Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Pyrogenesis en HPQ Silicon Resources
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
PyroGenesis Announces Closing of Private Placement
Hello All Longs, More cash ' in the till '. Suspect strongly it will be put to very good use. News as follows: MONTREAL, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V:PYR), (the "Corporation" or "PyroGenesis") a Corporation that designs, develops and manufactures plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch systems, is pleased to announce that subsequent to the press release of February 9th, 2018 wherein was announced the closing of a private placement (the Private Placement) following the reception of initial subscriptions (the Initial Subscriptions), that as a result of significant interest in the Private Placement, the Corporation has received additional subscriptions (the Subsequent Subscriptions) and as a result thereof the Corporation has issued and sold an additional aggregate amount of 1,600,000 units of the Corporation (the Units) at a price of $0.70 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,120,000. As result of the Initial Subscriptions and Subsequent Subscriptions, the Corporation has issued and sold pursuant to the Private Placement a total of 4,871,429 Units for gross proceeds of $3,410,000.30 to the Corporation. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.25 until August 9th, 2019. Each Unit will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. In connection with the Subsequent Subscriptions, the Corporation will pay finder fees in the amount of $4,550.00. No finder compensation warrants were issued to the agents. The proceeds from the Private Placements will be used by the Corporation for general corporate purposes. The Private Placements are subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) as well as other customary closing conditions. Once again, we are happy to announce that we have decided to avail ourselves of this additional funding opportunity which provides us with additional capital to move forward with a number of initiatives, and which will have an immediate impact on 2018 revenues, said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis.
Read more at www.stockhouse.com/companies/bullboar...
Naast de update over de pp, ook een update door middel van q&a over het purevap project met HPQ
www.pyrogenesis.com/wp-content/upload...
PyroGenesis Announces Significant Development: PyroGenesis Additive Can Now Offer Tungsten-Free Titanium Powders
web.tmxmoney.com/article.php?newsid=8...
Is er nog vertrouwen in Pyrogenesis - Ik las wat maanden terug een uitspraak van Petex over winstcijfers
www.marketwatch.com/story/pyrogenesis... (hier kwart. 1).
Zit er zelf aan te denken om voorzichtig wat plukjes te kopen.
Update: PyroGenesis Announces Powder Performance Results with Leading 3D Printer OEM; Now Moves into Commercial Discussions.
www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pyr...
Zit er nu ook al een tijd in tegen 0.49
Momenteel ca 30% van de portefeuille op 0,58.
Dit is al flink meer dan ik normaal gesproken zou toe laten, echter zie ik een hoog potentieel.
enige twijfel is er om zelfs weer bij te kopen aan deze sp.
Recommended by Leading 3D Printer OEM to their Customers
PyroGenesis Recommended by Leading 3D Printer OEM to their Customers as Titanium Powder Supplier
MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX-V: PYR), a TSX Venture 50® high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") a Company that designs, develops and manufactures plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch systems, is pleased to announce today that, further to a press release dated August 14, 2018 wherein it was noted that commercial discussions were taking place with a 3D Printer OEM, PyroGenesis announces today that it is now being recommended by the leading 3D Printer OEM to their customers as a powder supplier for titanium powders.
As previously mentioned, PyroGenesis’ powders had either met or exceeded rigorous property requirements under intensive chemical and mechanical analysis conducted by a leading 3D printer OEM. The powder tested was Ti-6Al-4V grade 23; one of the most sought-after powders in metal 3D Printing, particularly from plasma atomization. The analysis consisted of, amongst other things, validating chemical composition, printing properties, density, hardness and tensile strength. As noted, upon successful testing, discussions had turned to becoming a supplier of powders to both (i) the OEM, as well as (ii) their end-users.
“Being approved as a powder supplier to the OEM’s end-users is another major achievement and step forward for PyroGenesis,” said Mr. Massimo Dattilo, Vice President Sales of PyroGenesis. “It requires that PyroGenesis produce powders effectively and efficiently, has stringent quality control measures in place, has batch to batch consistency, as well as being competitively priced.”
Discussions continue with respect to becoming the primary supplier of powders to this leading 3D Printer OEM.
“This announcement is yet another step towards PyroGenesis’ goal of becoming a leading powder supplier to the Additive Manufacturing industry (AM),” said Mr. P Peter Pascali, CEO and President of PyroGenesis. “Given the recent announcements over the past three months, it is clear that PyroGenesis must be even more focused than ever before on addressing market demand for its powders.”
Read more at www.stockhouse.com/companies/bullboar...
GEN2 Attains Significantly Higher Silicon Metal Production Yield
MONTREAL, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (HPQ) (TSX VENTURE:HPQ) (UGE.F) (OTC PINK:URAGF) is pleased to announce the receipt of an interim progress report from PyroGenesis Canada Inc (“PyroGenesis”) (PYR.V) highlighting GEN2’s significantly higher silicon metal production yield.
PyroGenesis informed HPQ that (i) the technical team identified a new operational parameter that increases the Pure Silicon Metal (Silicon Nugget) Production Yield1 of the PUREVAP™ Quartz Reduction Reactor and (ii) a test using the GEN2 PUREVAP™ was completed which together provided the following information:
* The PUREVAP™ reactor can be modified from a stationary reactant2 mixtures load to a dynamic one, without affecting other key operational parameters of the reactor which, as a result, improves production yield significantly;
* That changing the reactant mixture load to a dynamic flow positively affects Production Yield;
* That it is feasible to modify the GEN3 PUREVAP™ Pilot Plant to integrate these advantages into the new design.
IMPROVING REACTANT FLOW IN THE REACTOR SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PRODUCTION YIELD
The scope of the potential of the new parameter became apparent when the test produced the largest single individual Silicon nuggets of all our tests to date; weighing ~ 6.5 grams.
REACTOR MODIFICATION MORE THAN DOUBLE SILICON METAL NUGGET (PURE Si) PRODUCTION YIELD
Comparing3 the 3.3% pure Silicon nugget production yield of test #14 with the 7.0% pure Silicon nugget production yield obtained by test M-001 validated the modification potential. Further tests will be needed to optimise the process and its operation but the results clearly indicate that pure Silicon production yield more than doubled with the modification. Producing 4N+ Si with the PUREVAP™ assumes a 90%+ production yield at commercial scale. These results are part of our trendline that indicate that we are on the right track to reach that goal with our GEN 3 PUREVAP™ Pilot Plant.
“It has always been important to maintain or improve production yield while scaling up to a commercial system,” said Mr. Pierre Carabin, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategist of PyroGenesis. “Being able to improve it, with results such as today’s, and thereby further mitigating the risk of the project, is a significant achievement in itself, and it validates the decision to proceed with the GEN2 middle step. We have ticked off another box in our goal to create both a low cost and green metallurgical approach to producing solar grade silicon metal.”
Bernard J. Tourillon President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Resources stated: "This is an other demonstration of where the meticulous approach to R&D and proven track record of taking projects from proof of concept to commercialization of PyroGenesis provides great value to the HPQ PUREVAP™ project.
GEN2 PUREVAP™ QRR CONTINUES TO BE AN INVALUABLE BENCH TEST PLATFORM
These latest results confirm the strategic decision to incorporate the GEN2 proof of commercial scalability reactor, as a middle step towards the GEN3 pilot plant. It provides us the ability to immediately test new concepts and design modifications using the GEN2 PUREVAP™ platform while the GEN3 PUREVAP™ pilot plant is being assembled. This unique proposition not only reduces the risk profile of the project, but it also reduces the project commercial validation timeline. It is also extremely cost effective since tests done using the GEN2 R&D platform are substantially less expansive then they would be if the tests were done using the GEN3 PUREVAP™ pilot plant.
Pierre Carabin, Eng., M. Eng., Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategist of PyroGenesis has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release.
This press release is available on the forum "CEO Verified Discussion Forum", a moderated social media platform that allows civilized discussion and questions and answers between management and shareholders.
About HPQ Silicon
HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed (Symbol HPQ) resource company focuses on becoming a vertically integrated producer of High Purity Silicon Metal (4N+) and a metallurgical producer of Solar Grade Silicon Metal (“SoG-Si”) used in the manufacturing of multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types, required for production of high performance photovoltaic solar systems.
HPQ’s goal is to develop, in collaboration with industry leaders, PyroGenesis (PYR.V) and Apollon Solar, experts in their fields of interest, the innovative PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR)”, a new Carbothermic process (patent pending), which will permit the transformation and purification of quartz (SiO2) into high purity silicon metal (4N+ Si) in one step therefore reducing significantly the CAPEX and OPEX costs associated with a metallurgical transformation of quartz (SiO2) into SoG Si. The pilot plant equipment that will validate the commercial potential of the process is on schedule to start mid-2019.
HPQ-Silicon closes $325,000 private placement
2019-07-26 09:32 ET - News Release
HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has closed a private placement of 3.25 million units at 10 cents per unit for gross proceeds of up to $325,000. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the Subscribers to purchase one common share of the capital stock of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.15 for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the placement. Each share issued pursuant to the placement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing of the placement.
Mr. Bernard Tourillon, Chairman, President, CEO and Director of HPQ, through a wholly owned company, 3245004 Canada Inc. has subscribed for 250,000 Units. Following the completion of the Private Placement, Mr. Tourillon and 3245004 Canada Inc., taken together beneficially own or exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 6,297,250 Common Shares, representing approximately 2.72% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.
The participation of Mr. Tourillon in the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the Exchange. In connection with this related party transaction, the Company is relying on the formal valuation and minority approval exemptions of respectively subsection 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the portion of the Private Placement subscribed by Mr. Tourillon does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Board of directors of the Company has approved the Private Placement, including the participation of Mr. Tourillon therein, with Mr. Tourillon abstaining with respect to his participation.
Van dit fonds heb ik ook nog een pluk aandelen. Maar is al een paar jaar zo dood als een pier, schiet allemaal weinig op. Maar bizar dat de insiders maar blijven inschrijven op emissies boven de actuele koers. Moet toch een keer (een beetje) omhoog kunnen zou je zeggen.
fc
Direct naar Forum
Markt vandaag
26 jul
De Amerikaanse aandelenbeurzen zijn vrijdag met winsten het weekend ingegaan. Beleggers reageerden op cijfe...
Indices
|
|AEX
|580,08
|0,00%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1128
|0,00%
|
|Germany30^
|12.449,00
|+0,23%
|
|Gold spot
|1.418,44
|0,00%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.519,05
|+0,59%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|8.330,21
|+1,11%
|
|US30#
|27.162,54
|-0,09%
Stijgers
Dalers