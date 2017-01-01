Curetis « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
[verwijderd] 1 jan 2017 om 11:59
Mijn persoonlijke verwachtingen voor Curetis in 2017:

  • FDA goedkeuring voor commerciële verkoop van de Unyvero Anlayzer en de longinfectie cartridge aan Amerikaanse ziekenhuizen. Curetis heeft zelf aangegeven in de eerste jaarhelft van 2017 definitieve terugkoppeling te krijgen van de FDA.
  • Hopelijk goedkeuring voor China: The Company’s Chinese partners also strive to obtain CFDA clearance in 2017 and to begin commercialization in China thereafter.
  • Europese goedkeuring voor twee nieuwe cartridges (Intra Abdominal Infection en Sepsis Host Response) waarmee het totaal komt op vijf cartridges. Dit heeft twee belangrijke voordelen: 1) per bestaande installatie meer verkochte cartridges; 2) Hoe meer infecties en antibiotica resistance markers de cartridges gaan afdekken, hoe aantrekkelijker het wordt voor ziekenhuizen om over te gaan tot nieuwe installaties.
  • Concrete stappen bij het vermarkten van de verworven rechten op de GEAR database (eventueel sublicensing deals)
Aan een omzetverwachting durf ik mij niet te wagen. Wel is duidelijk dat Curetis ook in 2017 voldoende kasmiddelen heeft om te investeren in de ontwikkeling en commerciële vermarkting van hun technologie. De lening van de Europese Investerings Bank tegen zeer gunstige voorwaarden was wat dat betreft een belangrijke mijlpaal in 2016.
den haan 4 jan 2017 om 11:05
Vind curetis of eurobench het nieuws over de bevindingen van de nieuwe cardridge niet belangrijk genoeg om bekend te maken?
[verwijderd] 4 jan 2017 om 12:12
De punten zijn mijn verwachtingen voor 2017. Ik verwacht dat in 2017 twee nieuwe cartridges in EU op de markt komen.

[verwijderd] 4 jan 2017 om 15:42
Beste den haan,

Ik had niet gezien dat jij daadwerkelijk duidde op een feitelijk nieuwe ontwikkeling. De cartridge voor intra-abdominal infecties (buikstreek) is inderdaad gereed. Inderdaad raar dat dit bericht niet extern wordt gecommuniceerd en alleen maar op de website van Curetis staat.

www.curetis.com/uploads/tx_news/20170...

Wel weer een goede stap in de richting:
1) Meer cartridge verkoop per installatie
2) Nieuwe installaties worden aantrekkelijker voor ziekenhuizen doordat meer infecties en resistentie markers worden afgedekt.
[verwijderd] 4 jan 2017 om 15:57
Curetis Completes Development of Unyvero Cartridge for Intra-Abdominal Infections

- Highly multiplexed panel covers up to 112 diagnostic targets
- Third new panel developed within one year after IPO

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, January 04, 2017 - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced the completion of development of its fourth Application Cartridge. The Unyvero IAI Cartridge is designed for the diagnosis of severe intra-abdominal infections and covers up to 74 bacteria, 13 fungi, 3 toxins and 22 resistance markers. The panel includes molecular markers for, among others, Clostridium difficile, Clostridium perfringens, Aeromonas spp. as well as for difficult-to-cultivate strains such as Prevotella spp. and comprises important antibiotic resistance markers such as Colistin resistance marker mcr-1, Fosfomycin resistance marker fosA3 and Nitroimidazol resistance markers nimA and nimB.

Initial verification and validation testing using clinical samples as well as blood cultures showed very promising interim data. The Unyvero IAI Cartridge will be made available for further routine clinical testing to several European hospitals in Q1/2017 for final clinical CE performance evaluation. Commercial roll-out in Europe is expected following the launch during the ECCMID 2017 conference in April. The IAI Cartridge aims to support clinicians in the fast and reliable diagnosis of various severe conditions, including peritonitis, acute abdomen and acute pancreatitis, and addresses a market of up to 1.9 million patients in hospitalized settings in Europe and the U.S. per year. Together with the Unyvero System, the IAI Cartridge can process a broad variety of clinical samples, including tissue, positively flagged blood cultures, ascites and gastric juice.

Complicated intra-abdominal infections are a common problem. In Germany, there are about 150,000 cases of severe intra-abdominal infections per year. In the U.S., appendicitis alone affects about 33,000 patients per year and is responsible for more than 1 million hospital days. Every fourth case of severe sepsis or septic shock can be attributed to intra-abdominal infections, and various independent studies show an overall mortality rate of 7.5%.

„We are excited about the fourth successfully completed new cartridge development program for Unyvero,” said Dr. Achim Plum CCO of Curetis. “The IAI Cartridge complements our Pneumonia, ITI and BCU cartridges and expands our portfolio of applications for severe infections in hospitalized patients. It will not only allow existing Unyvero customers to further broaden the use of their systems, but it will also attract new customer segments.

“With now four highly multiplexed Unyvero Application Cartridges available on the Unyvero System, we have made it a truly versatile platform,” said Dr. Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis. “The IAI panel is a unique and highly differentiated syndromic testing panel and will be followed by new panels in the areas of urinary tract infections, cardiology-related infections, sepsis host response and expanded panels in respiratory diseases in the coming years.”
babbeleguchjes 5 jan 2017 om 09:39
is er nieuws? Waarom 9% stijging?
maurice 1971 5 jan 2017 om 09:41
Ja er is nieuws
maurice 1971 5 jan 2017 om 09:41
Vanmorgen via de mail
Maar ben op het werk kan nu niet vertalen en lezen .
[verwijderd] 5 jan 2017 om 10:11
Curetis Files for U.S. FDA Clearance for Unyvero Platform and LRT Application Cartridge

- Final panel demonstrates overall weighted average sensitivity of 91.4% and overall weighted average specificity of 99.5% across all lower respiratory tract panel pathogens

- Unyvero results available after approximately five hours only, compared to three to four days on average for microbiology culture based methods

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, January 05, 2017 - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with Curetis GmbH, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced it has submitted a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Unyvero Platform and the Unyvero LRT Lower Respiratory Tract Cartridge. The submission is for the use of Unyvero for the diagnosis of lower respiratory tract infections. The LRT panel includes up to 36 analytes for all key pathogens and antibiotic resistances in this indication area

The submission is based on clinical data of the Company’s U.S. FDA trial comparing the performance of the Unyvero LRT Lower Respiratory Tract Cartridge in detecting respiratory pathogens to microbiology culture, the current diagnostic standard of care. The trial also compared Unyvero results to a composite of microbiology and independent PCR tests plus sequencing. The study included a total of 2,202 prospective and retrospective samples and met its primary endpoints by demonstrating an overall weighted average sensitivity of 91.4% across all pathogens of the final panel definition as well as an overall average weighted specificity of 99.5%, which increased to 99.8% after discrepant result resolution. The Unyvero application delivered microorganism and resistance marker results in approximately 5 hours, whereas microbiology culture methods required three to four days on average until microorganism identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of a sample has been completed.

The study was complemented by a set of contrived samples, i.e. negative patient samples spiked with rare pathogens and analytes at known concentrations. This part was successfully completed at four trial sites with data showing an overall weighted average positive percent agreement (PPA) for all tested pathogens of 87.6%. All in all, more than 10,000 LRT cartridges were run in the trial, including comprehensive analytical and pre- clinical testing.
Together with the participating study centers, Curetis is preparing a publication of the clinical trial data. An abstract will be submitted for peer review and for presentation at one of the major upcoming U.S. medical diagnostics conferences.

“With the timely submission of our FDA filing for Unyvero and the LRT Application Cartridge, we have met yet another key milestone as laid out during our IPO,” said Johannes Bacher, COO of Curetis. “The trial resulted in a very comprehensive and strong data package that will hopefully allow for getting a clearance decision in 2017 and has confirmed the substantial reduction in time-to-result that can be achieved with Unyvero.”

“With the first FDA trial completed, we are well on track towards launching our Unyvero Platform in the USA in 2017,” added Dr. Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis. “To that end, we have recently completed recruitment of a core team at our San Diego office with the hires of Rick Betts as our Director Marketing from Abaxis and Faranak Atrzadeh as Director Scientific Affairs, who was most recently at GenMark. Once we have clarity on the FDA process and timelines, we will start building a field-based sales and service organization and a back-office support team of around 20 additional staff during 2017. In addition, we will continue to drive additional Application Cartridges and Menu expansions by conducting further U.S. FDA trials.”

Curetis has already started preparations for another FDA trial with its Unyvero ITI Application Cartridge for the diagnosis of joint infections, including periprosthetic joint infections. The Company expects to launch this trial in 2017 with the aim of completion in 2018.
[verwijderd] 5 jan 2017 om 10:59
Twee positieve persberichten in twee dagen:
1) Introductie op de Europese markt van de vierde cartridge - deze keer buikinfecties
2) Het indienen van de definitieve aanvraag bij de FDA voor goedkeuring voor de Amerikaanse markt.

Wat ik nog opvallend vind is dat ze naar aanleiding van de FDA aanvraag hun voordeel ten opzichte van traditionele diagnosemethoden hebben aangescherpt. Voorheen was het "minimaal 24 uur sneller dan traditionele diagnosemethoden" terwijl ze nu spreken over "Unyvero resultaten binnen vijf uur beschikbaar ten opzichte van traditionele diagnosemethoden drie tot vier dagen".

Dat is twee tot drie dagen tijdwinst, hetgeen voor behandeling van levensbedreigende infecties en het gebruik van de juiste antibiotica een enorme winst oplevert.
maurice 1971 5 jan 2017 om 12:34
Dankjewel voor het vertalen Analytisch denker !!het was kort en krachtig maar duidelijk succes.
soepkip1972 6 jan 2017 om 10:01
RBC Capital Markets verhoogt advies van Sector Perform naar Otperform en koersdoel van Euro 7.50 naar Euro 9.50
[verwijderd] 6 jan 2017 om 13:57
Ik communiceer op de IEX fora altijd open en eerlijk over mijn posities en meld direct als er een verandering optreedt.

Vorig jaar heb ik een exceptioneel goed jaar gehad. Mijn rendement over 2016 op mijn gehele portefeuille lag boven de 25%, vooral dankzij een aantal lange ritten met Delta Lloyd. Mijn rendement was nog veel hoger geweest als ik niet begin 2016 was begonnen met het opbouwen van een positie in Curetis.

Aan het begin van een kalenderjaar gaat de teller bij mij weer op nul voor de rendementsmeting van mijn portefeuille. Aan het einde van het kalenderjaar reken ik dus zowel gerealiseerde als ongerealiseerde winsten en verliezen mee in het rendement, hetgeen in 2016 dus resulteerde in meer dan 25% rendement.

De slotkoersen van 2016 zijn mijn startpunt voor 2017.

Bij Curetis ben ik begin 2016 boven een koers van € 10 gestart met het kopen van een bescheiden positie. Ik heb bij iedere 10%-20% koersdaling het aantal aandelen verdubbeld. Zodoende had ik bij een koers van rond de € 6 opeens meer dan 18.000 aandelen Curetis in portefeuille (waarvan 9.000 aandelen gekocht rond € 6 ).

Heel belangrijk te melden dat ik nog steeds geloof in het lange termijn potentieel van Curetis. De hele setting van innovatieve technologie, grootaandeelhouders, actieve oprichters, maatschappelijke relevantie van het thema antibiotica resistentie zullen dit aandeel op termijn tot een winnaar maken.

Dit gezegd hebbende, heb ik vandaag wel mijn positie teruggebracht van meer dan 18.000 aandelen naar 9.000 aandelen. Uiteraard baal ik als deze maand dan opeens een overnamebod komt, maar ach ik heb nog steeds 9.000 aandelen.

Waarschijnlijker is echter dat het nog wel een aantal maanden/jaren kan duren voor dit aandeel een vlucht gaat nemen.


bulls 13 jan 2017 om 13:06
Ik kan niet wachten totdat FDA approval komt.
[verwijderd] 15 jan 2017 om 19:59
Het aandeel word opwaarts gedreven door speculanten en zeer korte termijnjagers en voor en op het tuimelpunt weer losgelaten waardoor de koers opnieuw terugzakt.

Een koers houdbaar op hogere niveau's is alleen denkbaar indien Curetis produkten door de markt worden opgenomen waardoor geleidelijk een balans ontstaat tussen kosten en opbrengsten.
Vooralsnog is hier geen sprake van.
Het thuiscontinent laat het afweten en moet de enthousiaste aandeelhouder met de nadruk op houder enigszins negatief verbazen.
In het thuisland van Curetis met +/- 2100 ziekenhuizen zou in het theoretische geval we alle momenteel geinstalleerde UA's daaraan zouden toeschrijven(hetgeen niet is) in percentage minimaal zijn.
Is haar produkt in Duitsland nog onbekend ?, ik denk het niet want ik mag aannemen dat Curetis in deze moderne tijd voldoende informatie heeft verstuurd en vele presentaties heeft gegeven en open staat voor iedere vraag aangaande haar produkten.
Wat kan het dan anders zijn ?
Wellicht heeft de markt weinig behoefte aan haar produkten en wegen de te behalen tijdwinsten onvoldoende op tegen de kosten en/of houden ziekenhuizen liever de bestaande "gesloten wereld" in stand.
Het jaar 2017 zal voor Curetis opnieuw diep verliesgevend zijn maar hetgeen overblijft zal overtuigend moeten bewijzen dat er een doorbraak is in de verkoop van haar produkten anders rest weinig positiefs.
[verwijderd] 16 jan 2017 om 18:49
Een koers houdbaar op hogere niveau's is alleen denkbaar indien Curetis produkten door de markt worden opgenomen waardoor geleidelijk een balans ontstaat tussen kosten en opbrengsten.
Vooralsnog is hier geen sprake van.
Het thuiscontinent laat het afweten en moet de enthousiaste aandeelhouder met de nadruk op houder enigszins negatief verbazen.
In het thuisland van Curetis met +/- 2100 ziekenhuizen zou in het theoretische geval we alle momenteel geinstalleerde UA's daaraan zouden toeschrijven(hetgeen niet is) in percentage minimaal zijn.
Is haar produkt in Duitsland nog onbekend ?, ik denk het niet want ik mag aannemen dat Curetis in deze moderne tijd voldoende informatie heeft verstuurd en vele presentaties heeft gegeven en open staat voor iedere vraag aangaande haar produkten.
Wat kan het dan anders zijn ?
Wellicht heeft de markt weinig behoefte aan haar produkten en wegen de te behalen tijdwinsten onvoldoende op tegen de kosten en/of houden ziekenhuizen liever de bestaande "gesloten wereld" in stand.
Het jaar 2017 zal voor Curetis opnieuw diep verliesgevend zijn maar hetgeen overblijft zal overtuigend moeten bewijzen dat er een doorbraak is in de verkoop van haar produkten anders rest weinig positiefs.


Ik heb mijn positie ook gewijzigd. Ik ben het wel eens met je. Ik heb bijna mijn hele portefeuille met een gemiddelde van € 6,90 verkocht. Ik reken ongerealiseerde verliezen mee in mijn jaarrendement. Daardoor viel mijn verlies op Curetis in het vorige kalenderjaar 2016 (een geweldig jaar voor mij vanwege megawinsten op Delta Lloyd) en heb ik in 2017 zowaar een leuke "winst" gemaakt op Curetis (van € 6,50 naar € 6,90)

Ik denk dat de verkopen in het laatste kwartaal van 2016 (helaas) weer gaan tegenvallen. Dat leidt ik ondermeer af uit de kaspositie prognose die Curetis gaf bij in de presentatie bij de aankondiging van de lening van de EIB.

Wat wel houvast geeft voor 2017 zijn:
> Meer cartridges leidt tot meer verkopen per installatie
> Meer cartridges maakt het aantrekkelijker voor ziekenhuizen om de Unyvero Anlayzer aan te schaffen
> FDA goedkeuring zal een nieuwe geografische markt openen.

Maar eerst verwacht ik nog koersdruk vanwege tegenvallende cijfers 2016.

Helaas is het met Curetis ook niet geworden wat ik er zelf van had verwacht.
[verwijderd] 17 jan 2017 om 09:10
Beste AD,
Bedankt voor jouw openhartig schrijven en gefeliciteerd met de behaalde winsten.

Vandaag gaan mijn Biocartis aandelen eruit (zeer goed resultaat - inkoop 7,55).

Gisteravond het volgende opgepakt:
Schrijfer ffff (vroeger huisarts en daarna vermogensbeheerder/eigen bedrijf dacht ik).

Koffiekamer:
Nieuwste Biotech bubbel: Biocartis.
Interessant vanaf 25 juli 2016 18.48 en verder.

www.beursonline.nl/Forum/Topic/132438...
[verwijderd] 17 jan 2017 om 10:19
Bedankt voor jouw openhartig schrijven en gefeliciteerd met de behaalde winsten.

Vandaag gaan mijn Biocartis aandelen eruit (zeer goed resultaat - inkoop 7,55).

Gisteravond het volgende opgepakt:
Schrijfer ffff (vroeger huisarts en daarna vermogensbeheerder/eigen bedrijf dacht ik).

Koffiekamer:
Nieuwste Biotech bubbel: Biocartis.
Interessant vanaf 25 juli 2016 18.48 en verder.

www.beursonline.nl/Forum/Topic/132438...


Beste ZAYBXC,

Gefeliciteerd met jouw winst op Biocartis. Jij had het beter gezien dan ik.
Galajurk 17 jan 2017 om 14:39
Aan analytisch denker en ZAYBXC

Mooi om te lezen op dit forum hoe 2 partijen met een andere mening met wederzijds respect een discussie kunnen voeren. Op ander fora is dit nog wel eens anders. Allebei bedankt voor jullie bijdragen.
Ik blijf hier nog wel even zitten. Ik denk dat curetis goed bezig is en dat het gewoon tijd nodig heeft.Ik heb tijd.
En ik heb t vermoeden dat er ooit wel eens een bod van roche komt . En om de anderen dan te overtuigen zal dat boven de 10 euri moeten zijn.
[verwijderd] 17 jan 2017 om 18:33
Mooi om te lezen op dit forum hoe 2 partijen met een andere mening met wederzijds respect een discussie kunnen voeren. Op ander fora is dit nog wel eens anders. Allebei bedankt voor jullie bijdragen.
Ik blijf hier nog wel even zitten. Ik denk dat curetis goed bezig is en dat het gewoon tijd nodig heeft.Ik heb tijd.
En ik heb t vermoeden dat er ooit wel eens een bod van roche komt . En om de anderen dan te overtuigen zal dat boven de 10 euri moeten zijn.


Bedankt Galajurk.

Ik stap ook zeker wel weer in bij Curetis. Maar de komende twee maanden verwacht ik eigenlijk weinig nieuws.

Mocht er onverhoopt een overnamebod komen dan heb ik pech. Roche Diagnostics zou wel een logische zijn want Roche Finanz is al aandeelhouder. Maar Philips, General Electric, Siemens zouden ook kunnen. Ik denk echter dat ook deze partijen eerst meer bewijs van het omzetpotentieel van Curetis willen zien.

Ik meld me weer als ik weer ben ingestapt.
