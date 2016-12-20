Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Conference Call and Webcast Presentation at 5:30 p.m. ET Today -
- Continuing Initial Focus on NASH Cirrhosis with Parallel Development in NASH Fibrosis -
- Full Funding in Position for Remaining Development of Emricasan -
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNAT) today announced it has entered into an exclusive option, collaboration and license agreement for the global development and commercialization of its first-in-class, orally active pan-caspase inhibitor emricasan with Novartis. Under the terms of the agreement with Novartis, Conatus will receive $50 million upfront, and is eligible to receive $7 million following the exercise of the license option. Conatus can borrow up to $15 million in the form of convertible promissory notes under an investment agreement with Novartis.
Conatus is eligible to receive significant payments if certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones are met. Furthermore, Conatus is eligible to receive tiered double digit royalties on emricasan single agent sales and tiered single to double digit royalties on sales of combination products containing emricasan. Conatus has the option to co-commercialize emricasan in the United States, including combination therapies, on a cost-sharing and revenue-sharing basis in lieu of U.S. royalties and with reduced ex-U.S. royalties. Conatus retains limited rights to develop other pan-caspase inhibitors.
In addition, Novartis will pay 50% of Conatus’ Phase 2b emricasan development costs after the option exercise, including the planned ENCORE-LF trial in decompensated NASH cirrhosis which, under the current development plan consistent with recent regulatory agency recommendations, will be conducted as Phase 2b rather than Phase 2b/3. Phase 2b emricasan development costs also encompass the ongoing ENCORE-PH trial in primarily compensated NASH cirrhosis, POLT-HCV-SVR trial in post-transplant HCV fibrosis and cirrhosis, and ENCORE-NF trial in NASH fibrosis. Novartis will assume full responsibility for emricasan’s Phase 3 development and all combination product development.
“We believe Novartis is ideally suited to collaborate with Conatus in the further development of emricasan for chronic liver diseases,” said Conatus co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Steven J. Mento, Ph.D. “This collaboration validates the Conatus emphasis on the initial development of emricasan as a single agent treatment for NASH cirrhosis in both compensated and decompensated patients, and sets the stage for simultaneous development of oral combination therapies for the treatment of NASH fibrosis including emricasan and one of the Novartis internal FXR (Farnesoid X receptor) agonists in clinical development. Their strong commitment to and expertise in liver disease, and proven record of success in drug development provide our best opportunity to deliver these potentially groundbreaking new therapies to chronic liver disease patients with high unmet medical need.”
“For Conatus, the near-term infusion of capital and Phase 2b cost-sharing allows us to fund ongoing operations through 2019. In addition, with the Novartis commitment to fund Phase 3 single agent emricasan development and all combination development activities, the resources are in place to complete emricasan development both as a single agent for NASH cirrhosis and as a single agent or part of a combination therapy for NASH fibrosis,” added Dr. Mento. “The option to co-commercialize in the United States preserves future flexibility for Conatus, and the ability to continue pursuing independent development of other compounds affords us the opportunity to build a portfolio of potential products to drive further long-term value for our shareholders.”
Conatus will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time today, Monday, December 19, to discuss the collaboration and license agreement and update the emricasan development program.
deal met de grote Novartis. Dit doet me erg denken aan Galapagos in de beginfase. de koersdoelen staan nu op $20+ en de koers is nog maar $4,73
zijn er hier wat goede biotech investeerders die misschien kunnen zeggen waar dit aandeel heen gaat en hoe ze in de markt staan?
Zou leuk zijn maar het blijft bio ik ben in een grijs verleden er voor rond de 5$ dollar ingestapt toen plofte de boel in elkaar na tegenvallende data
Gisteren +18% gesloten, op $ 5.92. Interessant.
Blijft een interessant aandeel, de laatste handelsdagen een mooie opgaande trend. De $NVS deal staat vast en de $7miljoen is binnen. Nu wachten op de +$650 miljoen, uiteraard pas na het behalen van belangrijke milestones. Het MT team is redelijk stil, maar erg professioneel. Heb stille hoop dat dit een mooie LT belegging is die goed kan renderen in de komende 1-3 jaar, geduld.
Koers
6.85
+0.34 (5.22%)
After Hours: 6.93 +0.08 (1.17%)
Zie ook de link naar het BIO forum op IEX, Nash tech. blijft hot.
www.iex.nl/Forum/Topic/1338656/BioPha...
Gr
Gisteren +19,63% op de NASDAQ
Encore-PH resultaten kunnen elk moment openbaar gemaakt worden. Iedereen er nog gerust op? Je
Conatus dondert 50% omlaag, er was dus blijkbaar zeer slecht nieuws.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares tank after missing primary endpoint in clinical trial of its liver disease drug
08:40 06 Dec 2018
Results from the Phase 2b clinical trial of liver disease drug Emriscan failed to show a meaningful difference when compared with the placebo
Conatus focuses on the development of therapies to treat liver disease
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) shares lost about half their value in Thursday pre-market trading following disappointing results from its Phase 2b clinical trial of its liver disease drug Emriscan.
The biotech’s ENCORE-PH clinical trial found that Emriscan failed to meet the primary endpoint of the study after being unable to show a meaningful difference when compared with the placebo.
Shares fell 51% to $2.20 in Thursday pre-market trading.
Emriscan is an oral drug designed to reduce the activity of enzymes that cause inflammation and cell death, which may be able to affect the progression of liver disease.
“We believe data from the ENCORE-PH clinical trial as well as data from our two ongoing ENCORE trials that will be available in 2019 will warrant future discussions with regulatory authorities regarding potential pivotal trials in patients with NASH and advanced liver disease,” said Executive Vice President of Clinical Development David T. Hagerty in the company’s press release.
The double-blind, placebo-controlled study, conducted alongside drug manufacturing giant Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), enrolled 263 patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a condition caused by a buildup of fat in the liver resulting in inflammation and damage to the organ.
Conatus is a San Diego-based biotech focused on the development of therapies to treat liver disease.
Conatus dondert WEER 56% omlaag......!!!
Nu nog 1,28.
En Conatus dondert nogmaals ca 65% naar beneden.
Er is nog ca 32 cent over.
