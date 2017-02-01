Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Grondstoffen  /  Northern Dynasty Minerals: gaat het door of niet?

Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Northern Dynasty Minerals: gaat het door of niet?

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
11 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
DeZwarteRidder 1 feb 2017 om 12:20
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 29 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.826
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1795
Gegeven: 2142
FD.NL

Mijnbouwbedrijf 400% meer waard door Trump, hoe kan dat?

Mijnbouwer zit in Alaska op een enorme berg koper, en met soepelere milieuregels zou dat efficient te winnen zijn



www.stockhouse.com/companies/quote?sy...
DeZwarteRidder 1 feb 2017 om 12:54
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 29 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.826
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1795
Gegeven: 2142
Overview

The Pebble Project is seeking to develop a globally significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum and silver into a modern mining operation. It is located on land that the State of Alaska secured during the Cook Inlet Land Exchange of 1974 -- a three way land swap involving the federal government, the state and the Cook Inlet Region Inc. (CIRI), an Alaska native regional corporation. The State of Alaska secured land including what is now Pebble, explicitly for its mineral potential.

The Pebble deposit is one of the greatest stores of mineral wealth ever discovered. The current resource estimate includes 6.44 billion tonnes in the measured and indicated categories containing 57 billion lb copper, 70 million oz gold, 3.4 billion lb molybdenum and 344 million oz silver; and 4.46 billion tonnes in the inferred category, containing 24.5 billion lb copper, 37 million oz gold, 2.2 billion lb molybdenum and 170 million oz silver(1). Quantities of palladium and rhenium also occur in the deposit.

Key project strengths include:

a mineral resource with the tonnes, grade, metallurgy and geometry to potentially support a modern, long-life mine;
one of the most extensive environmental databases ever assembled for a resource development project in America;
a stable and predictable regulatory environment in Alaska and the US; and
broad public support for responsible resource development in Alaska.


(1) 2014 Pebble mineral resource estimate
DeZwarteRidder 1 feb 2017 om 13:13
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 29 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.826
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1795
Gegeven: 2142
January 26, 2017
Northern Dynasty Announces Closing Of US$37.444 Million Bought Deal Offering
January 26, 2017, Vancouver, BC -- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE MKT: NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering, including the exercise in full of the Underwriters' over-allotment option (the "Offering"). A total of 20.24 million common shares of the Company were sold at a price of US$1.85 per share for gross proceeds of US$37.444 million. The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated January 12, 2017 among the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, TD Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets, as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc., as co-managers (collectively, the "Underwriters"). The Company paid a 5% commission to the Underwriters.

The proceeds of the Offering are anticipated to be used by the Company for (i) advancement of the Company's multi-dimensional strategy to address the pre-emptive regulatory action of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under Section 404 (c) of the Clean Water Act; (ii) preparation of the Pebble Project for the initiation of federal and state permitting under the U.S. National Environmental Policy Act; (iii) environmental monitoring, engineering and environmental studies, field investigations and related technical studies to finalize a proposed development plan for the Pebble Project, (iv) enhanced outreach and engagement with political and regulatory offices in the Alaska state and U.S. federal government and among Alaska Native partners and broader regional and state-wide stakeholder groups, (v) Alaskan corporate, tenure and site maintenance, (vi) general corporate purposes, and (vii) working capital requirements.
seadoc 12 apr 2017 om 21:06
0
Lid sinds: 24 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 29 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
654
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 25
Gegeven: 21
aardige stijging op dit bericht: www.stockhouse.com/news/press-release...
DeZwarteRidder 12 apr 2017 om 21:09
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 29 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.826
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1795
Gegeven: 2142
quote:

seadoc schreef op 12 apr 2017 om 21:06:


aardige stijging op dit bericht: www.stockhouse.com/news/press-release...

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2017

VANCOUVER, April 11, 2017 /CNW/ - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE MKT: NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") announces that its 100%-owned US subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership") has received notice of approval of a Miscellaneous Land Use Permit ("MLUP") from the Alaska Department of Natural Resources ("DNR") for its ongoing activities at the Pebble Project in southwest Alaska.

"The Alaska Department of Natural Resources and other state agencies have had an active oversight presence at the Pebble Project site for more than a decade, and have confirmed that Pebble is a well-managed exploration project," said Tom Collier, Pebble Partnership CEO. "We will continue our site operations in 2017 in full compliance with the State's permit conditions, and in a manner that protects the broader public interest in the lands and resources surrounding the Pebble property."

The Pebble Partnership is in the process of reviewing in detail the state land use permit received today. However, Collier confirmed Pebble will be advancing a program of work in Alaska in 2017 to prepare the project to initiate permitting under the Clean Water Act and National Environmental Policy Act.

Given the extensive work undertaken at the Pebble Project over the past decade or more, and anticipated future activity, the 2017 MLUP includes a requirement for a performance guaranty in the amount of $2 million related to any potential reclamation liability.

The Pebble Partnership maintains an operations base in Iliamna, Alaska with full-time staff responsible for care and maintenance of Pebble Project equipment, facilities and installations. Each year, Pebble staff undertake a program of inspections, and where necessary make repairs to ensure public safety and enhance reclamation, at the 1,300+ borehole sites on the property.
DeZwarteRidder 29 jan 2018 om 16:43
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 29 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.826
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1795
Gegeven: 2142
Updated at source - Northern Dynasty: Permitting for Southwest Alaska's Pebble Project remains on track
T.NDM | 3 hours ago

Canada NewsWire

VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2018

2017 settlement agreement provides clear path for project review and permitting

VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2018 /CNW/ - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX: NDM; NYSE MKT: NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") confirms the Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") permitting process for Southwest Alaska's Pebble Project continues to advance under the guidance of lead federal agency, the US Army Corps of Engineers (the "Corps").

"The settlement agreement that the Pebble Partnership entered into with the US Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") last year provides Pebble an unfettered opportunity to proceed through normal course permitting under the Clean Water Act and National Environmental Policy Act," said Northern Dynasty President & CEO Ron Thiessen. "We have every confidence that Pebble's ultimate project design will meet the rigorous environmental standards enforced in Alaska and the US, and that the EIS permitting process initiated by the Corps this month will demonstrate that compliance through an open, objective, transparent and science-driven review."

Under the terms of a May 2017 settlement agreement reached between Northern Dynasty's 100%-owned subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership and the US EPA, the federal agency agreed it will not advance any action under Section 404(c) of the Clean Water Act until a final EIS for the Pebble Project has been completed – so long as that occurs within four years of the settlement agreement and Pebble files permit applications within 30 months of the settlement agreement. Earlier this month, the Corps accepted as complete a CWA 404 permit application submitted by the Pebble Partnership in December 2017, and has initiated the EIS permitting process.

Northern Dynasty acknowledged a statement issued by the EPA late on Friday, January 26 that indicates the federal agency will continue to support Pebble's due process rights as agreed in the settlement, though it has suspended withdrawal of a pre-emptive regulatory action under CWA 404(c) initiated at Pebble in July 2014.

Thiessen said Northern Dynasty believes EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's announcement will have no effect on the process or outcome of regulatory permitting for the Pebble Project. "Nothing has changed," he said, noting that the EIS process initiated by the Corps earlier this month will continue to proceed efficiently and that no new environmental regulations or process steps have been introduced.

"We expect the permitting process for Pebble to advance expeditiously over the next few years, and that a draft and final EIS will be completed upon which final permitting decisions for the Pebble Project will be made," Thiessen said. "Ultimately, we believe the Pebble EIS will describe a project that protects clean water and the world-class fisheries of Bristol Bay, and presents the opportunity for substantial economic benefits for the people of the region and the state. We'd encourage all Alaskans and all interested stakeholders to participate fully in the thorough, objective and rigorous review of the Pebble Project."

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly-owned Alaska-based US subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership and other wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedar.com and US public filings at www.sec.gov.

Ronald W. Thiessen
President & CEO

Read more at www.stockhouse.com/news/press-release...
easy56 29 jan 2018 om 16:50
0
Lid sinds: 22 apr 2007
Laatste bezoek: 29 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
13.180
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 711
Gegeven: 502
finance.yahoo.com/quote/nak?ltr=1

volgende die door t putje gaat

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)
DeZwarteRidder 29 jan 2018 om 17:23
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 29 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
27.826
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1795
Gegeven: 2142
quote:

easy56 schreef op 29 jan 2018 om 16:50:


finance.yahoo.com/quote/nak?ltr=1
volgende die door t putje gaat
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Blijkbaar waren de verwachtingen te hoog.
easy56 29 jan 2018 om 17:28
0
Lid sinds: 22 apr 2007
Laatste bezoek: 29 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
13.180
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 711
Gegeven: 502
quote:

easy56 schreef op 29 jan 2018 om 16:50:


finance.yahoo.com/quote/nak?ltr=1

volgende die door t putje gaat

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)
zeer veel van dat soort fondsen eerst zwaar gepromoot.

Dat weerhoud me erin te stappen.

past precies in t rijtje NOVO,GGI,NNA.....
smith&jones 29 jan 2018 om 22:44
0
Lid sinds: 24 feb 2003
Laatste bezoek: 29 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
7.457
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1297
Gegeven: 1116



Trading halt ARV kan ook goed nieuws zijn. NVO reageert niet qua koers, maar RUG kende ineens een paar orders op 0,41 vandaag...

Bob Moriarty is zeer negatief over de grootaandeelhouders van ARV en ik sluit mij daarbij aan. Edoch stijging is stijging. Eens zien wat de woensdag brengt.


S&J.
easy56 29 jan 2018 om 23:06
0
Lid sinds: 22 apr 2007
Laatste bezoek: 29 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
13.180
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 711
Gegeven: 502
quote:

smith&jones schreef op 29 jan 2018 om 22:44:





Trading halt ARV kan ook goed nieuws zijn. NVO reageert niet qua koers, maar RUG kende ineens een paar orders op 0,41 vandaag...

Bob Moriarty is zeer negatief over de grootaandeelhouders van ARV en ik sluit mij daarbij aan. Edoch stijging is stijging. Eens zien wat de woensdag brengt.


S&J.
Ookal is ARV erg gepromoot en erg gedaald in koers ik hou de mogelijkheid nog open dat dit bedrijf wel degelijk kansrijk is.

Nog niet in bezit.

Wel IVN bijgekocht en SAND.
11 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Apple verliest op rode beursdag Wall Street

29 jan De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn maandag met verlies de dag uitgegaan. Zwaargewicht Apple had last van e...

    Indices

    AEX 566,06 -0,13%
    Dow30# 26.448,30 +0,03%
    EUR/USD 1,2382 +0,01%
    FTSE-100 7.671,53 +0,08%
    Germany30^ 13.307,30 -0,13%
    Gold spot 1.340,31 -0,69%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.466,51 -0,52%

    Stijgers

    Fagron
    +3,44%
    Galapagos
    +3,07%
    Avantium
    +2,00%
    Philip...
    +1,56%
    Aperam
    +1,40%

    Dalers

    Arcadis
    -2,00%
    ForFar...
    -1,94%
    Ahold ...
    -1,80%
    Volker...
    -1,57%
    Wereld...
    -1,50%
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX