Vallourec « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Forum Vallourec geopend

IEX - Forummoderator 3 aug 2016 om 10:38
Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, the United States, Mexico, Canada, South America, Asia, and internationally.

The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes. It offers tubes comprising casing, tubing, and accessories for oil and gas well equipment; well-drilling products, including drill pipes, hole assemblies, and VAM connections and accessories for drill strings; and offshore and onshore line pipes and accessories, as well as tubes for umbilicals.

The company also provides hydrocarbon processing tubes; steam tubes and pipes for power plants; titanium and stainless steel welded tubes used in nuclear and conventional power plants, and high-pressure and low-pressure heaters, as well as in moisture separator steam reheaters; and steam generator tubes for nuclear power plants.

In addition, it offers hot-rolled pipes and hollow sections used in various applications, including drilling and other platforms, bridges, buildings and other roofed structures, cranes, agricultural and industrial machinery, mechanical components and systems, mining, and offshore projects. Further, the company provides coating and welding services for offshore and onshore projects.

Groet Henk
moonlightjorgo 27 aug 2016 om 20:01
Deze had je ook net zo goed niet kunnen openen Henk.
Geen hond die er post zonde hoor.
Van je werk en van het betreffende fonds.
FORT1944 28 aug 2016 om 17:50
Héla , er zijn wel mensen die het aandeel volgen , natuurlijk zitten de meesten met een kater maar dat probleem hebben alle olie toeleveranciers .
Natuurlijk nu forum is zal het gemakkelijker gaan om niets te missen .
etap 16 sep 2016 om 10:07
Tuurlijk wel; aandeel gaat terug naar de 3 en dan lkkr daghandelen .
Money$ 15 nov 2016 om 11:02
Ik zit momenteel diep in delta lloyd maar zou overwegen om na overname in Vallourec te investeren. Ik zie helaas dat men op deze forum niet active is. Kan iemand mij vertellen waar ik info (forum) kan lezen over Vallourec.

dank
MrName 6 dec 2016 om 21:35
dit lijkt wel een interessante aandeel te zijn
Daver 5 jan 2017 om 18:03
Hallo,
Heb vallourec ook een maand geleden gekocht!
Is ondertussen al goed gestegen!
Weet alleen niet of dit aandeel met de olie prijs omhoog gaat of met de staal prijs?
Gewoonlijk gaat hij mee omhoog als er 1 van de 2 stijgt! Dus dubbel zo veel kans!??
Heeft er iemand weet van dat er een koersdoel is gezed op dit aandeel?
etap 31 jul 2017 om 17:07
jctynews.com/vallourec-sa-enxtpavk-mf...
addictedone 1 aug 2017 om 14:12
etap, bedankt, interessant stukje.
zit je zelf ook in vallourec?
FORT1944 1 aug 2017 om 16:11
hopelijk komt er een doorbraak als de olieprijs stijgt , ook de buizenfabriek in
BRAZILIE met PETROBRAS ZIJN STEEKPENNINGEN HEBBEN DE KOERS EEN LELIJKE DEUK GEGEVEN , het kan alleen maar beter gaan !
william01 2 aug 2017 om 12:46
Tot op heden is me aankoop vandaag nog geen succes :(
rider13 2 aug 2017 om 13:28
Is deze daling enkel te wijten aan de olieprijS die wat zakt?
william01 2 aug 2017 om 13:37
Is deze daling enkel te wijten aan de olieprijS die wat zakt?

Geen idee rider13, maar Vallourec is een erg volatiel aandeel, en kan spoedig zomaar weer sterk stijgen., groet William.
rider13 2 aug 2017 om 14:42
ingestapt op 4.67
william01 2 aug 2017 om 14:47
Mooie prijs rider13, zo te zien gaat de koers weer richting het noorden.
etap 2 aug 2017 om 19:58
quote:

addictedone schreef op 1 aug 2017 om 14:12:


etap, bedankt, interessant stukje.
zit je zelf ook in vallourec?
Tot over mijn oren...vandaag de schade gelukkig weten te beperken. 4,90 uitgestapt en weer der in. Er ligt steun op 4.57 en wellicht is dat een grondslag voor een mooie uptick morgen. Lange termijn steun bevindt zich op 3.80. Dat is enigzins zorgelijk. Ik heb veel informatie over dit bedrijf. Ik zal morgen als ik wat meer tijd heb links plaatsen.
etap 2 aug 2017 om 20:03
www.4-traders.com/VALLOUREC-4723/char...
etap 2 aug 2017 om 20:04
quote:

william01 schreef op 2 aug 2017 om 14:47:


Mooie prijs rider13, zo te zien gaat de koers weer richting het noorden.
Een rebound zonder problemen (technisch) 5.20 - 5.40. Morgen een groene candle zal veel zeggen.
etap 2 aug 2017 om 20:16
quote:

etap schreef op 2 aug 2017 om 19:58:


[...]Tot over mijn oren...vandaag de schade gelukkig weten te beperken. 4,90 uitgestapt en weer der in. Er ligt steun op 4.57 en wellicht is dat een grondslag voor een mooie uptick morgen. Lange termijn steun bevindt zich op 3.80. Dat is enigzins zorgelijk. Ik heb veel informatie over dit bedrijf. Ik zal morgen als ik wat meer tijd heb links plaatsen.
Ter aanvulling. Aandelen in een bullmarket zijn opzoek naar hogere lt bodems. Als hier sprake van is zal dit op zeer korte termijn zijn. Een koersdoel van na 7,47 is ruim boven de 11,00 euro per aandeel. Dit is nou precies wat er met Aperam is gebeurd. Voor je het weet staat het op 40,00.
Cashflow is aan de beterende hand.
Dividend en/of aandelen inkoopprogramma zijn aanstaande.
william01 3 aug 2017 om 09:49
Ik vrees dat de koers toch spoedig de 4 euro gaat opzoeken, en dan maar middelen., groet William.
