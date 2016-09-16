Franse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:“Momentum towards profitability has continued through H1 2017 and with the increased sales demand across the business we are pleased with progress in the Company’s financial performance.

more than average share activity today started yesterday in the afternoon figures must be looking good :)

more than average share activity today started yesterday in the afternoon figures must be looking good :)

As always, before making an investment ,do your homework. Caveat Emptor and all that jazz

As always, before making an investment ,do your homework. Caveat Emptor and all that jazz

For anyone who is interested to park some money for a couple of years

For anyone who is interested to park some money for a couple of years

I have taken a position @0.92 in Novacyt for the long term.

I have taken a position @0.92 in Novacyt for the long term.