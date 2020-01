bluebird bio « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Corporate Profile:



bluebird bio is a clinical-stage company committed to developing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and T cell-based immunotherapies. The company’s objective is to develop and bring to market the most advanced products based on the transformative potential of gene therapy to provide patients hope for a better life in the face of limited or no long-term safe and effective treatment options. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, bluebird bio has operations in the U.S. and Europe..