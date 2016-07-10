Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  MANNKIND ---&gt; Afrezza insulin BLOCKBUSTER

Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

MANNKIND ---> Afrezza insulin BLOCKBUSTER

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
13 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
IMILLIONAIR 10 jul 2016 om 12:28
0
Lid sinds: 22 jan 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
951
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33
Gegeven: 25
INSULINE ZONDER NAALDEN VIA DE LONGEN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PefXkzTjugY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZj4JwqJBmM

www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbixFksNU48

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jw_v7d_zoHc

www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqU8jYpkKuM

USERS OF AFFREZA:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeftAVDU6kY

www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbixFksNU48

--------------------------------------------------

www.google.com/finance?chdnp=0&ch...
IMILLIONAIR 10 jul 2016 om 19:09
0
Lid sinds: 22 jan 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
951
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33
Gegeven: 25
[Modbreak IEX: Gelieve hier geen reclame te maken zonder enige eigen toegevoegde waarde, bericht is bij dezen verwijderd.]
IMILLIONAIR 10 jul 2016 om 19:29
0
Lid sinds: 22 jan 2005
Laatste bezoek: 12 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
951
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 33
Gegeven: 25
www.healthline.com/diabetesmine/afrez...
beeldscherm 11 nov 2016 om 11:04
0
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2003
Laatste bezoek: 25 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
11.808
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3004
Gegeven: 961
Een "Arise from the ashes" oftewel een wederopstanding...ze hebben een nieuwe overeenkomst met Sanofi getekend die goed voor hun uitpakt,

MannKind and Sanofi Reach Agreement on AFREZZA®

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) (TASE:MNKD) today announced that MannKind and Sanofi have entered into an agreement with the following terms:

The promissory note and security agreement between MannKind and Aventisub LLC, a Sanofi affiliate, are terminated, with Aventisub agreeing to forgive the full outstanding loan balance of $71.56 million.

MannKind is also relieved from its obligation to pay $0.5 million in previously uncharged costs related to the collaboration.

Sanofi will purchase $10.2 million worth of insulin from MannKind in early December as part of its preexisting commitment to purchase insulin following termination of the collaboration and MannKind's exercise of a "put" option.

The balance of the insulin "put" option ($30.6 million) is accelerated with Sanofi completing the cash payment of $30.6 million to MannKind by January 9, 2017. This payment will be made without MannKind being required to deliver any insulin to Sanofi.

All issues arising out of the license and collaboration agreement, the supply agreement, the promissory note, the security agreement and the transition agreement are resolved.

plus on the r&d front gaan ze de strijd aan met de EPI-pen.

komt van een 42ct naar 62ct m.i zit er nog veel meer in het vat vwb prijs..misschien wel een takeover target..
beeldscherm 19 dec 2016 om 20:50
0
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2003
Laatste bezoek: 25 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
11.808
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3004
Gegeven: 961
Hou ze in de gaten...
beeldscherm 13 sep 2017 om 11:30
0
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2003
Laatste bezoek: 25 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
11.808
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3004
Gegeven: 961
9 mnd verder en nu word het tijd om ze toch maar eens goed in de gaten te houden, laatste dagen hogere volumes en hogere toppen,en denk eraan een dikke 21 milj. staat er short....btw gerucht gaat Merck zou in gesprek zijn met mnkd omtrent hun Technosphere platform,ik zeg kopen nu het nog kan want een Squeeze zit er vlgs mij aan te komen !!
beeldscherm 3 okt 2017 om 19:34
0
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2003
Laatste bezoek: 25 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
11.808
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3004
Gegeven: 961
Word de $3,- grens doorbroken..lijkt erop.
beeldscherm 4 okt 2017 om 15:16
0
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2003
Laatste bezoek: 25 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
11.808
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3004
Gegeven: 961
nu oppikken shorters gaan kopen..23milj. st staat short uit !!
beeldscherm 5 okt 2017 om 15:39
0
Lid sinds: 26 nov 2003
Laatste bezoek: 25 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
11.808
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3004
Gegeven: 961
grof geweld door de 4 short-sqeeze!!
stormvogel 26 okt 2017 om 17:18
0
Lid sinds: 04 mei 2002
Laatste bezoek: 25 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
6.190
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 341
Gegeven: 253
Mannkind is weer aan het uitbreken.........
Vgekr 12 nov 2017 om 11:11
0
Lid sinds: 01 nov 2017
Laatste bezoek: 25 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
120
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 4
Gegeven: 0
Eerst even op de tanden bijten denk ik. Als je nog geen aandelen bezit kan je best wachten tot na de kapitaalverhoging. Of nu kopen en intekenen op de kapitaalverhoging?
beurskrant.com/2017/11/12/hoe-staat-m...
diknek1 25 jan 2018 om 19:07
0
Lid sinds: 25 okt 2006
Laatste bezoek: 25 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
22
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 2
lekkere stijging vandaag, kan alleen geen nieuws vinden.
indianrider 25 jan 2018 om 20:29
0
Lid sinds: 24 nov 2017
Laatste bezoek: 25 jan 2018
Aantal posts:
39
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 5
Gegeven: 3
finance.yahoo.com/news/most-likely-re...
13 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Industriefondsen in trek op Wall Street

19:41 De aandelenmarkten op Wall Street stonden donderdagmiddag op winst. Sterke resultaten van een paar industri...

    Indices

    AEX 565,07 -0,17%
    Dow30# 26.352,14 +0,38%
    EUR/USD 1,2398 -0,06%
    FTSE-100 7.615,84 -0,36%
    Germany30^ 13.321,70 -0,69%
    Gold spot 1.344,75 -1,01%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.415,06 -0,61%

    Stijgers

    Sligro
    +3,31%
    Nedap
    +2,95%
    Arcelo...
    +1,68%
    Aperam
    +1,66%
    PostNL
    +1,31%

    Dalers

    Philip...
    -5,03%
    Avantium
    -2,91%
    Vopak
    -2,48%
    Wolter...
    -2,36%
    Altice
    -2,33%
     