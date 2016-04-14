Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Seadrill (SDRL)

Profitmaker 14 apr 2016 om 18:51
Aandeel stond bij opening nog rond de 4,15. Nu rond de 3,65. PM koopt 2500 stuks op 3,65.

www.google.com/finance?q=seadrill&...
Profitmaker 14 apr 2016 om 18:54
Aandeel binnen een paar uur van plus 6% naar min 7% . Zeer interessante koopkans voor Seadrill en PM is er weer bij!

en als PM erin gaat........ Dan weet u het inmiddels het wel.
Blackhamster 14 apr 2016 om 21:03
Zonet ook maar un mooi partijtje opgepakt op 3.47
Profitmaker 14 apr 2016 om 21:48
Goed gedaan, ik ook bijgekocht op 3,48. Totaal geregisseerde daling dit. sta al weer een paar honderd dollars winst. Was duidelijk dat je moest instappen. Tis so simple voor PM.
Profitmaker 14 apr 2016 om 21:52
Als anderen amechtig toekijken koopt PM en verdient veel geld vanuit zijn luie stoel :-)
I Love Melbourne 23 sep 2016 om 13:13
quote:

Profitmaker schreef op 14 apr 2016 om 21:52:


Als anderen amechtig toekijken koopt PM en verdient veel geld vanuit zijn luie stoel :-)


Profit maker zit je nog in Seadrill?

Zijn er wellicht nog andere beleggers onlangs ingestapt?
DeZwarteRidder 3 jul 2018 om 10:16
Seadrill komt uit faillissementsbescherming

Gepubliceerd op 3 jul 2018 om 10:06 | Views: 27

HAMILTON (AFN/BLOOMBERG) - De van oorsprong Noorse offshore-oliedienstverlener Seadrill is uit faillissementsbescherming gekomen. In september vorig jaar vroeg het bedrijf die bescherming aan, omdat het niet aan zijn financiële verplichtingen kon voldoen.

Seadrill, met zijn hoofdkantoor op Bermuda, heeft regelingen getroffen met schuldeisers en investeerders om de schuldenlast te verminderen. Vanwege de moeizame marktomstandigheden in de oliesector kon het bedrijf niet het hoofd boven water houden. Nu trekt de markt weer aan en daarvan verwacht Seadrill te profiteren. De onderneming heeft een grote vloot van boorschepen en -platforms. De Noorse miljardair John Fredriksen blijft voorzitter van het bedrijf en de grootste aandeelhouder.

De onderneming krijgt op 3 juli een notering in New York en eind juli of begin augustus komt er weer een notering in Oslo.
DeZwarteRidder 3 jul 2018 om 10:17
Ik heb het niet gevolgd, maar ik neem aan dat de oude aandelen waardeloos zijn geworden..??
DeZwarteRidder 3 jul 2018 om 22:29
SeaDrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) recently announced that it anticipates emerging from bankruptcy by the first half of July, bringing in pleasant news for its investors. Notably, the company’s shares have rallied about 60% over a month, handily outperforming the industry’s decline of 4.4%. The elevated investors’ optimism is a result of the company’s restructuring plan that won approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in April, after almost a year-long struggle to survive.

The company’s financial restructuring plan received approval from 99.8% of the creditors. Per the restructuring agreement, the international offshore drilling company will witness capital injection of $1.08 billion, which would comprise $880 million secured loans and $200 million equity. The existing shareholders will receive only 1.9% stake in the post-restructuring equity. Under the restructuring plan, banks will defer the maturities of all secured credit facilities worth $5.7 billion by five years, with no amortization payments till 2020, along with significant covenant relief. The plan will also witness the conversion of $2.3 billion worth unsecured bonds into 15% of equity in the restructured company.

With Seadrill nearing bankruptcy exit with its restructuring plan, it will improve the liquidity position of the company and provide growth opportunities. SeaDrill, having one of the youngest and most advanced drilling fleets, will be poised to secure more contracts post restructuring, helping the company to stabilize its revenues.

SeaDrill, whose peers include Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) and Nabors Industries Limited (NYSE:NBR) among others, has a high economic utilization for its floaters. Post restructuring, the company is likely to gain a competitive advantage with its newly restructured balance sheet.

SeaDrill also intends to expand its relationship ties with Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) , — the world’s largest oilfield service provider — with which it is already collaborating to offer integrated services in India.

Reportedly, the company is also in talks with other major oil service companies for strategic collaboration opportunities. As it is, a wave of consolidation has hit the industry in the last couple of years amid the oil slump, in order to take advantages of integrated offerings, increased scale, synergies and new capabilities. The service providers believe mergers and acquisitions will help them cut their average costs and benefit from mutual technical expertise exchange.

Although SeaDrill has no immediate consolidation plans, the company’s CEO Dibowitz is looking for strategic opportunities to enhance its long-term growth prospects.
