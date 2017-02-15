Login
 
Europa, Euro, Brexit, etc.

DeZwarteRidder 15 feb 2017 om 18:29

Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.211
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1755
Gegeven: 2138
Brexit vergt aanpassing 20.000 EU-wetten
2 uur geleden

Een EU-begrotingsgat van 10 miljard euro en meer dan 20.833 richtlijnen en verordeningen waarover moet worden onderhandeld. En wie gaat de 3800 Britten die salaris of pensioen van de EU ontvangen straks betalen? De ‘brexit’ wordt een opgave van formaat.

Dat concluderen journalisten van het Amerikaanse Politico woensdag, na bestudering van 21 rapporten van verschillende comités in het Europees Parlement. Zo zouden er veertig EU-wetten per werkdag moeten worden afgewerkt om de job in de twee jaar die er voor de onderhandelingen staat af te krijgen.

Ook zal het EU-verdrag deels moeten worden herschreven omdat het Verenigd Koninkrijk in allerlei artikelen wordt geschrapt. Er zal iets moeten worden geregeld voor de 1800 Britten die nu bij de EU-instellingen werken, en voor de 2000 voormalige Britse EU-ambtenaren met pensioenrecht.

De rapporten, opgesteld tussen oktober 2016 en januari, geven volgens Politco een gedetailleerd beeld over wat de onderhandelaars tussen de EU en de Britten te wachten staat zodra de Britse regering de officiële scheidingspapieren naar Brussel stuurt.
DeZwarteRidder 15 feb 2017 om 19:35
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.211
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1755
Gegeven: 2138
Europees Parlement stemt in met vrijhandelsverdrag met Canada

Veelbesproken Ceta-verdrag kan voorlopig in werking treden, maar nationale parlementen moeten er ook nog over oordelen.

'Zou TTIP er onder Hillary Clinton wel snel komen? Forget it'
DeZwarteRidder 15 feb 2017 om 20:08
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.211
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1755
Gegeven: 2138
Nederland in actie tegen belastingontwijking
Gisteren, 19:56

DEN HAAG - Nederland verzet zich niet langer tegen een snellere Europese aanpak van een vorm van belastingontwijking door multinationals. Het gaat daarbij om bepaalde omstandigheden waardoor deze ondernemingen bijvoorbeeld in Nederland en in een ander land geen belasting betalen.

Op aandringen van de Tweede Kamer beloofde minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem (Financiën) dinsdag dat Nederland in Brussel niet zal aansturen op verder uitstel van invoering. Aanvankelijk wilde de regering een latere invoerdatum dan 2019, zodat bijvoorbeeld de Verenigde Staten hun zaken op orde konden brengen.

De Tweede Kamer met onder meer regeringspartij PvdA vindt dat niet kunnen. De meerderheid schaarde zich achter de oproep van SP-Kamerlid Arnold Merkies. Hij wil dat aan de ongewenste situatie waarbij bedrijven ontsnappen aan heffingen, zo snel mogelijk een einde komt.
DeZwarteRidder 16 feb 2017 om 11:35
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.211
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1755
Gegeven: 2138
ECB ziet nettowinst oplopen

FRANKFURT - De Europese Centrale Bank (ECB) heeft afgelopen jaar meer winst geboekt dan in 2015, voornamelijk als gevolg van gestegen rente-inkomsten. Dat maakte de ECB donderdag bekend.

De instelling hield onder de streep bijna 1,2 miljard euro over, wat 111 miljoen euro meer is dan een jaar eerder. Dat er meer geld in Frankfurt bleef hangen heeft te maken met de manier waarop de centrale bank de economische groei en inflatie in de eurozone probeert aan te jagen.

De ECB koopt maandelijks miljarden aan obligaties op, om zo verkapt geld in de Europese economie te pompen. Als gevolg hiervan is de balans van de ECB afgelopen jaar fors gegroeid, van 257 miljard naar 349 miljard euro. Door al dit extra schuldpapier op de balans heeft de ECB ook recht op veel meer rente. De totale nettorentebaten bedroegen vorig jaar ruim 1,6 miljard euro, bijna 12 procent meer dan in het jaar ervoor.

De nettowinst van de ECB wordt onder de nationale centrale banken van het eurogebied verdeeld. In Nederland is dat De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).
izdp 16 feb 2017 om 12:11
0
Lid sinds: 31 okt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
8.599
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1389
Gegeven: 765
Fake geld zegt wilders, dus laten ze het maar houden.
DeZwarteRidder 16 feb 2017 om 15:11
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.211
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1755
Gegeven: 2138
EU-parlement stemt in met antiterreurwetten
49 min geleden

STRAATSBURG - Alle reizigers, ook EU-burgers, die de Schengenzone binnenkomen of verlaten, moeten aan de grens worden gecontroleerd op registratie in databanken. De lidstaten hebben een jaar de tijd om die verplichting, bedoeld om passagiers met gestolen of nagemaakte paspoorten en ID-kaarten op te pakken, in wetgeving om te zetten.

In de strijd tegen terrorisme wordt het in de hele EU bovendien strafbaar om te reizen naar een conflictzone om er als terrorist te worden getraind. Ook voor het rekruteren voor terroristische doeleinden kunnen mensen worden vervolgd, evenals voor het regelen of financieren van dergelijke reizen.

De maatregelen zijn donderdag door het Europees Parlement in Straatsburg goedgekeurd, nadat de EU-ministers eerder al akkoord waren gegaan. Het pakket is versneld behandeld vanwege de aanslagen in Europa.

EU-parlementariër Jeroen Lenaers (CDA): ,,Deze wetgeving is cruciaal omdat het de verschillen in strafbaarstelling tussen EU-landen gelijk trekt. De zwakke schakels gaan eruit. Het gevaar van terugkerende strijders uit het kalifaat neemt toe en ze worden gevaarlijker hoe langer ze daar geweest zijn. We moeten niet de fout maken alleen oog te hebben voor de Nederlanders. Alle Europese jihadisten die betrokken zijn geweest bij IS zijn potentieel een groot gevaar.”

De systematische controleverplichting aan de grenzen geldt voor land, zee- en luchthavens. Als ze tot lange wachtrijen of verkeersopstoppingen leiden mag worden overgegaan op steekproefsgewijze controles.
DeZwarteRidder 17 feb 2017 om 19:25
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.211
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1755
Gegeven: 2138

FD.NL

Blair vraagt Britten op te staan tegen brexit

Het Britse volk heeft volgens de oud-premier het recht om van gedachten te veranderen nu de voorwaarden van een Brits vertrek uit de EU duidelijk worden.
DeZwarteRidder 18 feb 2017 om 09:39
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.211
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1755
Gegeven: 2138
Wordt oproep Blair tegen Brexit gehoord?
Benjamin Harmsen

Gisteren, 17:42

Persconferentie Tony Blair over de Brexit Lia van Bekhoven, correspondent in Groot Brittannië: 'De vraag is hoe geloofwaardig Blair nog is'

De Britten moeten opstaan en zich tegen de Brexit keren. Dat heeft oud-premier Tony Blair gezegd tijdens een toespraak in Londen. Hij noemt de situatie waarin Groot-Brittannië zich bevindt surrealistisch en zegt dat de regering van Theresa May een vat vol tegenstrijdigheden is.

'De Britten wisten volgens Blair niet waarvoor zij stemden', zegt Lia van Bekhoven, correspondent in Groot-Brittannië. 'Het was volgens hem allemaal vaag en de argumenten van de uittreders zouden gebaseerd zijn op leugens. Omdat de Britten uit onwetendheid stemden hebben ze volgens Blair het recht van mening te veranderen en een tweede referendum te eisen, wanneer ze zich uiteindelijk realiseren hoe nadelig die uittreding is.'
Theresa May moet het ontgelden

Blair deed zijn oproep tijdens een toespraak bij de pro-Europese actiegroep Open Britain. Volgens hem zou premier Theresa May geobsedeerd zijn door de Brexit en de Britten misleiden. De oud-premier meent verder dat de EU het nationale belang van Groot-Brittannië dient: 'We zijn trotse Britten die geloven dat ons land in de 21e eeuw partner moet blijven van de grootste politieke unie en grootste markt, hier pal voor de deur.'

De werkelijke kosten moeten volgens Blair geopenbaard worden. Het beleid van May zou gelijk staan aan van een klif rennen. Daarom vindt hij dat de Brexit verhinderd moet worden: 'anders zullen toekomstige generaties ons dat erg kwalijk nemen.'
Geloofwaardigheid Blair

De vraag is volgens Van Bekhoven hoe geloofwaardig Blair nog is. 'Hij is de man die in 2004 de deur openzette voor een golf van twee miljoen nieuwe Europese migranten, zonder dat hij de moeite nam om de Britten daarop voor te bereiden. Velen willen daarom niks meer van Tony Blair weten: zelfs in de pro-Europese hoek.'
morgen1 18 feb 2017 om 14:00
0
Lid sinds: 02 jul 2004
Laatste bezoek: 09 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
922
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 111
Gegeven: 2
Merkel says there is a problem with the value of the euro

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that there was a "problem" with the value of the euro because the European Central Bank was tailoring its policies to weaker members of the euro zone and not strictly to Germany.

"We have at the moment in the euro zone of course a problem with the value of the euro," Merkel told the Munich Security Conference in an unusual foray into currency policy.

"The ECB has a monetary policy that is not geared to Germany, rather it is tailored (to countries) from Portugal to Slovenia or Slovakia. If we still had the (German) D-Mark it would surely have a different value than the euro does at the moment. But this is an independent monetary policy over which I have no influence as German chancellor."

The remarks, made as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence watched on in the audience, came after a trade adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump accused Germany of profiting from a "grossly undervalued" euro.
DeZwarteRidder 18 feb 2017 om 14:07
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.211
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1755
Gegeven: 2138
quote:

morgen1 schreef op 18 feb 2017 om 14:00:


Merkel says there is a problem with the value of the euro

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that there was a "problem" with the value of the euro because the European Central Bank was tailoring its policies to weaker members of the euro zone and not strictly to Germany.

"We have at the moment in the euro zone of course a problem with the value of the euro," Merkel told the Munich Security Conference in an unusual foray into currency policy.

"The ECB has a monetary policy that is not geared to Germany, rather it is tailored (to countries) from Portugal to Slovenia or Slovakia. If we still had the (German) D-Mark it would surely have a different value than the euro does at the moment. But this is an independent monetary policy over which I have no influence as German chancellor."

The remarks, made as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence watched on in the audience, came after a trade adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump accused Germany of profiting from a "grossly undervalued" euro.

Merkel heeft gewoon een mooi excuus tegenover Trump.

Het is gewoon een keihard feit dat Duitsland en Nederland enorm profiteren van de lage(re) euro en dat is helemaal niet erg, want zo krijgen we flink wat compensatie voor de financiering van Griekenland.
Bovendien zijn we hierdoor redelijk goed beschermd tegen Amerikaanse invoerheffingen (als Trump inderdaad zo dom is).
hetisooknooitgoed® 19 feb 2017 om 06:52
0
Lid sinds: 30 dec 2009
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
6.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1516
Gegeven: 259
Het déjà vu van de Griekse schuldencrisis
www.nu.nl/griekenland/4477284/deja-vu...

De eurolanden willen dat de overheid van het Zuid-Europese land voor het volgende deel jaarlijks een begrotingsoverschot draait van 3,5 procent.
Maar volgens het IMF is dit niet te doen voor het land dat zucht onder een schuldenlast van maar liefst 180 procent van het bruto binnenlands product. Het fonds wil de eis voor het overschot verlagen naar 1,5 procent, maar de eurolanden vrezen dat Griekenland dan delen van de schuld niet meer op tijd kan terugbetalen.
Deze strijdt woedt ook binnen het IMF zelf, waarin vooral westerse landen vertegenwoordigd zijn. Europese landen hebben, gekeken naar de grootte van hun economie, een relatief grote stem in het bestuur van het IMF.

Het IMF denkt niet dat de schuldenlast van Griekenland houdbaar is en vindt dat er schuldverlichting plaats moet vinden. Dat kan door simpelweg schulden te schrappen, betalingstermijnen uit te stellen of de rente te verlagen. Maar linksom of rechtsom krijgen eurolanden minder geld terug en hier willen de Europese overheden niks van weten.
DeZwarteRidder 20 feb 2017 om 13:47
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.211
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1755
Gegeven: 2138
FD.nl

Hou op met de euro overal de schuld van te geven

De euro is een keurslijf. Met de euro zullen we nooit het pad naar duurzame groei terugvinden. Je hoort het te pas en te onpas. Maar het is misleidende onzin.
bearishbull 20 feb 2017 om 13:59
0
Lid sinds: 09 sep 2003
Laatste bezoek: 09 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
6.277
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 515
Gegeven: 195
Europa is zwak. Een continent zonder ballen. Besluitenloos. Zo beter?

Ik ben persoonlijk niet anti Europa, maar wel anti slappe hap politiek.
fred12345 20 feb 2017 om 14:44
0
Lid sinds: 19 mei 2011
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
5.807
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 533
Gegeven: 13
quote:

DeZwarteRidder schreef op 20 feb 2017 om 13:47:


FD.nl

Hou op met de euro overal de schuld van te geven

De euro is een keurslijf. Met de euro zullen we nooit het pad naar duurzame groei terugvinden. Je hoort het te pas en te onpas. Maar het is misleidende onzin.



Keurslijf ja dat klopt, de zwakke broeders zouden een eigen munt moeten hebben om deze te devalueren, dat zou veel effectiever zijn.
Aan de andere kant willen we wel duurzame groei...liever niet we lopen overal al tegen problemen aan bij een beetje groei..o.a. in verkeer etc.
rationeel 20 feb 2017 om 14:47
0
Lid sinds: 07 okt 2004
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
15.910
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1595
Gegeven: 42
quote:

fred12345 schreef op 20 feb 2017 om 14:44:


[...]

Keurslijf ja dat klopt, de zwakke broeders zouden een eigen munt moeten hebben om deze te devalueren, dat zou veel effectiever zijn.
Aan de andere kant willen we wel duurzame groei...liever niet we lopen overal al tegen problemen aan bij een beetje groei..o.a. in verkeer etc.


Minder mensen de oplossing.
New dawn 20 feb 2017 om 17:17
0
Lid sinds: 10 jun 2010
Laatste bezoek: 07 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
8.480
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1153
Gegeven: 711
quote:

fred12345 schreef op 20 feb 2017 om 14:44:


[...]

Keurslijf ja dat klopt, de zwakke broeders zouden een eigen munt moeten hebben om deze te devalueren, dat zou veel effectiever zijn.
Aan de andere kant willen we wel duurzame groei...liever niet we lopen overal al tegen problemen aan bij een beetje groei..o.a. in verkeer etc.


Heel juist. Die landen kunnen dat niet meer doen.
DeZwarteRidder 20 feb 2017 om 18:46
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.211
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1755
Gegeven: 2138
Winkeliers Benelux willen gelijke spelregels
Vandaag, 13:09

Winkeliers in de Benelux kunnen de komende jaren tienduizenden banen creëren als de verschillende nationale regels verder worden gelijkgetrokken. Het aanbod kan dan ook groter worden, de omzet hoger en de prijzen voor consumenten scherper. Dat staat in een nieuwe studie, waarover Detailhandel Nederland erg enthousiast is.

In België, Nederland en Luxemburg zijn veel zaken nu uiteenlopend geregeld en dat zou winkels ervan weerhouden om ook filialen of een webshop in buurlanden te beginnen. Volgens onderzoek van de Gentse Vlerick Business School, in opdracht van de overheden van de drie landen, zou het maken van betere afspraken tegen 2025 circa 95.000 banen, 36.000 nieuwe bedrijven en 23 miljard euro extra omzet kunnen opleveren.

Detailhandel Nederland is erg blij met het rapport. ,,De studie presenteert maatregelen die moeten leiden tot één gezamenlijke detailhandelsmarkt. Daarmee wordt het voor winkeliers makkelijker om grensoverschrijdend te handelen en voor consumenten eenvoudiger om te kopen over de grens.''

Vooral retailers die actief zijn in de grensregio's hebben nu vaak last van alle verschillen in de regels. ,,Denk aan verschillen in btw-tarieven of verschillende statiegeldsystemen'', verklaart Margriet Keijzer, secretaris Europa bij de brancheorganisatie.

Het is de Benelux toegestaan om afspraken te maken die verder gaan dan de afspraken op Europees niveau, en daar wil de detailhandel graag gebruik van maken. Volgens de branche duurt besluitvorming op Europees niveau vaak erg lang. In regionaal verband is het veel eenvoudiger en sneller om zaken op elkaar af te stemmen.

Het onderzoek is uitgevoerd in het kader van het in 2015 opgestelde 'Actieplan voor banen en groei'. Maandag worden de conclusies van de studie gepresenteerd aan de ministers van Economische Zaken van de drie Benelux-landen.
hetisooknooitgoed® 20 feb 2017 om 20:00
0
Lid sinds: 30 dec 2009
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
6.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1516
Gegeven: 259
quote:

rationeel schreef op 20 feb 2017 om 14:47:


[...]
Minder mensen de oplossing.
Nee .... een einde maken aan de ellendige polarisatie (niet alleen vanuit rechts, maar juist vanuit politiek correct midden- en links) en dingen met een knipoog weer tegen elkaar kunnen zeggen is DE oplossing.

Al heb je een multiculturele opvoeding gehad en heb je een multiculturele familie, dan moet je niet denken dat op openbare forums dezelfde dingen gezegd kunnen worden als binnen je eigen familie, want dan discrimineer je kennelijk opeens. Zo gepolariseerd is de grote gemene deler in de samenleving geworden.

Al ben ik helemaal geen fan van Wilders, Trump en Marine le Pen (je hebt er niks aan) .... ik denk dat de westerse samenleving zo langzamerhand dit soort politici met vlag- en wimpel verdient ... want ze maken het er met z'n allen zelf naar.

www.panicposters.com/media/catalog/pr...
rationeel 21 feb 2017 om 12:09
1
Lid sinds: 07 okt 2004
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
15.910
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1595
Gegeven: 42
quote:

mineset® schreef op 20 feb 2017 om 20:00:


[...]Nee .... een einde maken aan de ellendige polarisatie (niet alleen vanuit rechts, maar juist vanuit politiek correct midden- en links) en dingen met een knipoog weer tegen elkaar kunnen zeggen is DE oplossing.

Al heb je een multiculturele opvoeding gehad en heb je een multiculturele familie, dan moet je niet denken dat op openbare forums dezelfde dingen gezegd kunnen worden als binnen je eigen familie, want dan discrimineer je kennelijk opeens. Zo gepolariseerd is de grote gemene deler in de samenleving geworden.

Al ben ik helemaal geen fan van Wilders, Trump en Marine le Pen (je hebt er niks aan) .... ik denk dat de westerse samenleving zo langzamerhand dit soort politici met vlag- en wimpel verdient ... want ze maken het er met z'n allen zelf naar.

www.panicposters.com/media/catalog/pr...


En zo zeg ik dan...heel open en eerlijk:

De echte problemen zijn overbevolking en godsdienst.
DeZwarteRidder 21 feb 2017 om 13:39
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 10 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.211
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1755
Gegeven: 2138
EU-ministers dichten gat in belastingregels
10 min geleden

BRUSSEL - Het wordt lastiger voor grote bedrijven die in de Europese Unie actief zijn om belasting te ontwijken. De ministers van Financiën van de EU-landen hebben soort sluiproute afgesloten waardoor vooral Amerikaanse multinationals fiscaal kunnen 'shoppen' in verschillende landen en daardoor niet of nauwelijks belasting afdragen.

De bewindslieden stemden dinsdag in Brussel unaniem in met nieuwe regels die in 2020 moeten ingaan, een jaar later dan in het oorspronkelijke voorstel. De Nederlandse regering had eerder gepleit voor uitstel tot 2024, maar slikte dat eerder deze maand in onder druk van de Tweede Kamer.

De aangepaste richtlijn tegen belastingontwijking moet een einde maken aan de praktijk dat multinationals via bijvoorbeeld Nederlandse vennootschappen de fiscale dans kunnen ontspringen. Ze doen dat door handig gebruik te maken van verschillen in wetgeving in landen binnen en buiten de EU.
Eerlijke belastingheffing

EU-commissaris Pierre Moscovici (Belastingen) noemde akkoord "een succesverhaal in onze campagne voor eerlijke belastingheffing". "Stap voor stap elimineren we de kanalen die sommige bedrijven gebruiken om aan belasting te ontsnappen." Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem sprak van "weer een stap in de aanpak van belastingontwijking". Het Europees Parlement gaat zich nu over de voorstellen buigen.

De ministers bereikten ook overeenstemming over de criteria voor een zwarte lijst van landen die niet meewerken aan het bestrijden van belastingontwijking.
