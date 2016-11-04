BioPharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
cqtvld 4 nov 2016 om 16:38
0
Lid sinds: 13 sep 2011
Laatste bezoek: 11 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
462
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 6
Gegeven: 0
Kan iemand mij vertellen wat hier aan de hand is.Ik heb aandelen bij de giro en kreeg er zo maar 1100 aandelen apart bij die ik ook heb,kan deze niet verhandelen maar dagresultaat ens aldo zijn wel verhoogd.
zwabbertje 25 nov 2016 om 22:23
0
Lid sinds: 11 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 11 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.413
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 45
Gegeven: 6
quote:

cqtvld schreef op 4 nov 2016 om 16:38:


Kan iemand mij vertellen wat hier aan de hand is.Ik heb aandelen bij de giro en kreeg er zo maar 1100 aandelen apart bij die ik ook heb,kan deze niet verhandelen maar dagresultaat ens aldo zijn wel verhoogd.
heeft te maken met de emissie dit zijn 1100 rights, is ook wel een beetje vaag ik had inderdaad hetzelfde staat leuk in je porto dubbel het bedrag
dakdekker 29 nov 2016 om 16:49
0
Lid sinds: 02 sep 2016
Laatste bezoek: 21 mei 2017
Aantal posts:
51
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2
Gegeven: 7
Kan je idd ws nog niet verhandelen wel aankopen omdat het rechten op die aandelen zijn. Als je ze niet koopt worden je rechten verkocht of kan je wellicht later zelf je rechten verkopen.
Je hebt als aandeelhouder eerste recht op koop van nieuw uitgegeven aandelen en tegen vastgestelde prijs.
zwabbertje 3 feb 2017 om 22:17
0
Lid sinds: 11 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 11 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.413
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 45
Gegeven: 6
Gaat uitstekend met BIOFRONTERA binnenkort 5 euro als het zo doorgaat
Denbels 7 feb 2017 om 14:08
0
Lid sinds: 15 dec 2016
Laatste bezoek: 11 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 1
Is er nieuws dat 5 euro rechtvaardigt dan
zwabbertje 8 feb 2017 om 06:58
0
Lid sinds: 11 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 11 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.413
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 45
Gegeven: 6
quote:

Denbels schreef op 7 feb 2017 om 14:08:


Is er nieuws dat 5 euro rechtvaardigt dan
1)daglicht therapie positieve resultaten 2)verkopen USA.3)uitbreiding Amulez voor BCC
zwabbertje 17 feb 2017 om 20:33
0
Lid sinds: 11 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 11 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.413
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 45
Gegeven: 6
En inmiddels staan het aandeel boven de € 4,50
Pokerface 4 mrt 2017 om 22:27
0
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 11 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3.347
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 633
Gegeven: 941
Ik zie via DeGiro dit aandeel op de beurzen FRA en XET. Wat is het verschil? Waar moet ik in beleggen?
zwabbertje 11 mrt 2017 om 07:56
1
Lid sinds: 11 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 11 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.413
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 45
Gegeven: 6
Frankfurt daar heb ik ze staan
PaxetBonum 12 aug 2017 om 22:12
0
Lid sinds: 17 dec 2016
Laatste bezoek: 12 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
53
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 9
Gegeven: 48
24 % sinds 1-1-2017.
zwabbertje 9 nov 2017 om 19:30
0
Lid sinds: 11 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 11 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.413
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 45
Gegeven: 6
Terug op de 3 euro benieuwd of er nog nieuws komt dit jaar
Lijkt er op dat een grote aandeelhouder eruitstapt.
rryn 11 jan 2018 om 23:00
0
Lid sinds: 10 apr 2006
Laatste bezoek: 11 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
816
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 40
Gegeven: 0
Biofrontera AG announces intention to offer American Depositary Shares in registered U.S. offering following a listing on NASDAQ Capital Markets
Leverkusen, Germany, 11 January 2018 (19:30 CET) – Today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Biofrontera AG (ISIN: DE0006046113) unanimously decided to pursue an underwritten public offering of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (ADSs), each representing two of the Company’s ordinary shares, in the U.S. The offering will be made pursuant to a Registration Statement to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2018. The Company will seek to list the ADSs on the NASDAQ Capital Market.
Up to 6 million new shares from the Company’s authorized capital approved by the Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2017 may be available as part of the offering. The new shares will initially be offered for subscription to the existing shareholders of Biofrontera AG. New shares that are not subscribed by the shareholders of Biofrontera AG can be available for the offering of ADSs.
Further details of the capital increase, in particular the subscription offer to the shareholders, will be announced following respective determination of the details of the capital increase.
This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135 under the Securities Act, and it is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.
