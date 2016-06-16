Aandeel Galapagos AEX:t20925, BE0003818359

Van beleggers
Aandeel Galapagos



  • 63,100 18 jun 2021 17:37
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 62,310 - 64,110
  • 515.731 Gem. (3M) 494,4K

GLPG2938

3 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  3. forum rang 5 Lama Daila 21 juni 2021 07:30
    drughunter.com/small-molecules-of-the...

    The Galapagos S1PR2 antagonist GLPG2938 is a preclinical candidate intended for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Though several S1PR1 modulators have been approved, no selective S1PR2 antagonist has entered clinical development yet. The Galapagos team attempted to find a new starting point with two consecutive HTS campaigns, but did not find any advanceable starting points, but were able to develop a literature starting point to a candidate. A hydrazine motif in the starting point was replaced with a benzylic amine in a surprisingly large property change for a central motif. Improving lipophilic efficiency was key to reducing CYP inhibition. GLPG2938 does not appear to have entered development yet, but should be a useful tool to understand S1PR2 biology.


    pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jmedchem...

    Publication Date:May 3, 2021

    Discovery of the S1P2 Antagonist GLPG2938 (1-[2-Ethoxy-6-(trifluoromethyl)-4-pyridyl]-3-[[5-methyl-6-[1-methyl-3-(trifluoromethyl)pyrazol-4-yl]pyridazin-3-yl]methyl]urea), a Preclinical Candidate for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
3 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Galapagos

