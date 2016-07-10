Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Een "Arise from the ashes" oftewel een wederopstanding...ze hebben een nieuwe overeenkomst met Sanofi getekend die goed voor hun uitpakt,



MannKind and Sanofi Reach Agreement on AFREZZA®



VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) (TASE:MNKD) today announced that MannKind and Sanofi have entered into an agreement with the following terms:



The promissory note and security agreement between MannKind and Aventisub LLC, a Sanofi affiliate, are terminated, with Aventisub agreeing to forgive the full outstanding loan balance of $71.56 million.



MannKind is also relieved from its obligation to pay $0.5 million in previously uncharged costs related to the collaboration.



Sanofi will purchase $10.2 million worth of insulin from MannKind in early December as part of its preexisting commitment to purchase insulin following termination of the collaboration and MannKind's exercise of a "put" option.



The balance of the insulin "put" option ($30.6 million) is accelerated with Sanofi completing the cash payment of $30.6 million to MannKind by January 9, 2017. This payment will be made without MannKind being required to deliver any insulin to Sanofi.



All issues arising out of the license and collaboration agreement, the supply agreement, the promissory note, the security agreement and the transition agreement are resolved.



