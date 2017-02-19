Bone Therapeutics « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Aafje Aasgier schreef op 3 mrt 2017 om 18:04:
[...]
Vergis je niet: de cijfers komen donderdag 16 maart!
Bone Therapeutics Notice of Full Year 2016 Results
Results to be announced on Thursday 16 March 2017
Gosselies, Belgium, 3 March 2017, 7am CET - BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the bone cell therapy company addressing high unmet medical needs in orthopaedics and bone diseases, today announces it will release its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2016 on Thursday 16 March 2017.
Thomas Lienard, Chief Executive Officer, and Wim Goemaere, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and Q&A at 10:00 CET / 09:00 GMT to discuss the results. The call will be conducted in English and a replay will be available for 30 days via the company’s website.
To access the conference call, please dial one of the appropriate numbers below quoting the conference ID:
Belgium: +32 (0)81 70 00 61
France: +33 (0) 805 63 20 56
US: +1 (866) 966 9439
UK: +44 (0) 1452 555 566
Conference ID: 81483630
The presentation for the call will be made available on the investors section of the Bone Therapeutics website shortly before the call.
To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start timing.
Klopt.