Vallourec « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, the United States, Mexico, Canada, South America, Asia, and internationally.



The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes. It offers tubes comprising casing, tubing, and accessories for oil and gas well equipment; well-drilling products, including drill pipes, hole assemblies, and VAM connections and accessories for drill strings; and offshore and onshore line pipes and accessories, as well as tubes for umbilicals.



The company also provides hydrocarbon processing tubes; steam tubes and pipes for power plants; titanium and stainless steel welded tubes used in nuclear and conventional power plants, and high-pressure and low-pressure heaters, as well as in moisture separator steam reheaters; and steam generator tubes for nuclear power plants.



In addition, it offers hot-rolled pipes and hollow sections used in various applications, including drilling and other platforms, bridges, buildings and other roofed structures, cranes, agricultural and industrial machinery, mechanical components and systems, mining, and offshore projects. Further, the company provides coating and welding services for offshore and onshore projects.



Groet Henk