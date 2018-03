Global Graphics « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Which is why for many months, Global Graphics Software has been working with a number of inkjet press manufacturers to develop entirely new half-tone screening technology for presses that can vary the amount of ink delivered in any one location on the media.“The partners we are working with have already seen significant improvements to their output and we’re still at the exploratory stage,” says Martin Bailey, Global Graphics’ CTO. “We’ll be sharing some samples at The Inkjet Conference in Düsseldorf (October 7th and 8th www.theijc.com/ ) and we’d like to encourage other manufacturers to try it for themselves.”woensdag wellicht meer info over wie deze partners zijn waar de afgelopen maanden mee is gewerkt en wellicht vloeien er weer mooie deals uit.