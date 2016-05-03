Apple « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
IEX - Forummoderator 3 mei 2016 om 08:03
Bij deze hebben we op verzoek het forum geopend voor deze niet geheel nieuwe onderneming.
Mooi op tijd dacht ik zo.

Groet Henk
IEX - Forummoderator 3 mei 2016 om 08:16
Enige achtergrond info over Apple voor de velen onder u die het bedrijf niet kennen:

*Apple sold 340,000 iPhones per day in 2012.

*Apple's co-founder sold all his shares for $800. Today, they would have been worth US$35 billion.

*The creator of the iPod first offered the idea to Philips and RealNetworks, but they failed to see its potential.

*Apple Is worth more than all the companies listed on the Russian stock market.

*When the first prototype of Apple's iPod was shown to Steve Jobs, he dropped it in an aquarium and used the air bubbles to prove there was empty space and it could be made smaller.
Gean Mado 6 mei 2016 om 12:12
Stelling: Een aandelen inkoop(terugkoop) programma heeft geen voordelen voor de aandeelhouder op korte termijn.
Wat vindt jij?
Gean Mado 6 mei 2016 om 12:13
Stelling 2: Bij een aandelen inkoop(terugkoop) programma is het bedrijf juist gebaat bij lage (dus goedkope) aandeelkoersen.
Wat vindt jij?
Gean Mado 6 mei 2016 om 12:15
Stelling 3: Dividend is een sigaar uit eigen doos. De (opening) koers is immers gedaald met de waarde van het dividend.
Wat vindt jij?
Adek 2001 16 mei 2016 om 18:06
quote:

Gean Mado schreef op 6 mei 2016 om 12:13:


Stelling 2: Bij een aandelen inkoop(terugkoop) programma is het bedrijf juist gebaat bij lage (dus goedkope) aandeelkoersen.
Wat vindt jij?

klopt
aad94 23 mei 2016 om 21:26
Mooi bedrijf, rooskleurige toekomst, leuke telefoons,computers en tablets die lekker simpel blijven.
Zo rond de 233 miljard aan cash op de bank om te kunnen investeren waarbij gemiddeld een rendement wordt behaald van 30% op iedere euro die zij inleggen.

Oftewel iedere belegger die geen aandelen heeft van Apple mag zichzelf bijna geen belegger noemen haha.
Afijn heb er laatst 21 gekocht voor mijn moeder en mijzelf met de gedachte dat ik 21 was toen ik deze aandelen kocht voor maar 93 dollar per stuk.

Ben benieuwd waar we over 10 jaar staan. Ik sluit rond de 600 dollar niet uit.
Tot dan allemaal.
geduldhebbenismoeilijk 30 mei 2016 om 10:11
Ik denk dat er over 10 jaar inmiddels een split heeft plaatsgevonden 10 voor 1
en jij dan dus 200 aandelen hebt met een koers van 25$...
tomtom902 12 jun 2016 om 11:45
Ben benieuwd wat er aankomende week gebeurt tijdens de WWDC. Mogelijk goed voor de koers.
edje5 26 jul 2016 om 17:33
Vanavond cijfers Apple.
Wat is jullie verwachting?
Candelll 26 jul 2016 om 18:31
Persoonlijk denk ik niet goed, stel mij soms de vraag de hype dat iedereen een toetsel wenste laptop, smartphoe is over. de grote winsten blijven achter....en dan hebben we nog dat watchke,onhandig ding.
edje5 26 jul 2016 om 20:24
quote:

candelll schreef op 26 jul 2016 om 18:31:


Persoonlijk denk ik niet goed, stel mij soms de vraag de hype dat iedereen een toetsel wenste laptop, smartphoe is over. de grote winsten blijven achter....en dan hebben we nog dat watchke,onhandig ding.



Ik verwacht ook mindere cijfers.
Heb een Turbo short op Apple genomen.
Hype is te ver doorgeschoten vind ik.
Candelll 26 jul 2016 om 21:26
ja ni leuk om te zien
Bijlage:
Candelll 26 jul 2016 om 22:38
0
4:32p


Apple Q3 iphone 40.4 mln vs. 48 mln, FactSet est. 40 mln













4:32p


Apple Q3 revenue $42.4 bln vs. $49.6 bln, FactSet est. $42.2 bln













4:31p


Apple earnings weighed down by iPhone slump

























4:31p


Apple Q3 EPS $1.42 vs. $1.85, FactSet est. $1.40
geduldhebbenismoeilijk 27 jul 2016 om 00:25
quote:

edje5 schreef op 26 jul 2016 om 20:24:


[...]

Ik verwacht ook mindere cijfers.
Heb een Turbo short op Apple genomen.
Hype is te ver doorgeschoten vind ik.




Denk dat je nat gaat...
Next35 27 jul 2016 om 08:27
Resultaten zijn minder dan de vorige periode, echter beter dan analisten hadden verwacht.
edje5 27 jul 2016 om 09:40
quote:

geduldhebbenismoeilijk schreef op 27 jul 2016 om 00:25:


[...]

Denk dat je nat gaat...


Klopt. Stoploss op 109
gerrit 69 15 sep 2016 om 18:50
Warren Buffet heeft met zijn investering in Apple zijn verlies op Wells Fargo bijna wel goed gemaakt, neem ik aan.
@Rembrandt 20 nov 2016 om 03:54
Koersdoel Apple $ 135 op basis van Earning Per Share $ 9.00 en PE van 15. Hogere EPS in 2017 zou mij ook niet verbazen. Nieuwe iPhone 7 en Samsung drama zal in de komende 6 maanden gegarandeerd tot meer verkoop leiden. Daarbij kan het geen kwaad om Warren Buffet te volgen.
Belegde boterham 8 mei 2017 om 21:08
Apple +3.1% as Drexel bulls up; suppliers reportedly starting early
May 8, 2017 2:00 PM ET|About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)|By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is up 3.1% to an all-time high after getting a heavy price target from Drexel Hamilton, and amid news that some iPhone suppliers are ramping up earlier than expected.

Drexel's Brian White has boosted the firm's price target for Apple to $202, highest among analysts, from $185, pointing to improving sentiment on the stock, "among the most underappreciated" in the world. Investors are likely to look past summer numbers toward the iPhone 8 and more news about capital distribution.

The $202 target implies 31.6% upside from today's higher price.

Meanwhile, a Chinese report pointed to by Bloomberg says some circuit board makers will begin work for the iPhone 8 in June, a month earlier than expected. Kinsus Interconnect and Zhen Ding are getting started early, according to Taipei's Economic Daily News; Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is starting volume production of A11 chips for the next iPhone in late July, on track for a September unveiling and October on-sale.
