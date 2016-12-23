Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Accsys Technologies  /  CBM Cleantech Building Materials Plc

Accsys Technologies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

CBM Cleantech Building Materials Plc

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
68 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
beeldscherm 23 dec 2016 om 12:28
0
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2003
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
11.906
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3029
Gegeven: 967
Nasdaq Copenhagen Welcomes Cleantech Building Materials Plc to Nasdaq First North

Copenhagen, December 23, 2016 — Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Cleantech Building Materials Plc's shares (short name: CBM) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen. Cleantech Building Material Plc belongs to the ICB industry sector Construction & Materials and is the 94th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2016.

- - -

Welcome to CBM

Cleantech Building Materials Plc acquired Diamond Wood China Limited on 23 December 2016 and on the same day completed its listing on Nasdaq First North, Copenhagen.

lt.morningstar.com/gj8uge2g9k/stockpr...

niets is nu meer hetzelfde voor Accsys..
alida1 23 dec 2016 om 12:35
0
Lid sinds: 13 nov 2010
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.685
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 50
Gegeven: 4
Wat wordt er anders?
beeldscherm 23 dec 2016 om 12:40
0
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2003
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
11.906
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3029
Gegeven: 967
quote:

alida1 schreef op 23 dec 2016 om 12:35:


Wat wordt er anders?


wat denk je...binnen 1 a 2 jaar zullen ze daaro ook een fabriek openen,dan zie een versnelling die z'n weerga niet kent.
beeldscherm 23 dec 2016 om 13:20
0
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2003
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
11.906
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3029
Gegeven: 967
www.cbm-plc.com/investor-relations/in...

nieuwe site
jakhals 23 dec 2016 om 14:00
0
Lid sinds: 21 mrt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.695
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 155
Gegeven: 18
Discussions are on-going regarding the financing of the construction of an Accoya® Wood factory with a capacity of up to 160,000 cubic metres per annum. The Group has identified a number of possible sites for the construction of the factory in China, including the premises of one of the industrial partners with whom the Directors are currently in negotiations.
jakhals 23 dec 2016 om 14:00
0
Lid sinds: 21 mrt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.695
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 155
Gegeven: 18
ik denk dat er inderdaad heel wat gaat veranderen. finally hhh
beeldscherm 23 dec 2016 om 14:01
0
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2003
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
11.906
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3029
Gegeven: 967
quote:

jakhals schreef op 23 dec 2016 om 14:00:


Discussions are on-going regarding the financing of the construction of an Accoya® Wood factory with a capacity of up to 160,000 cubic metres per annum. The Group has identified a number of possible sites for the construction of the factory in China, including the premises of one of the industrial partners with whom the Directors are currently in negotiations.


dat bedoel ik, puzzel begint in elkaar te vallen.
jakhals 23 dec 2016 om 14:02
0
Lid sinds: 21 mrt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.695
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 155
Gegeven: 18
de bied loopt in Engeland goed op, nu ff doorhalen.
jakhals 23 dec 2016 om 14:03
0
Lid sinds: 21 mrt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.695
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 155
Gegeven: 18
In saltend een nieuwe fabriek, in Arnhem een verdubbeling van de capaciteit, en china zal snel volgen
moaventtog 23 dec 2016 om 14:47
0
Lid sinds: 06 mrt 2015
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
723
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 61
Gegeven: 14
quote:

jakhals schreef op 23 dec 2016 om 14:00:


ik denk dat er inderdaad heel wat gaat veranderen. finally hhh


Ik geloof gewoon in hun produkt.
Nu de markt nog en dan klinkt accoya mooier dan meranti.
D. Harry 23 dec 2016 om 15:05
0
Lid sinds: 26 dec 2013
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
23
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 4
HOUT IS GOUD!!
alida1 23 dec 2016 om 15:17
0
Lid sinds: 13 nov 2010
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.685
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 50
Gegeven: 4
Hoeveel aandelen heeft Accsys nog in Diamondwood?
benbelegger 24 dec 2016 om 15:22
0
Lid sinds: 29 okt 2008
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
595
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 65
Gegeven: 219
quote:

alida1 schreef op 23 dec 2016 om 15:17:


Hoeveel aandelen heeft Accsys nog in Diamondwood?


Is op dit moment niet helemaal duidelijk, maar vorig jaar werd er dit over geschreven op het forum:

www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1325529/1/Over...


Mvg, Ben
TheSnurks 25 dec 2016 om 01:10
0
Lid sinds: 16 sep 2012
Laatste bezoek: 20 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
225
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 1
is verwaarloosbaar. in 2013 had accsys 21,666,734 aandelen DW, uitstaande aandelen DW 2014 2015 1,000,000,000
Arie de Beuker 25 dec 2016 om 06:20
0
Lid sinds: 17 mrt 2005
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.028
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 166
Gegeven: 474
Las ik in het artikel dat ze 160.000 m3 Accoya per jaar willen produceren?

Gr
Arie de Beuker
TheSnurks 25 dec 2016 om 12:39
0
Lid sinds: 16 sep 2012
Laatste bezoek: 20 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
225
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 1
quote:

Arie de Beuker schreef op 25 dec 2016 om 06:20:


Las ik in het artikel dat ze 160.000 m3 Accoya per jaar willen produceren?

Gr
Arie de Beuker


dat heb ik ook gelezen, echter of ze 160.000 of de volledige licentie van 500.000 m3 gaan produceren nu de financiering nog niet rond is is er niks veranderd. laat ze de eerst 60000 m3 die verplicht is voor 2020 maar eens halen. gebeurt dat niet dan zal er voor de volledige licentie periode in mijn ogen niks veranderen wat heel jammer zou zijn .
Arie de Beuker 25 dec 2016 om 15:41
0
Lid sinds: 17 mrt 2005
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.028
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 166
Gegeven: 474
Voor mij staat 1 ding vadt: Er zit wat aan te komen in China en de regio Azië. De versnelling komende jaren zeker plaatsvinden.

Gr
Arie de Beuker
alida1 27 dec 2016 om 08:30
0
Lid sinds: 13 nov 2010
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.685
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 50
Gegeven: 4
quote:

TheSnurks schreef op 25 dec 2016 om 01:10:


is verwaarloosbaar. in 2013 had accsys 21,666,734 aandelen DW, uitstaande aandelen DW 2014 2015 1,000,000,000


een nulletje verkeerd?
TheSnurks 27 dec 2016 om 11:07
0
Lid sinds: 16 sep 2012
Laatste bezoek: 20 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
225
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 11
Gegeven: 1
Nope (930,670,743 aantal aandelen DW)
alida1 27 dec 2016 om 15:49
0
Lid sinds: 13 nov 2010
Laatste bezoek: 21 feb 2018
Aantal posts:
1.685
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 50
Gegeven: 4
quote:

TheSnurks schreef op 27 dec 2016 om 11:07:


Nope (930,670,743 aantal aandelen DW)


waar staan die genoteerd?
68 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Accsys Technologies Meer »

Koers 0,910   Verschil +0,01 (+1,56%)
Laag 0,910   Volume 19.680
Hoog 0,918   Gem. Volume 16.268
21-feb-18 13:05

Accsys Nieuws

jul '14 Accsys verkleint verlies
jun '14 Accsys: Masisa's optie op licent... 2
mei '14 'Groeiend Accsys op weg naar winst'
mei '14 Forse omzetgroei bij Accsys
apr '14 Bestuurder Accsys overleden 1
 