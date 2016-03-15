Inloggen

GOPRO upgraded to STRONG BUY

  1. forum rang 6 Profitmaker 15 maart 2016 16:00
    GoPro Inc (GPRO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.Posted by Reagan on Mar 14th, 2016 // No CommentsGoPro logoGoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.77 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GPRO. Barclays lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05. - See more at: www.eurobench.com/Forum/Topic/1334009...
