Geniet schreef op 4 feb 2016 om 00:18:

De Ukrainse minister Abromavicius trad gister af hij was het vechten tegen de corruptie zat, niets tegen te beginnen.Moldavie eigenlijk van hetzelfde als Ukraine. zit aan de grond door corruptie is 1/8 deel van het BNP weggestolen, wat denk je gaan wij ooit iets aan die landen verdienen.Een bodemloze put meldt zich we trappen er met open ogen in, rijken hebben geen probleem met corruptie die krijgen hun deel ten alle tijde.Hier ga je dus JA tegen stemmen, eigen mensen lopen weg de corruptie is te machtig.On 3 February 2016, Abromavicius announced his resignation, he claimed that the key reason was a conflict with Ihor Kononenko, who is the deputy head of the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko parliamentary faction.[9] (The same day Kononenko stated he is ready to give up his parliamentary mandate if his faction would ask him to do so.[10]) Abromavicius also stated that Ukrainian politicians insisted that he appointed at state companies people he did not want to and resisted the economic reforms. He also mentioned that corruption in Ukraine was too strong, and he was not willing to serve cover for corruption.[11] Nine Western ambassadors signed a statement (published on the official website of the Embassy of Sweden) on 3 February 2016 that stated they were "deeply disappointed by the resignation" because Abromavicius delivered real reform results for Ukraine.[12]