sufficient cash to carry out its strategic objectives into Q2 2018.
24 mei 2017 om 09:40
3de pakketje gekocht aan 7,50.
gemiddeld nu aan 7,75.
24 mei 2017 om 10:00
Iemand enig idee waarom de koers vandaag zo hard stijgt? Gaat bovendien gepaard met groot volume; uur na opening al drie keer meer als gemiddeld volume. Kan geen nieuws vinden dat deze stijging rechtvaardigt. Wie o wie weet er meer?
