Franse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Gister was een bizarre dag want TxCell en BioPhytis gingen met meer dan 50% omhoog….op geen nieuws! Een combinatie van een lange dalende trend waarbij er opeens geen verkopers meer waren maar wel kopers! En bij Novacyt kan het volgende gebeuren. Bekijk de grafiek!
Bijlage:
Hou dit fonds in de gaten!
nog steeds.
Laatste kapitaalbehoefte is volgens mij voldaan vorige week.
Dus nu terug naar de €1,50.
Hopen althans, want ik zit lekker long. :)
I have taken a position @0.92 in Novacyt for the long term.
Novacyt reports storming sales start to 2017
Group sales increased 25 per cent on a reported basis and 38 per cent at constant exchange rates driven by NOVAprep® growth and the acquisition of Primerdesign.
The gross margin continued to improve and was up seven percentage points to 55 per cent. On a pro forma basis, the group achieved a further improvement in gross margin to 59 per cent.
Losses at the EBITDA level were reduced to €2.3 million (a loss of €1.7m on a pro forma basis) compared with a €2.9m loss for 2015. Momentum towards near-term EBITDA profitability was demonstrated by an EBITDA loss of €0.7m in H2 compared with €1.6m in H1.
Group CEO Graham Mullis (pictured) said: “I am delighted to report continued strong double-digit sales growth across the group in 2016. Our increased sales momentum reflects the acquisition of Primerdesign, a profitable high-growth molecular diagnostic business and successful investment in NOVAprep® commercial infrastructure.
“We have delivered the fourth consecutive period of high double-digit NOVAprep® sales growth. Consequently, our gross margin has continued to improve and I expect the trajectory to profitability to continue to accelerate, as demonstrated by the run-rate EBITDA loss significantly reduced during the second half of 2016.
“Furthermore, 2017 has started very strongly, with sales up over 70 per cent across the group and I look forward to updating our shareholders and the market of our continued progress during the year.”
www.businessweekly.co.uk/news/biomedt...
For anyone who is interested to park some money for a couple of years
www.businesswire.com/news/home/201702...
The additional non-gynaecological approval in China for NOVAprep® brings the technology to multiple new cancer markets and reinforces our direct sales investment in China, which is already giving substantial growth of 100%+ in 2016 and is expected to deliver more in 2017. We reported strong 100%+ growth across the Asia Pacific region in 2016 and I look forward to updating our shareholders further with the progress we are making in the region during 2017
As always, before making an investment ,do your homework. Caveat Emptor and all that jazz
Target €1.31 with resistance at 0.99/1.15/1.20
www.tradingsat.com/novacyt-FR00103972...
www.businesswire.com/news/home/201706...
Graham Mullis, Group CEO of Novacyt, commented:
“Momentum towards profitability has continued through H1 2017 and with the increased sales demand across the business we are pleased with progress in the Company’s financial performance. I look forward to updating shareholders of this financial progress in July 2017.
afgelopen vrijdag flink wat kopers, nu die IPO nog in Londen en we gaan +100%
Zeg dat wel.
De beursdag voor jouw bericht was dit fonds gesloten op 1,40.
Nu staat het op 0,84, een verlies van 40%.
Absoluut een fonds om in de gaten te houden.
Op 13 juli hun revenue rapportage.
Ik ben benieuwd!
ik ben ook benieuwd, ze hebben 2 weken geleden nog geld opgehaald tegen 0.85 en de CEO zei dat die verheugd is over de resultaten.
Korotm, die zullen goed zijn en als dan de IPO ook nog eens een succes wordt sta je zo +100%
Ready for take-off?
novacyt.com/shareholder-events-financ...
Half-year revenues 13/07/2017
Countdown to Liftoff
Ik heb voorlopig genoeg chasse_pataten gegeten in de biosector...eerst Galapagos en daarna MdxHealth. (ik laat deze kans aan mij voor gaan)
more than average share activity today
started yesterday in the afternoon
figures must be looking good :)
Boekje is er klaar voor alleen met dit volume gaat het hem niet worden.
Graham Mullis looks forward to updating shareholders of this financial progress in July 2017.
Morgen de update.
Vandaag hopelijk de laatste kans om in te stappen op deze lage koers!
