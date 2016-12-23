Accsys Technologies « Terug naar discussie overzicht

U volgt dit forumtopic.
Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.
quote:alida1 schreef op 23 dec 2016 om 12:35:Wat wordt er anders?
alida1 schreef op 23 dec 2016 om 12:35:
quote:jakhals schreef op 23 dec 2016 om 14:00:Discussions are on-going regarding the financing of the construction of an Accoya® Wood factory with a capacity of up to 160,000 cubic metres per annum. The Group has identified a number of possible sites for the construction of the factory in China, including the premises of one of the industrial partners with whom the Directors are currently in negotiations.
jakhals schreef op 23 dec 2016 om 14:00:
quote:jakhals schreef op 23 dec 2016 om 14:00:ik denk dat er inderdaad heel wat gaat veranderen. finally hhh
quote:alida1 schreef op 23 dec 2016 om 15:17:Hoeveel aandelen heeft Accsys nog in Diamondwood?
alida1 schreef op 23 dec 2016 om 15:17:
quote:Arie de Beuker schreef op 25 dec 2016 om 06:20:Las ik in het artikel dat ze 160.000 m3 Accoya per jaar willen produceren?Gr Arie de Beuker
Arie de Beuker schreef op 25 dec 2016 om 06:20:
quote:TheSnurks schreef op 25 dec 2016 om 01:10:is verwaarloosbaar. in 2013 had accsys 21,666,734 aandelen DW, uitstaande aandelen DW 2014 2015 1,000,000,000
TheSnurks schreef op 25 dec 2016 om 01:10:
quote:TheSnurks schreef op 27 dec 2016 om 11:07: Nope (930,670,743 aantal aandelen DW)
TheSnurks schreef op 27 dec 2016 om 11:07:
Word nu gratis lid
of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord