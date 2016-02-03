Login
 
Oekraine-referendum special:)

haas 3 feb 2016 om 08:34
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 13 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
18.064
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1231
Gegeven: 4379
Bijna de helft van de aanvragen voor
subsidie voor een campagne voor het
Oekraïnereferendum is technisch niet in
orde.Een deel van de andere aanvragen
is inhoudelijk te summier.Dat betekent
dat de referendumcommissie maar over
een klein deel een besluit kan nemen.

Technisch niet in orde kan betekenen
dat er een handtekening ontbreekt.

De commissie heeft 2 miljoen euro te
verdelen voor de campagnes in aanloop
naar het referendum.Het geld mag worden
gebruikt voor bijvoorbeeld debatten en
conferenties.Er is 700.000 euro voor
zowel de voor- als de tegenstanders en
600.000 euro voor neutrale campagnes.
fred12345 3 feb 2016 om 10:53
1
Lid sinds: 19 mei 2011
Laatste bezoek: 13 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
7.144
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 662
Gegeven: 13
Ja, een referendum dat klinkt wel democratisch maar als de uitvoering in praktische zin al niet lukt dan is het nutteloos, los van het feit dat het kabinet het bij nee niet kan uit te voeren vanwege de buitenlandse connecties.
Geniet 3 feb 2016 om 11:48
1
Lid sinds: 03 mrt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 21 dec 2016
Aantal posts:
5.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 733
Gegeven: 217
Al stem je ja of nee het allergrootste nut is dat je als burger je ongenoegen kunt uiten en iets wat je echt niet, of wel wil kunt aangeven.
Ga vooral stemmen en koester de langzaam in de vernieling rakende democratie.
Niet gaan stemmen is einde Referenda, kan je nog eens lelijk opbreken.
fred12345 3 feb 2016 om 12:39
0
Lid sinds: 19 mei 2011
Laatste bezoek: 13 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
7.144
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 662
Gegeven: 13
quote:

Geniet schreef op 3 feb 2016 om 11:48:


Al stem je ja of nee het allergrootste nut is dat je als burger je ongenoegen kunt uiten en iets wat je echt niet, of wel wil kunt aangeven.
Ga vooral stemmen en koester de langzaam in de vernieling rakende democratie.
Niet gaan stemmen is einde Referenda, kan je nog eens lelijk opbreken.


Stemmen over dit referendum is nutteloos om de volgende redenen:
1) de materie is buitengewoon ingewikkeld en zelfs deskundigen kunnen dit niet objectief beoordelen.
2) het huidige kabinet kan om diverse redenen een nee niet uitvoeren.
Kortom: stem niet.
hirshi 3 feb 2016 om 12:45
0
Lid sinds: 02 jul 2013
Laatste bezoek: 12 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
9.028
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1287
Gegeven: 913
Klopt fred 12345,

Het is een afleidingsmanoeuvre van ene Jan Roos. De ware problemen van ons land worden er niet mee opgelost.
Bovendien kost zo'n grap klauwen met geld aan organisatie en subsidies.
de bos 3 feb 2016 om 13:16
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 11 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
4.321
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 830
Gegeven: 157
quote:

Geniet schreef op 3 feb 2016 om 11:48:



Niet gaan stemmen is einde Referenda, kan je nog eens lelijk opbreken.

Dat lijkt mij uitstekend.

de bos (twijfelt tussen ja of niet stemmen)
NewKidInTown 3 feb 2016 om 14:46
0
Lid sinds: 06 aug 2005
Laatste bezoek: 13 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
19.975
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3006
Gegeven: 599
quote:

fred12345 schreef op 3 feb 2016 om 12:39:


[...]

Stemmen over dit referendum is nutteloos om de volgende redenen:
1) de materie is buitengewoon ingewikkeld en zelfs deskundigen kunnen dit niet objectief beoordelen.
2) het huidige kabinet kan om diverse redenen een nee niet uitvoeren.
Kortom: stem niet.


Dat zou je wel willen, een escape om je toch maar niets te hoeven aan trekken van de democratie als het je even niet uit komt.

Ingewikkeld of niet, laat het gewone volk maar aangeven of ze al of niet voor een verder inkapselen zijn van nog weer eens een onderontwikkeld en corrupt land zijn.
En het is goed om weer eens een signaal af te geven aan de politiek dat ze voor de zoveelste keer een beslissing willen nemen hebben genomen die heel ver af staat van de wil des volks.
Of de politiek wordt gesteund door een meerderheid, het zou me verrassen, maar ook goed, dan weten we het tenminste.
izdp 3 feb 2016 om 14:50
0
Lid sinds: 31 okt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 12 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
9.326
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1486
Gegeven: 800
Fel tegen referenda, maar ik stem wel. Uiteraard in dit geval met ja.
Tom Riddle® 3 feb 2016 om 15:01
0
Lid sinds: 30 dec 2009
Laatste bezoek: 12 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
7.862
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1830
Gegeven: 303
quote:

izdp schreef op 3 feb 2016 om 14:50:


Fel tegen referenda, maar ik stem wel. Uiteraard in dit geval met ja.
Hier ontbreekt alle logica !
Immers, het referendum is raadgevend en al stemt 100% Nee, dan hoeft de regering geen uitvoering te geven. Daarnaast is het verdrag al door Nederland ondertekend, dus een 'Nee' doet daar ook niets aan af. Een 'Nee' is hooguit een proteststem waarmee niets gedaan wordt.

Dan ben je fel tegen referenda, schrijf je .... en toch ga je Ja stemmen, terwijl zonder jouw stem iedere Nee niets zal veranderen.

'Ja' stemmen voor iemand die fel tegen referenda is gaat dus tegen iedere gezonde logica in.
haas 3 feb 2016 om 15:14
1
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 13 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
18.064
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1231
Gegeven: 4379
Zonder signalen vaart geeen Oveheid:)
Ik ga van mijn stemrecht gebruik maken
izdp 3 feb 2016 om 15:18
0
Lid sinds: 31 okt 2011
Laatste bezoek: 12 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
9.326
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1486
Gegeven: 800
Als alleen jouw logica telt als logica dan moet je maar je eigen kerk oprichten.

Als ja de meerderheid wordt dan is het een extra onderstreping van de lariekoek van referenda in ons bestel.
De onzinverhalen rondom dit verdrag van het nee-kamp verdient ook zeker een afstraffing.
Tom Riddle® 3 feb 2016 om 15:56
0
Lid sinds: 30 dec 2009
Laatste bezoek: 12 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
7.862
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1830
Gegeven: 303
quote:

izdp schreef op 3 feb 2016 om 15:18:


Als alleen jouw logica telt als logica dan moet je maar je eigen kerk oprichten.

Als ja de meerderheid wordt dan is het een extra onderstreping van de lariekoek van referenda in ons bestel.
De onzinverhalen rondom dit verdrag van het nee-kamp verdient ook zeker een afstraffing.
Een kerk is een geloof (kennelijk het jouwe). Logica is ratio (duidelijk het mijne) ...;-)
Geniet 4 feb 2016 om 00:18
1
Lid sinds: 03 mrt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 21 dec 2016
Aantal posts:
5.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 733
Gegeven: 217
De Ukrainse minister Abromavicius trad gister af hij was het vechten tegen de corruptie zat, niets tegen te beginnen.
Moldavie eigenlijk van hetzelfde als Ukraine. zit aan de grond door corruptie is 1/8 deel van het BNP weggestolen, wat denk je gaan wij ooit iets aan die landen verdienen.
Een bodemloze put meldt zich we trappen er met open ogen in, rijken hebben geen probleem met corruptie die krijgen hun deel ten alle tijde.




Kateryna_Kruk ?@Kateryna_Kruk 4 u4 uur geleden Vertaling weergeven
.@voxukraine : #Abromavicius resignation triggers crisis, 'reduces trust in all branches of power' www.kyivpost.com/article/opinion/op-e...

Komt Amerikaanse ambassadeur op bezoek in dorp Donbass, eerste wat hij de burgemeester toevoegd is vooral de corruptie aanpakken.

Lugansk News Today ?@LUGANSK_TODAY 5 u5 uur geleden Vertaling weergeven
Big message from @GeoffPyatt to mayor of #Dnepro Filatov: zero tolerance towards corruption! www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_...
Geniet 4 feb 2016 om 16:52
1
Lid sinds: 03 mrt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 21 dec 2016
Aantal posts:
5.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 733
Gegeven: 217
Hier ga je dus je JA stem aan geven.
Iemand die al heeft laten zien zijn machtwellust niet de baas te kunnen zijn, daarbij chantabel in de hoogste functie rondliep en daar uitgegooid is.
Die Ukrainers hebben ook geen verstand.

Strauss-Kahn aan de bak in Oekraïne
Van onze DFT-redactie
AMSTERDAM -
Dominique Strauss-Kahn heeft een nieuwe baan gevonden als toezichthouder van een Oekraiense bank. De Fransman is voormalig hoofd van het Internationaal Monetair Fonds, maar zijn imago ging aan gruzelementen na een rechtszaak over pooierpraktijken.
'DSK' werd ervan werd beschuldigd samen met dertien medeverdachten prostituees te hebben geregeld voor uitbundige seksfeesten. Vorig jaar werd hij echter op alle punten vrijgesproken.
Strauss-Kahn heeft nu nieuw emplooi gevonden, bij de Bank Credit Dnepr. Die bank is eigendom van de Oekraiense miljardair Viktor Pinchuk en heeft een nieuwe raad van commissarissen samengesteld. Daarin hebben naast Strauss-Kahn ook onder meer de economen Anders Aslund en Jean-Pierre Saltiel zitting.
Geniet 4 feb 2016 om 20:49
0
Lid sinds: 03 mrt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 21 dec 2016
Aantal posts:
5.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 733
Gegeven: 217
quote:

Geniet schreef op 4 feb 2016 om 00:18:


De Ukrainse minister Abromavicius trad gister af hij was het vechten tegen de corruptie zat, niets tegen te beginnen.
Moldavie eigenlijk van hetzelfde als Ukraine. zit aan de grond door corruptie is 1/8 deel van het BNP weggestolen, wat denk je gaan wij ooit iets aan die landen verdienen.
Een bodemloze put meldt zich we trappen er met open ogen in, rijken hebben geen probleem met corruptie die krijgen hun deel ten alle tijde.

Hier ga je dus JA tegen stemmen, eigen mensen lopen weg de corruptie is te machtig.

On 3 February 2016, Abromavicius announced his resignation, he claimed that the key reason was a conflict with Ihor Kononenko, who is the deputy head of the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko parliamentary faction.[9] (The same day Kononenko stated he is ready to give up his parliamentary mandate if his faction would ask him to do so.[10]) Abromavicius also stated that Ukrainian politicians insisted that he appointed at state companies people he did not want to and resisted the economic reforms. He also mentioned that corruption in Ukraine was too strong, and he was not willing to serve cover for corruption.[11] Nine Western ambassadors signed a statement (published on the official website of the Embassy of Sweden) on 3 February 2016 that stated they were "deeply disappointed by the resignation" because Abromavicius delivered real reform results for Ukraine.[12]
Geniet 5 feb 2016 om 00:51
0
Lid sinds: 03 mrt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 21 dec 2016
Aantal posts:
5.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 733
Gegeven: 217
Wie Ja wil gaan uitbrengen ik zou aanraden dit toch even te lezen, om zeker te zijn dat je wel helemaal achter je JA staat.

nieuws.tpo.nl/2016/01/26/op-pad-met-d...

politiek.tpo.nl/2016/01/22/de-zweedse...
theo1 5 feb 2016 om 12:27
1
Lid sinds: 01 okt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 12 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
5.273
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1436
Gegeven: 183
Stel nou even dat dat referendum echt een consequentie zou hebben, en wel dat het associatieverdrag niet doorgaat door het referendum.

In dat geval creëer je een situatie waarin Oekraïne komt te bungelen. Bij Europa mogen ze niet, bij Rusland willen ze niet. Dan weet je zeker dat het niet beter gaat worden, sterker nog, het risico is levensgroot dat je een half mislukte staat creëert, pal tussen de EU en Rusland in. We hebben nu al meer dan genoeg van dat soort situaties. Weer een land in de omgeving dat geen perspectief biedt aan zijn jongeren en raad eens wat die dan gaan doen? Die gaan natuurlijk emigreren, en als dat niet legaal kan dan maar illegaal. En niet naar Rusland. Het associatieverdrag maakt het voor Oekraïne gemakkelijker te handelen met de EU en dat is alleen maar goed voor het land. Met veel geduld en een beetje hulp kan het land zich dan misschien ontwikkelen in de goede richting. Dat is in Polen gelukt, en ook Roemenië gaat langzaam maar zeker de goede richting in. Het gaat niet vanzelf, en het zal lang duren, maar ook Oekraïne heeft wel degelijk potentieel.

Een associatieverdrag moet je ook niet overschatten. Het is geen lidmaatschap, en toekomstig lidmaatschap is ook zeker geen automatisme. Het is alleen maar een handelsverdrag. Zie het als ontwikkelingshulp, maar dan goedkoop en direct in ons eigen belang.

Voor Nederland is het voordeel van het verdrag niet commercieel. De ja-campagne moet vooral niet net gaan doen alsof het goed is voor de Nederlandse handel, daarvoor stelt Oekraïne economisch veel te weinig voor. Het voordeel is politiek: geen verdrag betekent vrijwel zeker een economische ineenstorting van Oekraïne en weer een falende staat aan de grenzen van de EU. Wel een verdrag geeft ze in ieder geval een kans. En een stem voor het verdrag is een stem tegen Poetin. Ze zouden een harde anti-Poetin campagne moeten voeren. Dat is gemakkelijk zat, de man is een moordenaar. Wat wil je nog meer? Hij voert al bijna zelf campagne tegen zichzelf. Als ik die campagne zou leiden, zou ik eindeloos doorhakken op thee met polonium.

In de echte wereld zal een nee-stem geen consequenties hebben. Het is alleen maar een potje afreageren tegen Den Haag en Brussel. Ik geef toe: ik heb ook de neiging om tegen alles te zijn waar Juncker voor is, en als dan ook nog die smeerlap van een Strauss-Kahn weer uit zijn grot kruipt, dan helpt dat niet bepaald. Maar objectief gezien heeft het verdrag te veel voordelen en geen nadelen en is tegenstemmen m.i. vooral puberaal gedrag. Past ook wel bij geen stijl.

Wat mij betreft dus 100% ja.
Geniet 5 feb 2016 om 13:38
1
Lid sinds: 03 mrt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 21 dec 2016
Aantal posts:
5.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 733
Gegeven: 217

Veel te veel ambtenaren, bewindslieden en politici zijn bij dit schandaal betrokken”, zegt de SBU-bron
Deze corruptie haal je dus de EU binnen.

Weet wel waar je je JA stem aan geeft, zodat je later niet hoeft te zeggen we wisten het niet.


'Kiev doet niks om NL roofkunst te retourneren'
roofkunstkiev.pngWeet u nog, die 24 Hollandse meesters die in 2005 door Oekraïense criminelen uit het Westfries Musuem zijn geroofd en waar Oekraïense milities nu 5 miljoen euro losgeld voor vragen?

Veel te veel ambtenaren, bewindslieden en politici zijn bij dit schandaal betrokken”, zegt de SBU-bron in het door de Telegraaf vertaalde bericht. En dat land, met dit soort corrupte bestuurders, wil dus dat Nederland op 6 april 'ja' zegt tegen een associatieverdrag. Een doos


Lees meer..
www.geenstijl.nl/mt/archieven/2016/02...
france 5 feb 2016 om 13:54
0
Lid sinds: 25 jul 2007
Laatste bezoek: 13 jul 2018
Aantal posts:
4.635
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 723
Gegeven: 1940
quote:

izdp schreef op 3 feb 2016 om 14:50:


Fel tegen referenda, maar ik stem wel. Uiteraard in dit geval met ja.



Stemmen was nog nooit zo simpel. Jij Ja, wij nee dus. Hoe eenvoudig kan het zijn.
Geniet 17 feb 2016 om 19:54
0
Lid sinds: 03 mrt 2014
Laatste bezoek: 21 dec 2016
Aantal posts:
5.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 733
Gegeven: 217
jalta.nl/column/waarom-ik-op-6-april-...

LEZEN en je weet waar je voor of tegen stemt, laat je democratische vrijheden niet verder vernaggelen.

Waarom ik op 6 april ‘NEE’ ga stemmen


Dit is niet het moment om Vladimir Poetin te provoceren
Dus sorry, Oekraïners, jullie zullen het even zelf moeten opknappen. Wie weet proberen we het over een paar jaren nog een keer. Ruimen jullie intussen zelf even die hakenkruismilities op? En geef de etnische Russen in die oostelijke oblasts meteen even een referendum of ze wel bij jullie willen blijven, want democratie en zo. Dit is niet het moment om Vladimir Poetin te provoceren met een verdrag dat volgens de opstellers zelf sowieso heulemahahaal niet gaat leiden tot jullie EU-lidmaatschap. Al heeft Romano Prodi in 2003, toen hij nog EU-baas was, beloofd dat Oekraïne bij de Unie mag omdat het “ongetwijfeld een Europees land is” (no shit, Sherlock). Maar als dat zo is, waarom Rusland dan niet? Dat ligt toch niet minder in Europa dan zijn westerbuur? Of is historisch minder met ons verbonden? Ik bedoel, Oekraïne bestaat sinds 1991, Rusland al sinds de 9e eeuw.

Beste voorstanders, als jullie bereid zijn over toetreding te onderhandelen met een Turkse dictator wiens land voor dik 90 procent in Azië ligt, die zijn eigen bevolking uitmoordt en islamitische terreurbewegingen betaalt, bewapent en bemant, wat hebben jullie dan eigenlijk zo tegen Poetin?
