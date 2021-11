Opbellen naar Alstom..... E-mails naar Alstom..... Opbellen: Pakken de telefoon niet op....



Maar het lijkt mij ZEER onwaarschijnlijk zoals U het voorstelt. Meestal moet je ze op een bepaalde datum in portefeuille hebben gehad om mee te kunnen doen. Ik wacht nog op e-mail antwoord en ik zal NOG eens opbellen!



Als ik antwoord krijg ( telefonisch dan wel e-mail ) zal ik dat voor je posten.



Heb ondertussen mijn Alstom aandelen bij mijn bankier laten aanmelden. Dat wel en in zoverre bedankt voor de hint!









ALSTOM

Société Anonyme with a share capital of 2,174,164,363 €

Head Office: 48, rue Albert Dhalenne, 93400 Saint-Ouen

Registration number: 389 058 447 RCS Bobigny

NOTICE OF SHARE REPURCHASE TENDER OFFER FOR 91,500,000 ALSTOM SHARES

WITH A VIEW TO A REDUCTION IN THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

According to the deliberations of the Board of Directors held on 4 November 2015 and the Combined Shareholders Meeting held on 18 December 2015, Alstom decided to implement a buyback of the Company’s shares from its shareholders by means of a share repurchase tender offer with a view to the cancellation of the repurchased shares, pursuant to Articles L.225-204 and L.225-207 of the French Commercial Code. The repurchase tender offer will be at a price of 35 euros per share, payable in cash, and covers a maximum of 91,500,000 shares with a par value of 7 euro. Consequently, the Company’s share capital would be reduced by a maximum of 640,500,000 euros

An extract from the minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 18 December 2015 relating to the reduction in the Company’s share capital was filed with the registry of the Commercial Court on 22 December 2015; the period allowed for creditors to lodge an objection runs for twenty calendar days from that date, and hence creditors have until 11 January 2016 inclusive to object to the reduction in the share capital.

The share repurchase tender offer has been certified compliant by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and will be open from 23 December 2015 to 20 January 2016 inclusive.

Shareholders wishing to tender their shares to the share repurchase tender offer must transmit their tender orders to their financial intermediary no later than the final day of the share repurchase tender offer period, on the understanding that such orders may be revoked at any time until the closing of the share repurchase tender offer, after which date they will become irrevocable.

Pure registered Alstom shares recorded in the Alstom share register must be converted into administered registered shares before they can be tendered into the share repurchase offer, unless the holder requests that they be converted into bearer shares, in which case those shares will lose the benefits attached to registered shares. Consequently, holders of pure registered Bouygues shares recorded in the Alstom share register who wish to tender their shares into the offer must request as soon as possible that their shares be converted into administered registered shares or bearer shares.

If the number of shares tendered by shareholders exceeds the maximum for the share repurchase tender offer, the reduction mechanism customary in this type of offer will be applied. Consequently, a reduction will be applied to each tendering shareholder in proportion to the number of shares for which the shareholder provides evidence that he is the owner or holder, in accordance with article R. 225-155 of the French Commercial Code.

As a result, at the time of the purchase share request, the shareholders shall have their shares blocked, including those not tendered, in the account held in the books of their financial intermediary account until the closing date of the share repurchase tender offer, those latter being taken into account for the calculation of the reduction of the repurchase request.