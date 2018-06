To whom it may concern,



In the unaudited results of Yatra Cap. Ltd. per 30-09-2016 the NAV per share was presented as EUR 7,53 and a guidance of the final cash redemption value was given of EUR 6,20 -6,40 subject to uncertainty. What currency rate was used for this guidance is not mentioned but the INR to EUR rate has been developing positively compared to the 30-09 rate. (up 5% Feb 2017).



What do you expect?



In the same report the Board of Yatra mentions new good opportunities to re-invest cash-proceeds as the Indian real estate market would again be “very attractive”. Large shareholders are to be contacted with regard to these ideas which is good of course.



As a private investor I am not asked upfront which is why I give my opinion already in this forum.Do you agree ?





1. If the market is that attractive the Board can proof this by showing higher than expected results in the final liquidations being executed.

2. The Board in my opinion has a personal interest in continuing Yatra Capital Limited.

3. Whatever large investors decide, the promised final redemption close to the final NAV per share is why many small investors held on to the shares.



A small investor,