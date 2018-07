Arrowhead Research « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Jullie kunnen het al gezien hebben op het bullboard, hier nog een keer:



@profittaker1, I first got in around June last year. At that time LK's buyout price of about $1.5 sounded great. Since then I've learned a bit more about the company, its management, its landholdings, Stage Completions and its accomplishments. As I have posted before, my biggest worries are an early buyout, and yes that could be as low as 68 cents + 40%= 95 cents (mind you, that will be a huge profit to me).

However, the company's potential value is so much higher that with prudent autonomous growth we will see $4-$6 within a few years (2-3). That's the reason why I will be sorely disappointed with an early buyout by a much larger company.

A JV with or buyout by a smaller company (more or less equal footing) will see me hang on to the new company's shares as the Montney offers serious opportunities.

I see a risk there with Stage Completions, they may well be so successful that a bigger company will want to get BBI's deal with Stage and come with an offer for Stage, where BBI will only be a side part of the deal. I hope that BBI wins this race to success from Stage as this would be better for investors.

Well, it's only my opinion.



Have fun