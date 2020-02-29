BioPharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Staat nu op $1.048. Gisteren nog een pluk bijgekocht op $0.93. Ik ben er klaar voor.



Leronlimab is één van de meest veelbelovende medicijnen ter behandeling van virale ziekten (dus ook Corona). Koers heeft nog niet veel gedaan de laatste week: het was een balans tussen de vertraging van het indienen van de BLA voor HIV behandeling en de positieve ontwikkelingen in kanker. Corona was nauwelijks zichtbaar de afgelopen paar weken.



fc



CytoDyn to Hold Conference Call for Updates on Filing Phase 2 Trial with FDA for Treatment of Coronavirus in U.S., Status of BLA, Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Basket Trial for 22 Solid Tumor Cancers and Licensing Opportunities in Several Countries



VANCOUVER, Washington, Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY), (“CytoDyn” or the “Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab (PRO 140), a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, and Craig Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host an investment community conference call on March 5, 2020 to provide a comprehensive update on several recent developments. The conference call will focus on the following key agenda items:



* Bruce Patterson, M.D., chief executive officer and founder of IncellDx, a diagnostic partner and advisor to CytoDyn, will provide a detailed explanation of the mechanism of action for treating coronavirus with leronlimab



* Filing of an IND and Phase 2 clinical trial protocol with the FDA for the treatment of coronavirus with leronlimab in the U.S.



* Status of U.S. filing of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for leronlimab in combination with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients



* Status of the Company’s request for Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of mTNBC with leronlimab



* Expected timing of the Company’s filing for a new request for Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of 22 different solid tumor cancers



* Anticipated timing of potential approval by TFDA (Taiwanese FDA) of leronlimab for the treatment of cancer, HIV and coronavirus



* Anticipated timing of potential approval by CFDA (Chinese FDA) of leronlimab for the treatment of cancer and coronavirus



* Testimony from cancer patients regarding their experiences with leronlimab for cancer treatment



* Overview of ongoing licensing opportunities with several countries for the use of leronlimab for the treatment of HIV, cancer and coronavirus



Management will dedicate approximately 45 minutes to address questions from analysts and investors.



Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Dial-In: 877-407-2986 US / 201-378-4916 International