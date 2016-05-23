Arcelor Mittal « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
DeepSpaceHorizon 23 mei 2016 om 19:57
LVA

Italy's Ilva steel plant has extended the deadline for the presentation of binding purchase offers to June 23 from May 30, sources close to the matter tell Reuters. However, the deadline for completion remains June 30, the economy ministry says. Up until now, only Italian steel group Marcegaglia has said publicly that it is working on an offer for Ilva in alliance with ArcelorMittal


www.reuters.com/article/italy-factors...


Arcelor heeft al heel lang interesse in Ilva...

Maar ja of het nu een wijze zet weer is...
DeepSpaceHorizon 23 mei 2016 om 20:00
Hier nog wat feitjes:

www.beurs.nl/nieuws/binnenland/399587...

Wat ik me afvraag is wat die tent waard moet zijn:

www.telegraaf.nl/dft/bedrijven/mittal...


Toen werd het "geschat" op 314 tot 392 miljoen euro...

Dat haalt Arcelor na de emissie zo uit zijn achterzak... Maar het was eigenlijk bedoeld om leningen af te lossen...

www.hindustantimes.com/business/green...
Turquoisine 23 mei 2016 om 20:14
Stukje tekst gehaald uit het Telegraaf stuk:

Ilva is eigenaar van de grootste staalfabriek van Europa, die in de Zuid-Italiaanse stad Taranto staat. De onderneming, die staal levert aan onder meer de auto-, machine- en scheepsindustrie, ligt in eigen land flink onder vuur in verband met vervuiling rond de fabriek in Taranto. De regering heeft het bedrijf onder curatele gesteld en opdracht gegeven het terrein te saneren. De kosten daarvan worden geschat op miljarden euro's.

Met name het onderstreepte lijkt me niet slim om een bod te doen als je weet dat er voor miljarden! aan saneringskosten gaan komen.
DeepSpaceHorizon 23 mei 2016 om 20:15
genova.repubblica.it/cronaca/2016/05/...

Twee gegadigden over zover ik het begrijp...
voda 23 mei 2016 om 20:17
Nog even het bericht van vandaag uit de nieuwsdraad erbij:

ILVA bid presentation extended to June 23 - Report

ANSA reported that government commissioners running ILVA on Friday extended from May 30 to June 23 the deadline for bids to be presented to buy the troubled steelmaker. The operation will, however, still have to be closed by June 30, they said. Investment bank Leonardo & Co has been charged with assessing the ILVA group's value, according to a decree from the industry ministry. State-controlled investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has been meeting with various companies interested in joining it in rescuing ILVA.

CDP is "evaluating potential future partners and their turnaround and development projects" for ILVA. Any such deal would see CDP as "a financial partner with a minority share" in the steelmaker, with "the presence of at least one industrial partner as a prerequisite", the sources said.

A court this year declared ILVA insolvent, with debt totalling nearly three billion euros. The company has been put up for sale after the court-ordered seizure of assets at its highly polluting Taranto plant, which is being cleaned up.

Extraordinary commissioners are managing the firm as it undergoes the massive environmental cleanup and a financial turnaround project.

Arcelor Mittal and Italy's Marcegaglia steel group have said they are ready to bid for ILVA if CDP comes in with them. If CDP agrees to join, the remainder of the consortium will be 85% Arcelor Mittal and 15% Marcegaglia, they said. The two groups had talks with CDP recently outlining their plans. They said they would make a binding offer by the initial end-May deadline if the government bank comes into a three-way consortium.

Luxottica founder and Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio has also said he might be willing to take part in an ILVA consortium if there is a "solid industrial plan with concrete possibilities of success".

The European Court of Human Rights last week opened proceedings against the Italian State for allegedly having failed to protect the life and health of 182 people in the southern city of Taranto from the effects of emissions from the ILVA steel plant. The Strasbourg court deemed the evidence presented by the plaintiffs to be sufficiently solid to open proceedings on the basis of a preliminary examination.

Source: Strategic Research Institute
DeepSpaceHorizon 23 mei 2016 om 20:19
quote:

Turquoisine schreef op 23 mei 2016 om 20:14:


Stukje tekst gehaald uit het Telegraaf stuk:

Ilva is eigenaar van de grootste staalfabriek van Europa, die in de Zuid-Italiaanse stad Taranto staat. De onderneming, die staal levert aan onder meer de auto-, machine- en scheepsindustrie, ligt in eigen land flink onder vuur in verband met vervuiling rond de fabriek in Taranto. De regering heeft het bedrijf onder curatele gesteld en opdracht gegeven het terrein te saneren. De kosten daarvan worden geschat op miljarden euro's.

Met name het onderstreepte lijkt me niet slim om een bod te doen als je weet dat er voor miljarden! aan saneringskosten gaan komen.


europa.eu/rapid/press-release_IP-16-1...
DeepSpaceHorizon 23 mei 2016 om 20:22
quote:

voda schreef op 23 mei 2016 om 20:17:


Nog even het bericht van vandaag uit de nieuwsdraad erbij:

ILVA bid presentation extended to June 23 - Report

ANSA reported that government commissioners running ILVA on Friday extended from May 30 to June 23 the deadline for bids to be presented to buy the troubled steelmaker. The operation will, however, still have to be closed by June 30, they said. Investment bank Leonardo & Co has been charged with assessing the ILVA group's value, according to a decree from the industry ministry. State-controlled investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has been meeting with various companies interested in joining it in rescuing ILVA.

CDP is "evaluating potential future partners and their turnaround and development projects" for ILVA. Any such deal would see CDP as "a financial partner with a minority share" in the steelmaker, with "the presence of at least one industrial partner as a prerequisite", the sources said.

A court this year declared ILVA insolvent, with debt totalling nearly three billion euros. The company has been put up for sale after the court-ordered seizure of assets at its highly polluting Taranto plant, which is being cleaned up.

Extraordinary commissioners are managing the firm as it undergoes the massive environmental cleanup and a financial turnaround project.

Arcelor Mittal and Italy's Marcegaglia steel group have said they are ready to bid for ILVA if CDP comes in with them. If CDP agrees to join, the remainder of the consortium will be 85% Arcelor Mittal and 15% Marcegaglia, they said. The two groups had talks with CDP recently outlining their plans. They said they would make a binding offer by the initial end-May deadline if the government bank comes into a three-way consortium.

Luxottica founder and Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio has also said he might be willing to take part in an ILVA consortium if there is a "solid industrial plan with concrete possibilities of success".

The European Court of Human Rights last week opened proceedings against the Italian State for allegedly having failed to protect the life and health of 182 people in the southern city of Taranto from the effects of emissions from the ILVA steel plant. The Strasbourg court deemed the evidence presented by the plaintiffs to be sufficiently solid to open proceedings on the basis of a preliminary examination.

Source: Strategic Research Institute


Dank Voda! AB. Ik heb een apart draadje gemaakt omdat deze potentiële overname van Ilva nu zeer actueel wordt. Ik ben sceptisch over dit plan van Arcelor.
voda 23 mei 2016 om 20:25
quote:

Oléta Vulpecula schreef op 23 mei 2016 om 20:22:


[...]

Dank Voda! AB. Ik heb een apart draadje gemaakt omdat deze potentiële overname van Ilva nu zeer actueel wordt. Ik ben sceptisch over dit plan van Arcelor.

Prima idee. Ik ben het 100% met eens.

Deze vervuilde plant moet Arcelor niet eens willen overnemen!

Maar ja, de heer L. Mittal kennende.... (hij had in het verleden een neus voor koopjes, en is zo wel het grootste staalbedrijf ter wereld geworden.)
DeepSpaceHorizon 23 mei 2016 om 20:40
quote:

voda schreef op 23 mei 2016 om 20:25:


[...]
Prima idee. Ik ben het 100% met eens.

Deze vervuilde plant moet Arcelor niet eens willen overnemen!

Maar ja, de heer L. Mittal kennende.... (hij had in het verleden een neus voor koopjes, en is zo wel het grootste staalbedrijf ter wereld geworden.)


Toch is het wel erg interessant. Ik heb wel veel fantasie natuurlijk:

Ilva plant is zeer belangrijk voor Italië. Directe werkgelegenheid. Toeleveranciers. Etc. etc. Er is voor een enorm bedrag gesaneerd i.v.m. extreme vervuiling, voornamelijk door de Italiaanse overheid.
"The Ilva steel plant in Taranto is the EU's largest steel plant and, at full capacity, could produce as much as Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Romania, and Luxembourg did together in 2015. The Commission has received numerous complaints from interested parties against alleged State measures aimed at keeping Ilva afloat artificially, potentially leading to a significant distortion of competition considering Ilva's large production capacity."

Er is een soort van sociale clausule bij overname i.v.m. behoud werkgelegenheid e.d.
Italië is lid van de G7, deze week is de G7 top waar het dumpen van Chinees staal besproken wordt.
Zou Arcelor niet gelobbyd hebben voor sancties in ruil voor een "bod" op Ilva?

Of zou het zo allemaal niet werken?
voda 23 mei 2016 om 21:40
Beste Oléta Vulpecula,

Er speelt zoveel achter de schermen. Wij, de gewone beleggers weten daar niets van. Het meeste wat "wij" kunnen doen is het internationale nieuws vergaren, en plaatsen (indien mogelijk natuurlijk) (je moet er maar die tijd én energie in steken)

Ik vind dit zeker een belangrijk onderwerp. Arcelor heeft net geld opgehaald bij de beleggers, en het gaat er weer in rap tempo uit.

Duur Vreemd Vermogen aflossen? Prima. Omwisselen voor goedkopere leningen(lees lagere rente %) prima!

Nieuwe investering(en). Nee, niet doen dus.

Eerst orde op zaken, schuld afbouwen, dividend?, en dan pas investeren!

Zomaar mijn mening.
Toekomstbeeld 24 mei 2016 om 08:44
Ik las een tijdje terug een artikel (weet niet meer zeker, maar dacht in het nieuwsdraadje op dit forum) dat de mening van analisten is dat de overname juist heel goed zou zijn. AM zou na de overname in staat zijn om de Europese staalprijzen te verhogen vanwege hun dominantie in de Europese staalmarkt.

Mijn mening/veronderstelling:
Ze zullen veel bezit krijgen voor relatief weinig investering. Failliete tent met een Italiaanse overheid die veel kosten (afvloeien gedeelte personeel, opruimen vervuiling, aansprakelijkheid door personen en bedrijven) op haar schouders neemt. Ongetwijfeld talloze imdemnification clausules waarmee risico's uit het verleden voor AM afgedekt worden.
voda 24 mei 2016 om 16:46
Bedoel je deze?

Beursblik: ArcelorMittal meest logische koper voor ILVA


Redactie ABM Financial News - 13 april 2016, 15:05
Deadline voor biedingen op Italiaanse staalfabriek verloopt op 23 mei.

ArcelorMittal is de meest logische kandidaat om de noodlijdende Italiaanse staalfabriek ILVA over te nemen. Dit schreven analisten van Berenberg woensdag.

Naast ArcelorMittal noemde de Duitse zakenbank ook het Turkse Eregli een geschikte kandidaat en in mindere mate ook Arvedi. Eregli wordt gesteund door Turkse pensioenfondsen en bezit daarnaast veel kennis van de Italiaanse staalmarkt. Maar de marktvorsers achten het logischer dat ArcelorMittal ILVA koopt, hetgeen de staalfabrikant met een notering op het Damrak significante synergievoordelen zal opleveren.

De grootste staalproducent ter wereld zou met de overname volgens Berenberg zijn Europese bezittingen verder kunnen optimaliseren, waardoor de volatiliteit in de Europese staalprijzen afneemt en ArcelorMittal zelfs hogere prijzen zou kunnen bedingen.

ILVA zal aan de andere kant ook profiteren van een overname door ArcelorMittal, aldus de analisten. Het onmiddellijke positieve effect van de eventuele overname op de bezettingsgraad van ILVA zou tot een hogere operationele kasstroom voor de Italianen leiden.

Strenge milieuregels zouden volgens Berenberg ArcelorMittal van een acquisitie van ILVA kunnen weerhouden. Tevens heeft de onderneming net 3 miljard dollar opgehaald met nieuwe aandelen, wat officieel bedoeld is om de grote schulden van de staalonderneming terug te brengen. Een bod op ILVA zou volgens de marktvorsers lastig te rechtvaardigen zijn, omdat dit juist weer een uitstroom van kapitaal betekent. Aan de andere kant heeft ArcelorMittal recent ook kapitaal binnengehaald met de verkoop van bezittingen die niet meer tot de kern behoorden, zo merken de marktvorsers op. ArcelorMittal verkocht recent onder meer Gestamp voor circa 1 miljard dollar.

Hoewel beleggers in eerste instantie negatief reageerden op de mogelijke overname van ILVA, zou dit volgens Berenberg kunnen veranderen naarmate de staalprijzen aantrekken. Als ArcelorMittal vervolgens de verwachtingen voor het bedrijfsresultaat (EBITDA) verhoogt, dan zou de markt volgens de analisten nog enthousiaster kunnen worden. De zakenbank voorziet dat de staalreus bij de komende kwartaalcijfers op 6 mei de outlook zal verhogen. Geïnteresseerde partijen hebben tot 23 mei de tijd om een bod in te dienen op de Italiaanse staalfabriek.

Berenberg heeft een koopadvies op ArcelorMittal met een koersdoel van 5,20 euro. Op een groen Damrak noteerde het aandeel 8,5 procent hoger op 4,87 euro.

Door: ABM Financial News.
Info@abmfn.nl
Redactie: +31(0)20-26 28 999
Toekomstbeeld 24 mei 2016 om 17:15
Yep, dat is het artikel. Lijkt me ook logisch dat aan de productie/inkoopkant veel te behalen is. Prijzen (europese) aan de verkoopkant ....geen idee of dat zo makkelijk kan in deze markt maar klinkt ook logisch.

Interessant is om deze kans eens te vergelijken met hun overname/fusie Arcelor - Mittal. Daarvoor hebben ze miljarden moeten lenen ........ als dit met beperkte leningen kan en met behulp van een italiaanse bank die "gestimuleerd" wordt door de italiaanse overheid kunnen ze mogelijk relatief lage rentes bedingen. In Italie werkt het nou 1 keer anders dan in NL.
voda 24 mei 2016 om 17:17
Hoe kan ik het uitzoeken hé? :-)
voda 1 jun 2016 om 17:05
Mistake to remove Rivas from ILVA - Federacciai President Mr Gozzi

ANSA reported that steel company organisation Federacciai President Antonio Gozzi said Tuesday that it was a "mistake" to remove the Riva family from the ILVA steel group

He said "It was a tragic error to send packing the Rivas amd replaces them with commissioners, irresponsible by law for economic results, which naturally was disastrous.”

Mr Gozzi added "I hear more and more ordinary citizens sharing our opinions. A spontaneous movement of entrepreneurs, workers, managers and citizens must be created to fight to defend firms from the intemperance and mistakes of various State powers".

Source : ANSA
voda 7 jun 2016 om 16:13
Beursblik: ArcelorMittal gaat bod doen op Ilva

Italiaanse staalfabriek wordt eind juni geveild.

ArcelorMittal blijft belangstelling tonen voor de Italiaanse staalfabriek Ilva en zal eind juni dit jaar samen met de voormalige eigenaren een bod uitbrengen. Dit schreef analist Inigo Recio Pascual van BEKA Finance dinsdag in een rapport.

Volgens Pascual stak ArcelorMittal zijn belangstelling voor de grootste staalfabriek van Europa niet onder stoelen of banken, hoewel het terugdringen van de nettoschuld een prioriteit is voor de staalreus.

De fabriek bij de Zuid-Italiaanse stad Taranto kampt volgens de analist met een aantal milieukwesties, maar integratie kan volgens de marktvorser synergievoordelen opleveren met andere Europese productielocaties van de staalreus.

ArcelorMittal stelde recent in een interview met Italiaanse media dat het een belang van 85 procent wil nemen in Ilva. Het resterende belang van 15 procent komt voor rekening van de familie Marcegaglia, de voormalige eigenaren van de fabriek.

De deadline voor de veiling werd eerder dit jaar verlengd van 23 mei naar 30 juni. Ook Erdemir, Arvedi en CSN behoren tot de gegadigden.

Ilva werd vorig jaar onder staatsbewind geplaatst. In 2013 werd het bedrijf al door rechters onder curatele geplaatst na beschuldigingen dat giftige rookgassen uit de fabriek de oorzaak zijn van een abnormaal hoog aantal gevallen van longkanker.

Analist Pascual schreef verder dat de stijging van de staalprijzen in 2016, mogelijk zal resulteren in opwaartse bijstellingen van de winstverwachtingen voor ArcelorMittal voor dit jaar.

BEKA Finance hanteert een koopadvies voor ArcelorMittal met een koersdoel van 5,50 euro. Het aandeel noteerde dinsdag op een groen Damrak 0,3 procent hoger op 4,74 euro.

Door: ABM Financial News.

Info@abmfn.nl

Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999

Copyright ABM Financial News. All rights reserved

(END) Dow Jones Newswires
voda 9 jun 2016 om 16:30
Arcelor houdt interesse in Italiaanse Ilva

Gepubliceerd op 9 jun 2016 om 12:05 | Views: 3.178

ROME (AFN/BLOOMBERG) - ArcelorMittal blijft geïnteresseerd in een overname van het Italiaanse Ilva. Het staalbedrijf is van plan samen met zijn Italiaanse partner Marcegaglia een bod uit te brengen op de eigenaar van de grootste staalfabriek van Europa, die in de Zuid-Italiaanse stad Taranto staat.

Ilva levert levert staal aan onder meer de auto-, machine- en scheepsindustrie. Het concern ligt in eigen land flink onder vuur in verband met vervuiling rond de fabriek in Taranto. De kosten om de verontreiniging op te ruimen worden in de miljarden geschat.
voda 10 jun 2016 om 16:56
Hup, meteen belangrijk Arcelor nieuws!

ArcelorMittal to present AIA changes for ILVA

Published on Fri, 10 Jun 2016

ANSA reported that ArcelorMittal will be presenting a draft proposal on changes to the Integrated Environmental Authorization (AIA) so the troubled ILVA steelworks plant in southern Italy can comply with environmental requirements while remaining an attractive investment

Ondra Otradoves, vice-president of M&A at ArcelorMittal steelworks, told the Senate's industry committee on Thursday that “We have an environmental plan - it was ready a year ago and it hasn't changed.”

Otradovec also noted that the "ILVA plant is losing 400 million euros a year in gross operating surplus".

He added that his company's objective would be to make the plant profitable and that it will take three years to reach break-even point.

The Luxembourg-based steelmakers have expressed an interest in purchasing ILVA.

Extraordinary commissioners managing ILVA as the firm undergoes a massive environmental cleanup and financial turnaround project are assessing buying offers.

A court this year declared ILVA insolvent, with debt totalling almost three billion euros.

Source : ANSA
Bijlage:
voda 13 jun 2016 om 16:54
Deadline for ILVA clean up extended to year end 2019

ANSA reported that the deadline for completing an environmental clean-up at the ILVA steel plant in Taranto has been extended by a further 18 months to year end 2019 under the terms of a new government decree on the troubled steel manufacturer published Friday.

Source: ANSA
voda 21 jun 2016 om 19:45
Beursblik: Europese staalsector meer gebaat bij overname Ilva door ArcelorMittal

Concurrerend consortium krijgt steun Italiaanse bank bij overnamepoging Ilva.

Indien het consortium van Erdemir en Arvedi de Italiaanse staalfabriek Ilva koopt, dan zullen de positieve effecten minder groot zijn voor de Europese staalsector dan wanneer ArcelorMittal de fabriek overneemt. Dit schreef Berenberg in reactie op het nieuws dat de Italiaanse bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) heeft besloten Arvedi en Erdemir te ondersteunen met hun overnamepoging.

Het nieuws over de steun van CDP werd gemeld door de Italiaanse krant Corriere di Taranto. De analisten benadrukken dat de Italiaanse bank dit nog niet officieel heeft bevestigd, maar als het klopt dan zou dit negatief zijn voor de ambities van ArcelorMittal.

De marktvorsers denken dat een overname door Arvedi en Erdemir minder positief zou zijn voor de Europese staalindustrie. ArcelorMittal, dat samen met Marcegaglia een combinatie vormt voor de overname, heeft meer "upstream-downstream" kracht dan het Arvedi-Erdemi consortium, volgens Berenberg, waar de stabiliteit en betrouwbaarheid van de Europese staalmarkt meer van zou profiteren.

Mocht het consortium van het Turkse Erdemir en het Italiaanse Arvedi, met de hulp van CDP, Ilva kopen dan betekent dit volgens de marktvorsers dat de Italiaanse Staat een groot belang in Ilva krijgt. Momenteel is CDP namelijk voor 80 procent in handen van de Italiaanse Staat.

De deadline voor het indienen van een bod ligt op 30 juni, maar het zou de analisten niets verbazen als dit wordt uitgesteld. De marktvorsers wijzen erop dat het overnameproces in de afgelopen maanden continu aan verandering onderhevig is geweest. Indien de deadline wordt verlengd dan krijgen andere partijen de kans om ook een bod in te dienen, waarmee de complexiteit rondom de verkoop volgens de analisten alleen maar groter wordt.

ArcelorMittal sloot 4,2 procent lager op 4,56 euro.

Door: ABM Financial News.

Info@abmfn.nl

Redactie: +31(0)20 26 28 999

Copyright ABM Financial News. All rights reserved

(END) Dow Jones Newswires
