Probiodrug « Terug naar discussie overzicht

[verwijderd] 28 jan 2017 om 12:28
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.867
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 415
Gegeven: 67
Kort profiel:

  • Probiodrug ontwikkelt innovatieve medicijnen (behandelingen) tegen Alzheimer
  • Probiodrug heeft drie medicijnen in ontwikkeling. Twee (PBD C-06 en PQ1565) zitten nog in de pre-klinische fase.
  • De derde behandeling (PQ912) zit al in een Phase II klinische safety trial.
  • Probiodrug doet ook pre-klinische dierproeven met combinaties van hun drie producten.
  • Het aandeel Probiodrug is een lange termijn belegging met een hoog risico. Het is nog maar afwachten of de klinische behandelingen met de producten van Probiodrug geen onaanvaardbare bijwerkingen opleveren en wel de gewenste verbeteringen in patiënten laten zien.
  • Er zijn 8,2 miljoen aandelen geplaatst. De beurswaarde is circa € 150 miljoen. Het aandeel kent een zeer geringe free float van 5% tot 10%.
  • Het aandeel heeft een zeer gering handelsvolume.
  • Onder de grootaandeelhouders bevinden zich diverse biotech beleggingsfondsen, JP Morgan, Aviva en Biogen.

Waarom ben ik ingestapt:

Mijn voornaamste reden om in te stappen is dat Biogen een belang van meer dan 3% heeft. Biogen is een groot Amerikaans biotech bedrijf met diverse behandelingen voor met name patiënten met Multiple Sclerose (MS) op de markt. Biogen heeft zelf in de pijplijn ook behandelingen tegen Alzheimer die in een vergevorderde klinische fase zijn. Blijkbaar vindt Biogen – met al hun kennis – het toch van belang om ook bij Probiodrug een voet tussen de deur te hebben.

Biogen heeft meer dan $ 11 miljard omzet en een beurswaarde op de Nasdaq van bijna $ 62 miljard (ter indicatie: bijna 30 keer zo groot als Galapagos).

Verder was er afgelopen vrijdag zonder nieuws (en eigenlijk al op meerdere handelsdagen in januari) sprake van een verhoogd handelsvolume. Kan natuurlijk diverse oorzaken hebben, maar misschien speelt er wat.
twinkletown 3 feb 2017 om 15:58
0
Lid sinds: 13 aug 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
1.147
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 101
Gegeven: 106
Resultaten SAPHIR studie worden mijlpaal voor Probiodrug

let op: bericht van 7 september 2016

(ABM FN-Dow Jones) Resultaten van een Fase 2a studie met een potentiële behandeling tegen de ziekte van Alzheimer moeten voor het Duitse Probiodrug een mijlpaal worden. Dit schreven analisten van de Nieuw-Zeelandse broker Edison Investment Research woensdag in een rapport over het Duitse biotechbedrijf dat aan Euronext Amsterdam genoteerd is.

“De gedifferentieerde aanpak op het gebied van Alzheimer en de waarschijnlijk voldoende gevulde kas met 14,2 miljoen euro zullen tot aan de publicatie van de resultaten de koers van het aandeel ondersteunen”, aldus de analisten, die de Duitse biotechfirma waarderen op 309 miljoen euro of 41,50 euro per aandeel. Voorafgaand aan de eind augustus verschenen halfjaarcijfers werd Probiodrug door de marktvorsers nog gewaardeerd op 303 miljoen euro, of 40,70 euro per aandeel.

De eerste resultaten van de SAPHIR studie met PQ912 worden tegen het eind van het jaar verwacht en de volledige resultaten volgen in 2017. Volgens Edison Investment is de studie relatief kort en hangt de verdere ontwikkeling van PQ912 af van de resultaten. Dit kan leiden tot een Fase2b of zelfs een Fase 3 studie.

“Het zou het beste scenario zijn voor Probiodrug wanneer er in zo’n korte periode een cognitieve verbetering [bij patiënten] wordt waargenomen maar dit is niet per se een voorwaarde om een aantrekkelijke samenwerkingsovereenkomst te sluiten voordat men de laatste onderzoeksfase start”, schreven de analisten.

Edison Investment verwacht dat PQ912 in 2022 op de markt komt en in 2028 een piekomzet van liefst 6 miljard euro zal behalen.

Eerder vandaag meldde Probiodrug dat PQ912 als potentiële ontstekingsremmer goede bevindingen liet zien in een studie bij muizen.

Bron: ABM Financial News
slimbeleggen.com/beursblik-resultaten...
twinkletown 3 feb 2017 om 16:09
0
Lid sinds: 13 aug 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
1.147
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 101
Gegeven: 106
Mooi compact overzicht van het Probiodrug-fondsnieuws op de VEB-site vanaf begin 2016:
www.veb.net/fonds/13340/probiodrug#0
twinkletown 3 feb 2017 om 16:19
0
Lid sinds: 13 aug 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
1.147
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 101
Gegeven: 106
EDISON Research: We value Probiodrug (PBD) at EUR 41,20/share
www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com/sear...
Galajurk 4 feb 2017 om 13:45
0
Lid sinds: 27 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 29 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
1.008
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 184
Gegeven: 67
Ik krijg de site probiodrug.de niet geopend.
Hebben meer mensen daar last van of ligt het aan mij?
Mooie opening trouwens , bedankt heren
twinkletown 4 feb 2017 om 17:40
0
Lid sinds: 13 aug 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
1.147
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 101
Gegeven: 106
quote:

Galajurk schreef op 4 feb 2017 om 13:45:


Ik krijg de site probiodrug.de niet geopend.
Hebben meer mensen daar last van of ligt het aan mij?
Mooie opening trouwens , bedankt heren

Dat klopt Galajurk, ik krijg de site ook niet geopend.
Gisteren probleemloos; begin volgende week maar even weer proberen:
www.probiodrug.de
twinkletown 6 feb 2017 om 10:03
0
Lid sinds: 13 aug 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
1.147
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 101
Gegeven: 106
De site Probiodrug is weer in de lucht:
www.probiodrug.de

Bieden en laten: 17,825 - 18,19 (10:00 uur)
Galajurk 6 feb 2017 om 12:25
0
Lid sinds: 27 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 29 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
1.008
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 184
Gegeven: 67
quote:

twinkletown schreef op 6 feb 2017 om 10:03:


De site Probiodrug is weer in de lucht:
www.probiodrug.de

Bieden en laten: 17,825 - 18,19 (10:00 uur)


Heb het gemerkt , bedankt
alrob 16 feb 2017 om 20:14
0
Lid sinds: 20 dec 2011
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
12.904
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 427
Gegeven: 44
ik zit er inmiddels in; zocht een aan euronext genoteerd bio-aandeel van kleine omvang, dus kwam ik bij dit aandeel terecht. Gewoon een gok. Zie wel wat het oplevert.
Frauw 17 feb 2017 om 13:30
0
Lid sinds: 23 jun 2016
Laatste bezoek: 15 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
56
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4
Gegeven: 4
Is er slecht nieuws dat is gemist heb? Bijna 3% eraf is meestal wel een reden voor.
Galajurk 19 feb 2017 om 02:28
0
Lid sinds: 27 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 29 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
1.008
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 184
Gegeven: 67
quote:

Frauw schreef op 17 feb 2017 om 13:30:


Is er slecht nieuws dat is gemist heb? Bijna 3% eraf is meestal wel een reden voor.



Heeft niet zoveel betekenis , omzet was namelijk extreem laag vrijdag. 1000 stuks.
[verwijderd] 20 feb 2017 om 13:01
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.867
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 415
Gegeven: 67

Ik heb mijn positie in Probiodrug heroverwogen. Het volume van de dag tot op heden is afkomstig van mijn verkoop. Ik heb daarbij een verlies geïncasseerd. Mijn YTD rendement staat nog steeds boven de 20%, dus zo erg is dat niet.

Belangrijkste reden om te verkopen is dit artikel labiotech.eu/amyloid-beta-halt-alzhei...

1) Als het Probiodrug gaat lukken om een medicijn op de markt te krijgen is dat niet voor 2021
2) De academische wereld is blijkbaar verdeeld over de succes kans van Probiodrug en Biogen (zie bovenstaande link).

Probiodrug kan succesvol worden, maar zal daarbij denk ik zeer afhankelijk zijn van funding van Biogen - al dan niet door een overname of door funding volgens het model Galapagos-Gilead.

Ik vind het echter uiteindelijk te onzeker en ben daarom uitgestapt.
Galajurk 20 feb 2017 om 23:38
0
Lid sinds: 27 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 29 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
1.008
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 184
Gegeven: 67
quote:

AnalytischDenker schreef op 20 feb 2017 om 13:01:



Ik heb mijn positie in Probiodrug heroverwogen. Het volume van de dag tot op heden is afkomstig van mijn verkoop. Ik heb daarbij een verlies geïncasseerd. Mijn YTD rendement staat nog steeds boven de 20%, dus zo erg is dat niet.

Belangrijkste reden om te verkopen is dit artikel labiotech.eu/amyloid-beta-halt-alzhei...

1) Als het Probiodrug gaat lukken om een medicijn op de markt te krijgen is dat niet voor 2021
2) De academische wereld is blijkbaar verdeeld over de succes kans van Probiodrug en Biogen (zie bovenstaande link).

Probiodrug kan succesvol worden, maar zal daarbij denk ik zeer afhankelijk zijn van funding van Biogen - al dan niet door een overname of door funding volgens het model Galapagos-Gilead.

Ik vind het echter uiteindelijk te onzeker en ben daarom uitgestapt.


Als je in biotech belegt moet je sowieso een lange adem hebben.
Ik heb vandaag wat bijgekocht , misschien wel wat van jou.
Ik geloof nog steeds in probiodrug en als fase 2 van PQ912 maar enigszins positieve resultaten geeft dan is denk ik Biogen niet de enige die belangstelling zal hebben.
wordt vervolgd....
Aciera 6 mrt 2017 om 10:54
0
Lid sinds: 16 mei 2013
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
798
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 46
Gegeven: 35
Vandaag afscheid genomen van dit bagger aandeel.
Verlies genomen, en op naar de volgende kansen, want die zijn er volgens mij nog steeds. Als dit aandeel rond de €10,= staat kom ik misschien wel weer terug.

Wat eten we vanavond ?
DeZwarteRidder 6 mrt 2017 om 11:10
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1736
Gegeven: 2132
Despite the popularity of amyloid beta-targeting drugs, none have managed to pass late stage clinical trials, prompting UMC Radboud to halt its own studies.

In the latest blow to the amyloid beta hypothesis, Radboud University Medical Centre in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, announced that it will no longer continue studies into drugs targeting misfolded amyloid beta. These proteins clump together and form plaques—one of the telltale signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

Toxic amyloid built up has been the dominant theory of Alzheimer’s for almost three decades, but there is still no drug on the market that can successfully treat the disease by addressing this process. “I simply cannot sell it anymore to my patients,” Marcel Olde Rikkert, Head of Geriatrics at Radboud University Medical Centre, told the Dutch newspaper, De Volkskrant on February 4.

He noted that Alzheimer’s pathology, particularly in older individuals, goes beyond the amyloid beta clumps, adding that, “With elderly people, we often have a mixed picture of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, like Lewy bodies and damage to the blood vessels.”

Alexilusmedical

One of the biggest upsets of the amyloid beta bet came at the end of last year, when Eli Lilly announced that solanezumab, its long-anticipated Alzheimer’s therapy, failed in a late stage clinical trial.

“Eli Lilly’s results were certainly a blow to biopharma’s efforts to cure Alzheimer’s, but this last generation of drugs was aimed at clearing amyloid beta plaques as the neurons were already dying. At that point, the snowball has already rolled down the hill,” James Peyer, a managing partner at Apollo Ventures for anti-aging treatments told Labiotech in December.

Many, like Rikkert, believe that early intervention will likely be necessary to make a significant impact. This is not a trivial task, however, as studies have shown that amyloid beta peptides may start misfolding in the brain even before the onset of any symptoms of disease.

“We should start as early as possible,” Hendrik Liebers, CFO of the German Alzheimer’s biotech, Probiodrug, told us last December. “But there is such a thing as too early. The problem is, how do you run a clinical trial for a preventative medicine? In order to show a disease is treated or cured, there has to be a disease to start with.”

Some studies have raised questions about whether targeting amyloid beta would work at all. One 2008 Lancet study, for example, found that clearing amyloid plaques from patients’ brains did not improve prognosis. In 2015, another group of researchers reported in Nature Neuroscience that treating mice with an antibody against amyloid beta did not improve neural function, and in some cases, actually made it worse. While these studies cannot disprove the amyloid beta theory, they do suggest that there is more to the equation.

Still, a number of biotechs, including Biogen and Probiodrug, continue to place their bets on drugs that target amyloid beta. “Unfortunately, there has always been something of a sheep mentality in the pharmaceutical industry,” Peter Roberts, a pharmacologist at the University of Bristol, told Chemistry World.

“Follow a theory, spend loads of [money] trying find a drug and then, if it doesn’t work or produces serious side effects, dump the programme. What is needed is a much more holistic approach to the whole disease, rather than trying to compartmentalise it neatly within an ‘amyloid hypothesis,’ a ‘Tau hypothesis’ or anything else.”
DeZwarteRidder 6 mrt 2017 om 11:15
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1736
Gegeven: 2132
Misschien dat dit bedrijf wel een geneesmiddel voor Alzheimer kan vinden:

promisneurosciences.com/
harvester 6 mrt 2017 om 11:47
0
Lid sinds: 01 apr 2004
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
1.588
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 345
Gegeven: 813
March 06, 2017 / 7:30 am, CET

Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 6, 2017

MorphoSys Partner to Start New Phase 3 Clinical Trials with Gantenerumab in Alzheimer's Disease



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced today that its partner Roche plans to initiate a new pivotal phase 3 program for gantenerumab in patients with prodromal to mild Alzheimer's disease. Gantenerumab is a monoclonal antibody directed against beta amyloid generated by MorphoSys using its proprietary HuCAL antibody technology.

MorphoSys was informed that Roche intends to commence preparations for two studies and would expect to start the program later this year. Further information including details of the trials are not yet available.

"This is great news for MorphoSys. We are delighted by the strong commitment to gantenerumab as a potential new therapy for Alzheimer's disease", commented Dr. Marlies Sproll, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys AG. "The HuCAL-derived antibody gantenerumab has properties that we believe make it a promising candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease, and we look forward to learning more about these new phase 3 trials".
Diegy 6 mrt 2017 om 15:13
0
Lid sinds: 31 mrt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
14.119
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 410
Gegeven: 198
Ik ga zo ook maar eens instappen. 4 maanden geleden is er een emissie geweest op 20 euro die door grote partijen meteen opgehoest is. Koers stond voor de emissie op 23 euro!! Lijkt me nu erg aantrekkelijk om in te stappen. Herstel richting de 18,50 euro 1 deze dagen moet er wel inzitten.
Diegy 7 mrt 2017 om 09:32
0
Lid sinds: 31 mrt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
14.119
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 410
Gegeven: 198
quote:

Galajurk schreef op 20 feb 2017 om 23:38:


[...]

Als je in biotech belegt moet je sowieso een lange adem hebben.
Ik heb vandaag wat bijgekocht , misschien wel wat van jou.
Ik geloof nog steeds in probiodrug en als fase 2 van PQ912 maar enigszins positieve resultaten geeft dan is denk ik Biogen niet de enige die belangstelling zal hebben.
wordt vervolgd....


Koers in korte tijd van 23 euro naar 16,25 gegaan. Herstel 1 deze dagen gaat echt wel komen richting de 18,50. Ik ga zo ook een kooporder plaatsen.
DeZwarteRidder 7 mrt 2017 om 09:53
0
Lid sinds: 29 jun 2012
Laatste bezoek: 28 dec 2017
Aantal posts:
26.813
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1736
Gegeven: 2132
Het wordt steeds duidelijker dat dit bedrijf HELEMAAL NIKS gaat uitvinden dat werkzaam is tegen de ziekte Alzheimer.

De koers gaat dus richting NUL.
