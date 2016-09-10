Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Kiadis Pharma  /  Molmed versus Kiadis Pharma en aanverwante biotech aandelen

Kiadis Pharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Molmed versus Kiadis Pharma en aanverwante biotech aandelen

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
477 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 ... 20 21 22 23 24 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
zwabbertje 10 sep 2016 om 00:20
0
Lid sinds: 11 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.417
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 45
Gegeven: 6
Gezien de negatieve reactie van BHDW hier een nieuw draadje gewoon omdat hij de trein heeft gemist
Het feit dat hij hoog heeft ingekocht op Kiadis Pharma zit hem totaal niet lekker.
zie eerdere postings van BWDW
Pokerface 12 sep 2016 om 00:24
1
Lid sinds: 27 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
3.349
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 633
Gegeven: 941
Ik ben het wel met BHDW eens dat er de laatste tijd wel erg gepromoot wordt voor MolMed. Een vergelijking tussen MolMed en Kiadis en updates over de gang van zaken op hun terrein is prima, maar het begint wel een beetje op pushen van iemands aandeel te lijken. Wat dat betreft zou ik dat ook liever in dit topic zien, zodat het andere topic puur over Kiadis gaat. Zo hou je het overzichtelijk.
Tom3 12 sep 2016 om 07:59
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
4.594
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 621
Gegeven: 313
OK, dan zal ik mijn postings over Bellicum en Molmed hier maar herhalen:


GSK dials up value of MolMed gene therapy pact to support growing operation
by Nick Paul Taylor | Sep 2, 2016 6:54am

GlaxoSmithKline ($GSK) has bumped up the value of its gene therapy pact with MolMed (BIT:MLM). The revisions increase the minimum value of the contract by 41%, clearing GSK to delve deeper into MolMed’s gene therapy development and manufacturing capabilities at a time when it is looking to establish itself at the forefront of the nascent field.

MolMed landed the GSK deal 18 months ago, at which time the Big Pharma committed to paying out at least €34 million ($38 million) in milestones and other fees. In return, GSK gained access to MolMed’s expertise and capabilities in gene therapies based on viral vector cellular transduction, resources it has now decided it needs to exploit more than it originally planned.

GSK has reset the minimum value of the contract at €48 million. MolMed described the 41% jump in the floor value of the contract as a reflection of GSK’s need to tap into additional resources to support its gene therapy programs. Notably, in the 18 months since signing the original deal, GSK has notched up its first gene therapy success, snagging a European approval for Strimvelis in May.

MolMed was involved with the development of Strimvelis before GSK licensed the program in 2010, and continued to play a role once the Big Pharma came on board. GSK struck deals to secure the help of MolMed in 2011, 2013 and 2015, culminating in the Italian biotech taking responsibility for the commercial production of the gene therapy against ADA-SCID.

Strimvelis is a niche product. ADA-SCID, an abbreviation of severe combined immunodeficiency due to adenosine deaminase deficiency, affects an estimated 15 children a year in Europe. But, with GSK seeing Strimvelis as a launchpad for a gene therapy platform that tackles more prevalent conditions, its approval marked a big moment for the Italian research centers that drove its development.

Fondazione Telethon and Ospedale San Raffaele, which have also worked with Biogen ($BIIB), Editas Medicine ($EDIT) and Shire ($SHPG), were central to the development of Strimvelis. MolMed played a major role, too. And, as the only facility cleared to produce the gene therapy, will continue to do so as GSK markets Strimvelis and works to expand its portfolio.

“The additional minimum revenues ... will clearly benefit one of the two pillars on which our company plans to build its growth: The supply of sophisticated services in cell and gene therapy field,” MolMed CEO Riccardo Palmisano said in a statement. MolMed has put money into its lab capabilities and production capacity to support growth of this side of the business.

That service business has propped MolMed up while it has worked to bring its own pipeline assets to market. The most advanced of these assets, Zalmoxis, secured conditional marketing authorization in Europe earlier this year. Zalmoxis is an ex vivo cell therapy designed to increase the proportion of patients with leukemia who can undergo hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
zwabbertje 12 sep 2016 om 10:13
0
Lid sinds: 11 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.417
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 45
Gegeven: 6
MolMed gaat weer als een jojo vandaag
Tom3 12 sep 2016 om 10:55
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
4.594
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 621
Gegeven: 313
quote:

zwabbertje schreef op 12 sep 2016 om 10:13:


MolMed gaat weer als een jojo vandaag

Vergeleken bij mijn Tomtom is het een verademing.
adje5 12 sep 2016 om 11:05
0
Lid sinds: 17 dec 2004
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
2.246
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 144
Gegeven: 30
Die staat op exploderen dat merk je aan alles.
kid carson 12 sep 2016 om 11:06
0
Lid sinds: 05 aug 2016
Laatste bezoek: 12 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
2.226
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 142
Gegeven: 2
De shorters hebben het geluk aan hun zijde doordat ezelen in hun broek schijten omdat een spleetoog zijn pens nit vol krijgt
Als je daar in meegaat ben je een groot rund
Tom3 12 sep 2016 om 11:52
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
4.594
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 621
Gegeven: 313
Heb Molmed gelukkig niet kunnen traceren in een shortsell register. Tomtom veert inmiddels als een gek terug ondanks dat de AEX dat totaal niet doet. Zijn de shorters te hebberig geweest?
Tom3 12 sep 2016 om 13:15
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
4.594
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 621
Gegeven: 313
Hier nog een belangrijk artikel (van 8 augustus j.l.) over genomen van Seeking Alpha, voor diegenen die in Bellicum willen investeren:


Quiet Revolution Gets Under Way In Stem Cell Transplantation
Aug. 8, 2016 1:04 PM ET|1 comment | Includes: BLCM

The EU’s already considerable lead over the US in haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) looks set to widen over the next few weeks, with two notable developments in this space.

The first is the formal EU approval for Zalmoxis, a novel engineered T-cell product for use with HSCT that incorporates a “suicide gene” to allow doctors to manage the risk of acute graft vs host disease, a serious complication. The second is yesterday's outcome of Bellicum’s (NASDAQ:BLCM) regulatory interactions with the EMA for BPX-501, a similar engineered product for use with halpoidentical HSCT, giving BPX-501a clear pathway for the first time.

Zalmoxis has been developed by the little-known Italian biotech MolMed, one of three companies – the others being Bellicum and Kiadis Pharma – known to be working on engineered T-cell products to improve the outcomes with haploidentical or partial matched HSCT.

Patients undergoing HSCT are at high risk of serious bacterial, viral and fungal infections until the immune system has been reconstituted from the transplant, which can take up to one year. They could receive T cells from their donor to help fight infections, but this would put them at high risk of GvHD, which can only be managed by immune-suppression. The risk of GvHD limits the procedure to only the most serious malignancies.

Both Zalmoxis and BPX-501 comprise T cells that have been engineered to include genes that render them sensitive to other agents – ganciclovir or valaciclovir for Zalmoxis and rimiducid for BPX-501. These agents can therefore be administered to trigger destruction of teh T cells if acute GvHD occurs.

The donor T cells allow recipients to fight infections while their system is being reconstituted, and are thought to have an anti-leukaemic effect. Some data suggest that Zalmoxis can improve long-term outcomes: for example, a study in 45 patients showed a one-year survival rate of 49%, compared with one-year survival of 37% from a database of 140 matched HSCT controls.

Moving forward

In June MolMed received a CHMP positive opinion recommending conditional approval, and expects formal approvals to come through by September. As a potential first for such a product, this should mark a significant advance in the HSCT field, but it is not the first one where the EU regulator has taken a lead over its US counterpart.

Bellicum yesterday said the EMA would allow a regulatory submission for BPX-501 based on data from the European arm of its BP-004 trial with six-month follow-up data. BPS-004 is a single-arm, open-label study, recruiting 180 paediatric patients undergoing T-cell depleted HSCT for haematological disorders.

Bellicum said the EMA had accepted that a review and approval under exceptional circumstances could be suitable, given that a randomized trial might not be feasible in the paediatric setting. Bellicum is holding similar interactions with US regulators, although it is thought that the FDA is unlikely to be as accommodating as the EMA.

Meanwhile, Kiadis is developing its T-cell product, ATIR101, engineered to remove the cells that cause GvHD, thus eliminating the need for prophylactic immune-suppression. It is conducting a 15-patient phase II study due to read out in March.

Bellicum remains the company to watch in the field, since it has a largest clinical program by some margin. Three studies are under way involving nearly 240 patients, and a further three are planned with another 70 volunteers.

New option?

Bellicum is also alone among the three companies in developing BPX-501 for non-haematological indications, which could massively expand the market opportunity. HSCT is a viable option for haemoglobinopathies and other inherited conditions, but haplo-identical HSCT cannot be used because of the risk of GvHD in these patients.

HSCT is one of the fastest-growing medical procedures and is one where, unusually, the EU has a lead over the US. Around 15,000 such procedures are conducted in Europe each year, compared with 7,500 in the US. There were an estimated 1,300 haplo-identical HSCT procedures in the EU in 2014, a number that is thought to be growing at around 30% per year.

MolMed estimates that 11,000 persons in the EU could be candidates for allogeneic transplant, but lack a fully compatible donor. Thanks to the ability to manage teh risk of GvHD those patients – at least those in the EU – might soon have a new option.

BPX-501 studies

Status/ Indications/ n/ Trial ID/Data:

Phase I/II/ALL, AML, lymphoma/36/ NCT01744223/Jan 2017

Phase I/II/ALL, AML, NHL, Immunodeficiency/180/NCT02065869/Nov 2017

Phase I/ Hematologic neoplasms/30/NCT02487459/Oct 2018

Phase I/Primary immune deficiency disorders, haemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, inherited bone marrow failure syndrome, haemoglobinopathies, metabolic disorders/20/NCT02231710/Dec 2018

Phase I/Hematologic neoplasms/24/NCT02477878/Dec 2018

Phase I/Leukaemia, MDS, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, other high-risk haem malignancies/24/NCT02786485/Dec 2019
Tom3 12 sep 2016 om 13:30
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
4.594
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 621
Gegeven: 313
Er zijn ook dwarsverbanden tussen Bellicum en Nederland:


Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Enters into Research Collaboration with Leiden University Medical Center to Discover Natural High-Affinity TCRs
Thu June 2, 2016 7:00 AM|Business Wire | About: BLCM
New collaboration builds on current license and research agreement for TCR candidates, including BPX-701

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLCM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders, today announced it has entered into a research agreement with Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), Netherlands, to discover and validate natural high-affinity TCR (T cell receptor) product candidates targeting several cancers. The new collaboration builds on an earlier agreement with LUMC that gave Bellicum worldwide rights to TCR product candidates targeting solid tumors that express PRAME (preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma) and other antigens.

“We are enthusiastic about the potential of TCRs that incorporate our switch technology to produce a targeted, potent and controlled attack on certain cancers,” said Tom Farrell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM). “Dr. Mirjam Heemskerk and her group from the Department of Hematology of the LUMC, have made significant breakthroughs in the development of natural high-affinity TCRs, and we look forward to their continued discoveries as we prepare to launch clinical studies this year of our first TCR, BPX-701, under our current license from Leiden.”

Under terms of the new collaboration, Bellicum will provide financial support to LUMC over a three-year term in exchange for the right to exclusively license any high-affinity TCRs discovered under the agreement.

TCRs are engineered T cells that become activated in the presence of cancer cells containing a target antigen. Bellicum’s first TCR product candidate, BPX-701 targeting PRAME, is expected to enter Phase 1/2 clinical trials in mid-2016 to treat refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). BPX-701 was licensed from Leiden in 2015 and incorporates Bellicum’s proprietary safety mechanism, CaspaCIDe®, for improved control over the cells.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. Bellicum is using its proprietary Chemical Induction of Dimerization (CID) technology platform to engineer and control components of the immune system. Bellicum is developing next-generation product candidates in some of the most important areas of cellular immunotherapy, including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), and CAR T and TCR cell therapies. More information can be found at www.bellicum.com.

About Leiden University Medical Center

As a center of medical innovations, the Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC) strives towards an internationally recognized leading role in the improvement of quality of health care. The core businesses of LUMC are patient care, research, education and training. Research of Dr. Mirjam Heemskerk and her group from the department of Hematology of the LUMC, has led to the discovery of TCRs with high specificity for tumor cells that now can be explored in clinical studies. The research of the Department of Hematology aims to translate basic research achievements into clinical applications in the field of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and immune therapy of cancer. The establishment of the license agreement has been facilitated by knowledge exchange office Luris, on behalf of LUMC.
zwabbertje 12 sep 2016 om 17:50
0
Lid sinds: 11 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.417
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 45
Gegeven: 6
Molmed weer hoog volume 14 miljoen vandaag close 0.5260 maakt het nog een beetje goed voor vandaag alles dieprood
Tom3 12 sep 2016 om 19:27
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
4.594
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 621
Gegeven: 313
@ Zwabbertje: heb jij een idee wat de trigger vandaag was? Volgens de website van Molmed is het aandeel gesloten op Euro 0,53 (+6%). Had ze aangekocht voor Euro 0,448 Denk dat ik deze ga koesteren. Tzt zullen ze naar mijn idee een aangepaste omzetprognose geven waarna een verdere verwatering van het aandelenkapitaal minder waarschijnlijk wordt.
adje5 12 sep 2016 om 19:30
0
Lid sinds: 17 dec 2004
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
2.246
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 144
Gegeven: 30
Dit kan weleens een mega klapper gaan worden.Zit veel in ut vat
zwabbertje 12 sep 2016 om 19:53
0
Lid sinds: 11 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.417
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 45
Gegeven: 6
quote:

Tom3 schreef op 12 sep 2016 om 19:27:


@ Zwabbertje: heb jij een idee wat de trigger vandaag was? Volgens de website van Molmed is het aandeel gesloten op Euro 0,53 (+6%). Had ze aangekocht voor Euro 0,448 Denk dat ik deze ga koesteren. Tzt zullen ze naar mijn idee een aangepaste omzetprognose geven waarna een verdere verwatering van het aandelenkapitaal minder waarschijnlijk wordt.
Dat was even na half zes dat ik keek de Giro geeft niet altijd juiste slot aan .
Denk dat je gelijk hebt slot op 53 cent
Koersdoel Euro 0.68 we gaan aardig die kant op.
Worden vele miljoenen verhandeld per dag sinds een aantal weken
Aantal uitstaande aandelen is dacht ik 420 miljoen
Een trigger kan ik er niet voor vinden
Bellicum staat ook alweer een halve euro hoger
Tom3 12 sep 2016 om 22:26
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
4.594
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 621
Gegeven: 313
quote:

adje5 schreef op 12 sep 2016 om 19:30:


Dit kan weleens een mega klapper gaan worden.Zit veel in ut vat


Het had ook anders kunnen lopen. Kijk maar eens naar het koersverloop van CTI Biopharm op Bloomberg (5 jaars koersverloop dan). Bij hen is een anti leukemie medicijn in fase 3 trial op clinical hold gezet door de FDA in afwachting van nadere aanpassingen (weer terug naar fase 1 dus) van de dosering. Dan was je dus van $4 naar $ 0,36 gegaan. Wel een toko waar je dus (stel dat je dat nu als kans zou zien) ijzeren zenuwen en veel lef voor moet hebben. Dit gevoel zullen Molmed aandeelhouders ook hebben gehad toen het aandeel onlangs nog op Euro 0,26 stond er een flinke emissie plaatsvond tegen genoemde Euro 0,26. Het duurt dan natuurlijk een tijdje voordat men beseft dat de marktkapitalisatie wel eens zou kunnen vertienvoudigen van af dat lage niveau. 1 miljard euro waarde voor een succesvol biofarmaceutisch bedrijf is natuurlijk nog niet veel maar je moet je doelen wel realistisch houden.
Tom3 12 sep 2016 om 22:28
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
4.594
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 621
Gegeven: 313
quote:

adje5 schreef op 12 sep 2016 om 19:30:


Dit kan weleens een mega klapper gaan worden.Zit veel in ut vat


Het had ook anders kunnen lopen. Kijk maar eens naar het koersverloop van CTI Biopharma op Bloomberg (5 jaars koersverloop dan). Bij hen is een anti leukemie medicijn in fase 3 trial op clinical hold gezet door de FDA in afwachting van nadere aanpassingen (weer terug naar fase 1 dus) van de dosering. Dan was je dus van $4 naar $ 0,36 gegaan. Wel een toko waar je dus (stel dat je dat nu als kans zou zien) ijzeren zenuwen en veel lef voor moet hebben. Dit gevoel zullen Molmed aandeelhouders ook hebben gehad toen het aandeel onlangs nog op Euro 0,26 stond er een flinke emissie plaatsvond tegen genoemde Euro 0,26. Het duurt dan natuurlijk een tijdje voordat men beseft dat de marktkapitalisatie wel eens zou kunnen vertienvoudigen van af dat lage niveau. 1 miljard euro waarde voor een succesvol biofarmaceutisch bedrijf is natuurlijk nog niet veel maar je moet je doelen wel realistisch houden.

www.bloomberg.com/quote/CTIC:US
Tom3 12 sep 2016 om 22:42
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
4.594
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 621
Gegeven: 313
quote:

zwabbertje schreef op 12 sep 2016 om 19:53:


[...]Dat was even na half zes dat ik keek de Giro geeft niet altijd juiste slot aan .
Denk dat je gelijk hebt slot op 53 cent
Koersdoel Euro 0.68 we gaan aardig die kant op.
Worden vele miljoenen verhandeld per dag sinds een aantal weken
Aantal uitstaande aandelen is dacht ik 420 miljoen
Een trigger kan ik er niet voor vinden
Bellicum staat ook alweer een halve euro hoger


Wat heet, Bellicum staat nu al weer bijna een $0,9 hoger (+ 5%). De stamceltransplantiemarkt is kennelijk hot aan het worden. Net als bij Kiadis zie ik pas in 2018 een inkomstenstroom op gang komen bij Bellicum. Vooralsnog alleen uit hoofde van stamceltransplantatie bij patienten < 18 jaar in Europa. Kennelijk staat Kiadis helemaal niet op de kaart bij beleggers in Europa en de VS. Kiadis kan naar mijn mening goede zaken doen in Canada door stamceltransplantatietoerisme uit de VS. De FDA zou Molmed pas in 2019 een fasttrack goedkeuring kunnen geven. Kiadis en Bellicum zouden dan in 2020 zoiets kunnen verwachten.

www.bloomberg.com/quote/BLCM:US
zwabbertje 13 sep 2016 om 10:12
0
Lid sinds: 11 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.417
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 45
Gegeven: 6
MOLMED gaat weer aardig vandaag al even de 56 cent aangetikt
Maar wat is nou de Trigger??
Tom3 13 sep 2016 om 10:41
0
Lid sinds: 25 jan 2015
Laatste bezoek: 14 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
4.594
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 621
Gegeven: 313
Molmed is zoals al een tijdje erg volatiel. Op dit moment net aan een procent hoger dan gisteren. Men weet het even niet meer. Ik verwacht weer vuurwerk als ze bijvoorbeeld een licentiedeal met Duitse ziekenhuizen of een farmaceut bekend maken. Ook zou Bank Intesa haar advies kunnen bijstellen.
zwabbertje 13 sep 2016 om 12:37
0
Lid sinds: 11 nov 2014
Laatste bezoek: 13 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
1.417
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 45
Gegeven: 6
quote:

Tom3 schreef op 13 sep 2016 om 10:41:


Molmed is zoals al een tijdje erg volatiel. Op dit moment net aan een procent hoger dan gisteren. Men weet het even niet meer. Ik verwacht weer vuurwerk als ze bijvoorbeeld een licentiedeal met Duitse ziekenhuizen of een farmaceut bekend maken. Ook zou Bank Intesa haar advies kunnen bijstellen.
koersdoel €0,86 toch(9 miljoen stuks verhandeld weer hoog volume)
477 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 ... 20 21 22 23 24 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Kiadis Pharma Meer »

Koers 8,040   Verschil +0,07 (+0,88%)
Laag 7,950   Volume 71.203
Hoog 8,060   Gem. Volume 192.035
12-jan-18 17:35

Kiadis Pharma Nieuws

06 dec Kiadis huurt productieruimte in ... 2
04 dec Kiadis op koers met goedkeuring ... 1
04 dec Kiadis maakt vorderingen met tes... 1
10 okt 'Solide basis voor ontwikkeling ... 1
09 okt Kiadis Pharma plaatst nieuwe aan... 7
29 sep Kiadis Pharma trekt medisch dire... 2
27 sep Kiadis zet stap naar goedkeuring... 3
20 sep 'Stap in goede richting voor Kia... 6
20 sep Kiadis zet weer stap met ATIR101 1
05 sep Kiadis Pharma benoemt hoofd comm...
 

Populair

Trending

Bitcoin

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Mijn IEX

Over IEX